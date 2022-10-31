First-Year Kitten Vaccination Schedule Chart to Follow
Want to know which shots your kitten needs in her first year? Check out this downloadable kitten vaccination chart to keep your kitty’s health on track.
Credit: SolStock / Getty
Kittens need several vaccinations while they are young in order to protect them from diseases throughout their lifetime. It's just like human babies but in a shorter time frame. This printable kitten vaccine schedule chart is a good place to start—use it to keep track of the shots your kitten needs and when they were given.
Credit: Corinne Mucha / Jody Tramontina
