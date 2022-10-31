First-Year Kitten Vaccination Schedule Chart to Follow

Want to know which shots your kitten needs in her first year? Check out this downloadable kitten vaccination chart to keep your kitty’s health on track.
By Jenna Stregowski, RVT Medically Reviewed by Deb M. Eldredge, DVM October 31, 2022
Kittens need several vaccinations while they are young in order to protect them from diseases throughout their lifetime. It's just like human babies but in a shorter time frame. This printable kitten vaccine schedule chart is a good place to start—use it to keep track of the shots your kitten needs and when they were given.

For answers to your other questions about kitten vaccines, check out this guide to understanding cat shots.

Download a PDF version of the kitten vaccination schedule chart.

