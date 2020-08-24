Cat Neutering & Spaying

Should you spay or neuter your cat? Stay informed about cat reproductive health and the process involved for spaying or neutering your cat to keep infections at bay and prevent unwanted litters.

Here's How Long & How Often Cats Are in Heat
Without being spayed, female cats will go into heat for several days every few weeks.
Here's How to Tell if Your Cat Is Pregnant
Cats sometimes get morning sickness, too. That’s one sign she could be pregnant, along with weight gain, but your veterinarian will be able to help you know for sure.
How Long Are Cats Pregnant?
Compared to humans, cats aren't pregnant for very long. But that means you might not find out until days before the due date.
Here's the Best Time to Spay or Neuter Your Cat
While cats don't have to be spayed or neutered as kittens, doing so can help your cat lead a longer life—and maybe spare you some behavior problems.
Here's How to Care for Your Cat after She's Spayed
As a cat owner, you're in charge of your cat's spay aftercare. That means keeping your cat subdued for a few days and closely monitoring her incision.
How TNR Helps Care for Your Community Cat Colony
The trap-neuter-return process aims to gradually reduce stray cat populations while also allowing the cats to continue living in the outdoors they've made homes.
Cat Pregnancy Tests Exist, but Should You Use One?
If you expect your cat might be expecting, a cat pregnancy test can tell you for sure. But it will require a visit to the vet.
