Keep your sweet kitty happy and healthy with tips on recognizing and treating common cat health conditions, first aid, reproductive and preventative care, and more. Trusted vets and pet experts weigh in on best practices in cat health care so your cat can keep living life to the furr-est.

Meet the Rapper and Cat Lover Who's Winning Awards for Advocacy and Still Keeping His 'Cool Points'
This ASPCA award winner and dedicated cat rescuer has a plan to bring everyone together for the benefit of animals and humans. "You don't lose cool points for compassion," he says.
Which Christmas Holiday Plants Are Toxic to Cats and Dogs?
Here's what to do if your pet treats your holiday greenery as grub and how to keep poisonous plants out of their paws.
Is a Christmas Cactus Poisonous to Cats or Dogs?
Does your cat think your succulent plant is, well―succulent?
The Dangers of Mercury Poisoning in Cats: How to Safely Feed Fish to Your Feline
There are a lot of fish in the sea—but which are safe for your cat to eat and how often? Here's what you should know about mercury poisoning in cats.
Can Cats Get Kennel Cough Like Dogs Do?
Does your kitty have a cold, or something else? Here are the signs of kennel cough in cats, plus prevention and treatment options.
How to Give a Cat Liquid Medicine
With a little practice, using the syringe might not be so bad. 
If You See Blood in Your Cat's Stool, Here's What to Do to Help Your Pet
Step one: Pay close attention to your kitty’s bathroom habits!
Does Your Cat Have Miliary Dermatitis? What You Need to Know About This Feline Skin Problem
If she's scratching up a storm, it might be time to go to the vet.
YouTuber Builds Elevator for Senior Cat Who Can't Climb Down Stairs: 'Greatest Day Of My Life'
Should You Give Your Cat a Sedative for Traveling? Here's What You Need to Know
Do Cats Have Knees?
Liver Disease in Cats Is Difficult to Spot, so Here's What To Know To Get Treatment for Kitty ASAP

Cat Anxiety is Real. Here's What the Experts Say You Can Do to Help Your Kitty Cope

Changes in environment, illness, and past history can all contribute to your cat's anxiousness. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to minimize its impact.

Poison Hemlock Is Sprouting Rapidly Across the Country—Here's How to Protect Your Pets
Is Cat Lice Common? Here's What You Should Know
This New App Could Tell You Whether Something's Wrong With Your Cat
Stomatitis in Cats: Symptoms, Treatment, and Caring for Your Kitty's Mouth
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Herpes
Watch Popular TikTok Couple Mr. Gardeners Adopt, Nurse a Blind Kitten Back To Health
What You Should Know About Feline Hyperesthesia and How to Help Your Kitty
4 Simple Ways to Get Your Cat to Drink More Water
Signs Your Cat Has Asthma and How to Treat It
9 Signs That You Need to Get Your Pet To the Emergency Room
Heatstroke in Cats is Rare, But These Prevention Methods Can Keep Them Safe
Kitten Season: It's the Best Time to Adopt As Your Shelter Takes in Litters of Newborn Cats
5 Mistakes You Might Be Making That Can Cause Your Pet Serious Harm
Cats Can Get Sunburns, But Here's How to Prevent It
The Real Way to Calculate Your Cat’s Age in Human Years
Cat Constipation: What to Do If Your Cat Can’t Poo
How to Treat a Cat Snakebite
How to Create a Pet First Aid Kit, According to a Vet
Cat Dehydration: Symptoms and Treatments to Get Your Kitty More Fluids
How To Tell If Your Cat Has an Ear Infection and What to Do
We Know They're Serious Sunbathers, but Do Cats Sweat?
Needing Help, Momma Cat Carries Her Ill Kitten into Hospital
Hooray for Tyson! The FIV-Positive Tabby Cat Finally Adopted After 6-Year Shelter Stay
Salmonella Outbreak in Songbirds: How to Protect Yourself, Your Pets, and Your Birds
These Two Teens Want to Change How You Take Care of Your Pet
