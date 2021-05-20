Feline Fine

Whether your cat BFF is shy and mysterious or loves nothing more than being the center of attention, we help you sort out why she does what she does and how you can help keep her happy and healthy.

Most Recent

We Know They're Serious Sunbathers, but Do Cats Sweat?

We Know They're Serious Sunbathers, but Do Cats Sweat?
Maybe cats have something in common with us mere mortal humans after all—not that they’ll ever admit it.
Tried-and-True Tips and Tricks for Managing Ticks on Cats

Tried-and-True Tips and Tricks for Managing Ticks on Cats
Handling a tick on your cat may make your skin crawl, but these pesky parasites are preventable and manageable when handled with care.
Can Cats See in the Dark? How a Cat’s Night Vision Differs from Humans

Can Cats See in the Dark? How a Cat’s Night Vision Differs from Humans
Combined with their other senses, cats have excellent nighttime vision making them the perfect little midnight hunters.
Do Cats Dream? Definitely Probably, Say Veterinarians

Do Cats Dream? Definitely Probably, Say Veterinarians
Do cats dream of catching prey and eating food? Do they have nightmares of being frightened by a bigger animal? Do they dream of their owners? Feline-loving veterinarians share their thoughts on what felines might be imagining when they're lying there, twitching and wiggling with their eyes closed.
Do Cats Know Their Names?

Do Cats Know Their Names?
Cats know their names, but don’t expect them to always come when you call.
Could Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety?

Does Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety? How to Spot the Signs
Though sometimes cats seem aloof, your kitty can in fact get lonely when you’re not with them. Learn how to spot the signs of separation anxiety in cats and how to manage your closely-bonded feline’s stressors.
Advertisement

More Feline Fine

Cat Vaccinations: Essential Shots & What to Expect

Cat Vaccinations: Essential Shots & What to Expect
How do cat vaccinations work and which ones are important for your beloved feline friend? Here’s a rundown of key cat vaccinations your veterinarian is likely to suggest.
What You Need to Know About Kidney Disease in Cats

What You Need to Know About Kidney Disease in Cats
Extreme thirst and frequent urination may be signs of kidney disease in cats. Learn why regular veterinary care is key to discovering and managing the condition.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com