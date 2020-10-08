These hauntingly cute kitties will get you ready for the spookiest night of the year quicker than you can say “trick or treat.”

Halloween is just around the corner, and while for some people that means pumpkin spiced everything and Monster Mash on the radio, around the Daily Paws office that means it's time for spooky pet photos. And when it comes to pets that get us into the Halloween spirit, nothing can quite compare with the classic black cat. Unless, of course, it's a cat in costume!

Whether you're on the hunt for the best cat Halloween costume or just a frightfully cute kitten in a pumpkin, we rounded up the best Halloween cat photos on the internet to help you get into a trick or treat frame of mind. Just remember these pet safety tips before the spooky shenanigans begin: keep candy out of reach, costumes comfy, and cats indoors. And have fun!

Ahoy! Trick or treating is all about bringing home the booty for this fluffy feline on @meowmailofficial. The best part of this adorable pirate cat costume is that you can order it for your own sassy Tabby to rock during trick-or-treating. Just good luck getting her to keep it on for more than just the photo op. We have a feeling many bribes, er, treats were used in the making of this Instagram post.

Reading scary stories to fall asleep at night? Wolfman must be one courageous cat. Then again, his name is spooky in itself, so maybe it's in his DNA. He doesn't look like he howls at the moon, but maybe a purr here and there suits him just fine.

This fluffy feline might be the most adorable black Halloween cat we've ever seen. And can we please talk about those huge, gorgeous eyes? They're enough to put a spell on you.

Darth Kitty finds your lack of faith in the Force disturbing. We doubt this amazing Darth Vader costume stayed on for long, but it sure made for an amazing photo op from @cat.ified.

Is it just us, or do Sphynx cats have kind of a spooky vibe to them all the time? Thanks to @Catsofhalloween, we can enjoy Sméagol's ability to get into the mood and break out the Halloween decorations.

You just can't have Halloween without black cats! Raven enjoys her status as the official Halloween Queen of Instagram, and clearly knows that a good spooky cat photo is about more than skeletons and haunting angles—it's those glowing orange eyes that perfectly match the pumpkin!

It's a bird! It's a plane! No! It's a cat dressed up as a spooky bat! Pusheen here looks absolutely darling in their Halloween costume. If showed up on our porch, we'd have no choice but to give them all the treats.

Between the lil' Devil costume and the Harry Potter glasses, there's a lot going on here. Luckily, it's all very small and very cute. Or else this fellow probably wouldn't have been featured on the aptly named @cute_small_things_au.

King Curtis is not just the ruler of this "cat in a pumpkin patch" photoshoot, he's also the king of our hearts. That fluffy fur! That tongue! These autumn vibes are the perfect way for a Siberian cat to celebrate the start of pumpkin spice season and all things fall.

We'd like to present a poem of appreciation for the adorable black cats from @blackcattrails:

Spider Cat, Spider Cat // Does things that a spider can't.

Sit on log // Very nice.

Web not good for // Catching mice.

Look out! // Here comes a Spider Cat.

This hairless kitty is not amused by her new Halloween outfit, even if her foster parents can't get enough of it. Pippi is probably conjuring a hex on all of us for giggling at her garb, but it's all in good fun.

We've never seen a less scary ghost in our whole lives. But that's not a crack against sweet Clementine here. Rather, she's one of the most adorable ghosts around (sorry, Casper). What we wouldn't give for Clementine to haunt our houses.

This Insta post captures all of our Halloween nostalgia in one perfect picture. Because what better representation of spooky season is there than a black cat on a decorated fence post? It's like a shot straight out of our favorite Halloween movies.