These 13 Instagram Cats Getting Their Sploot on Are Sure To Brighten Your Day

Even if you haven't heard of splooting, odds are you've seen it and smiled wide. "Sploot" is a slang term for the position pets take when they lay on their stomach with their legs stretched out behind them. Dogs can sploot, too, but there's nothing quite like the sploot of the ever-agile cat.

Cats are bendy little buggers, stretching into all shapes and fitting into insane spots. So lying down with their legs behind them is pretty much a piece of cake. Plus, they look absolutely adorable doing it. Here are the sweetest kitty sploots Instagram has to offer.

Finnegan

Kitty carpet, anyone? Finnegan is giving us bear rug vibes, but he adds in a zest for life. That said, his may be the flattest sploot we've ever seen. Have you been working out Finn? Getting your morning stretches in?

Mochi

There's nothing quite like a rainy day. We like to spend it drinking hot tea and reading a book, but Mochi has other plans. She's parking her sploot in front of the rainy window all day long. Turn on some tunes, and she'll be there all day.

Millie Jewel

You really thought you could walk Millie Jewel, huh. Well, think again. She's a bit of a prima donna, but then again, we don't like long walks that much either. Training a cat to walk on a leash isn't the easiest thing in the world, but we don't hold it against them.

Sunny Sploot

This orange tabby cat had the genius idea to park his sploot in a nice sunspot. Forget blackout curtains, this little kitty wants to bask in the sun during his afternoon nap. He's on the hardwoods today, but there might be a sunny outdoor catio in his future.

Yuzu

A sploot with a view! Yuzu gets to look out the window at the Seattle streets, and all of Instagram gets to admire his pretty kitty pose. It's honestly a win-win for everyone involved. Sploot on, splooter!

Phoenix

Downward dog? Not here—downward cat is where it's at! Calico kitty Phoenix just proved that cats can do yoga, too (and maybe even balance a bit better). We've already tried "doga" and even goat yoga, so it looks like it's time to get some kitties in the mix, too.

Max

"What are you humans looking at?" Sorry for staring, Max, you just look so darn cute curled up on that windowsill. How's the birdwatching going? Found the Tweety Bird to your Sylvester yet?

Stella

What's more wholesome than a cat splooting next to a flower pot? That's right, nothing. It'll be even better once the flowers begin to blossom. But don't worry, Stella, you'll still be the prettiest part of this picture.

Zuri

This white kitty blends right in with that beautiful marble floor. We almost didn't see her! Side note: how sweet is the name Zuri?

Sasha

We are loving Sasha's take on the classic sploot. Sure it's nice to lay down, but you can sit while you sploot, too. Very creative, Sasha! Bonus points for still making minimal effort.

Midge

Midge here is all of us on the weekend. We want to get up and have a productive day, but our beds are just too comfy! Maybe we can learn a thing or two from her approach: Crawl out halfway and immediately lay back down? Genius.

Anzu

Anzu likes to keep it classic. No gimmicks, just a good old-fashioned sploot on the floor. Nothing more, nothing less. You gotta respect it.

Pip