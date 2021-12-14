Is There Anything Cuter Than These 11 Adorable Cats in Santa Hats?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are a lot of great things to be said about the holidays—family, friends, food, and fun—but there's one seasonal perk we don't talk about nearly enough: cats rocking their holiday best. Pretty kitties dressed up in their most festive outfits are definitely one of the best parts of the year, second only to cats in cute Halloween costumes. To celebrate, we rounded up the best pictures of the most holly, jolly kitties wearing Santa hats that Instagram has to offer.

From grumpy-looking Persians in tiny cat Santa hats to cheerful tabbies in crocheted Christmas caps, these fine felines brought their festive best to the catwalk. Want to get in on the fun with your own kitty Santa hat? Just remember to take it slow with your furry friend—if she's uncomfortable with her snazzy new outfit, don't force it! A no-fuss Christmas cat collar can be just as cute if she's not so excited about those reindeer antlers and cat-sized Santa hats. If you and your Christmas kitty do get into the holiday spirit, be sure to tag us on Instagram via #DailyPawsPets and we'll repost our favorites on @DailyPaws.

Miles and Parker

Miles and Parker make an adorable set of feline elves in these colorful Christmas hats for cats. With a picture-perfect pose like this one, we think these adorable rescue cats will definitely be at the top of the Nice List this year.

Aslan

Who knew it was possible to make Kris Kringle look this cool? Aslan the tuxedo cat is at the top of his Santa Paws game with this adorable Christmas get-up. The holiday season is looking so bright this kitty needs shades!

Moose

Moose the Persian might not look thrilled to be sporting a Christmas hat with a full fake beard, but we'll chalk that grumpy expression up to his squishy-faced breed. Here's hoping this precious feline finds a little more of the holiday spirit before the real Santa comes. Maybe a few fun Christmas cat toys will help cheer him up?

Ohana

Ohana the ragdoll cat makes a stunning Santa Paws, and we love the adorable little candy cane detail. We wouldn't mind waking up to find a kitty this cute delivering our gifts.

Leonidas

Holly jolly? Maybe not so much. It seems like Leonidas the Abyssian cat rocks this too-cute Christmas look as an annual occasion, which we really appreciate ... even if he doesn't look so sure about it while he prowls the aisles at Ren's Pets.

Simba

Christmas is coming and Simba the cat is all ready to celebrate! This pretty orange tabby seems totally relaxed playing the role of Santa Paws. Somebody must have been a good girl this year!

Lacey

We couldn't forget an appearance from Mrs. Clause, AKA Lacey the calico kitty. We love the adorable spin on this holiday cat costume—Lacey is absolutely sleigh-ing this look.

Nacho

Nacho the Siberian munchkin is wishing you a meowy Christmas, complete with an adorable Santa hat-and-acket combo. Something about the look on Nacho's face tells us he's taking his role as Santa Paws pretty seriously.

Winston

Oh, deer! Santa must have got a new reindeer, and it's Winston the Bengal cat. We're loving the outfit on this adorable Christmas kitty. Let's hope Santa's precious little helper has a stocking hung on the mantel for all the goodies he's sure to find on Christmas morning.

Mr. Galson

Is it just us, or does Mr. Galson the black cat look like he's up to snow good? It's so cute to see this precious 1-year-old kitty out enjoying the snowy season in his cozy Christmas costume.

Freddi