Are Eggs Incredible & Edible for Cats?

Eggs can be a safe treat to share with your cat but understanding some basics on feline nutrition will help you avoid potential issues.

Cats are meat-eaters, so adding protein-rich eggs to their diet is a no-brainer, right? While it’s true that eggs are safe for cats to eat, the question of whether you should start making omelets for your kitty is a bit more complicated. Here are a few factors to consider:

Answering these questions requires a quick overview of feline nutrition and some expert advice on how to partner with your veterinarian to keep your cat healthy.

Are There Nutritional Benefits to Feeding Cats Eggs?

According to the University of Missouri Small Animal Clinical Nutrition Service in Columbia, Mo., cats have specific nutrient requirements, which are of course different from those of humans. As obligate carnivores, cats rely on nutrients found only in animal products. “The simplest and most convenient way to meet the nutrient requirements of a cat,” the Clinical Nutrition Service explains, “is to provide them with a complete and balanced commercial diet formulated by a board-certified veterinary nutritionist or an individual with a PhD in animal nutrition.”

So if your cat is getting all of his required nutrients from his usual diet, feeding your cat eggs isn’t necessary.

Are Eggs Safe for Cats to Eat?

While the Clinical Nutrition Service lists cooked eggs as a safe food for cats, there are caveats.

Raw eggs are on the ASPCA's list of human foods pets should avoid. Like humans, cats can get food poisoning from a type of bacteria sometimes present in raw eggs called salmonella. Raw eggs also contain an enzyme called avidin that interferes with cats' ability to absorb biotin, a type of vitamin. This can cause skin and coat problems.

Cooked eggs are considered to be safe for healthy cats. So if your cat has a health condition, be sure to ask your vet specifically about eggs before you feed them to your cat.

A food that one cat can eat successfully might give another cat an adverse reaction.

Most of your cat’s calories should come from foods specially formulated to give him the nutrients he needs. Cooked eggs should only be given occasionally and in moderation.

How to Feed Your Cat Eggs Safely

Taking into account the caveats above and feline nutritional needs, here are some steps for safely feeding eggs to your cat:

Ask. Talk to your veterinarian before giving your cat any new foods—even if they’re typically considered to be safe for pets.

Talk to your veterinarian before giving your cat any new foods—even if they’re typically considered to be safe for pets. Calculate. The Clinical Nutrition Service says treats shouldn’t account for more than 10% of your cat’s daily calories. For example, if your cat eats 250 calories a day, only 25 of those calories should come from treats. Check the nutrition label on your carton of eggs to get the calorie count per egg and portion accordingly.

The Clinical Nutrition Service says treats shouldn’t account for more than 10% of your cat’s daily calories. For example, if your cat eats 250 calories a day, only 25 of those calories should come from treats. Check the nutrition label on your carton of eggs to get the calorie count per egg and portion accordingly. Prepare. Remember that any egg you give your cat must be cooked (scrambled, hardboiled, poached) first. Resist the temptation to add any salt or other seasonings.

Remember that any egg you give your cat must be cooked (scrambled, hardboiled, poached) first. Resist the temptation to add any salt or other seasonings. Monitor. The Clinical Nutrition Service says that even safe foods can have unexpected reactions, so watch your pet for signs of gastrointestinal problems (e.g. vomiting, diarrhea) after consuming a new food. It’s also a good idea to introduce only one new food at a time. That way, if your cat does start showing signs of illness, you can more easily pinpoint the source of the problem. If you think your cat is having an adverse response to eggs, call your veterinarian.

Should Cats Eat Cooked Eggs?