What Can Cats Eat

Can cats eat cheese? What about bananas? There are a lot of foods that can be really harmful for a cat, and some of them may surprise you. Find out what foods cats can and definitely cannot eat straight from pet experts.

Most Recent

Can Cats Eat Potatoes? Here’s What You Should Know

Can Cats Eat Potatoes? Here’s What You Should Know

We love to treat our feline friends, sometimes even with scraps of what we eat (oops). But can cats eat potatoes safely? Here’s what to know before they take a bite.
Is Bread Tasty or Toxic for Cats?

Is Bread Tasty or Toxic for Cats?

While bread can be a safe treat to share with your cat, it’s important to know the proper portion size to give, toxic ingredients to avoid, and how this food might fit in with your cat’s general nutrition plan.
Blueberries: A Superfood for Humans, but What About Cats?

Blueberries: A Superfood for Humans, but What About Cats?

Blueberries are generally considered to be safe for cats to eat, but that doesn’t mean you need to add them to your pet’s diet. Follow these guidelines before sharing berries with your cat.
Can Cats Eat Bananas? 4 Keys to Feeding the Fruit to Your Cat Safely

Can Cats Eat Bananas? 4 Keys to Feeding the Fruit to Your Cat Safely

If you’re wondering if you can feed bananas to your cat, the short answer is yes. The long answer involves a look at feline nutrition and steps you should take to keep your cat safe and healthy.
Is Peanut Butter Lip-Smacking Good for Cats? It’s Complicated

Is Peanut Butter Lip-Smacking Good for Cats? It’s Complicated

Can cats eat peanut butter? Technically, yes, but there are a lot of exceptions to consider. Protect your cat’s health by learning about proper portion sizes, ingredients to avoid, and feline nutrition in general.
Can Cats Eat Chocolate? Experts Say Stick to the Kibble

Can Cats Eat Chocolate? Experts Say Stick to the Kibble

Wondering if your cat can eat chocolate? In short, no. Learn why chocolate is so dangerous and what to do if your cat steals a bite.

More What Can Cats Eat

Can Cats Eat Apples? How to Feed the Fruit to Your Cat Safely

Can Cats Eat Apples? How to Feed the Fruit to Your Cat Safely

Can cats eat apples? What about applesauce? Find out if an apple is a healthy snack for your cat to eat, and how to feed cats apples safely since some parts are toxic.
Can Cats Eat Cheese? It’s Complicated

Can Cats Eat Cheese? It’s Complicated

Cheese can be a safe treat for cats, but there are a lot of exceptions to consider. Protect your cat’s health by learning about potentially toxic ingredients and how treats should fit into a cat’s diet.
Are Eggs Incredible & Edible for Cats?

Are Eggs Incredible & Edible for Cats?

Here’s Why You Should Never Feed Grapes & Raisins to a Cat

Here’s Why You Should Never Feed Grapes & Raisins to a Cat

Can Cats Eat Strawberries? How to Share the Berry with Your Cat

Can Cats Eat Strawberries? How to Share the Berry with Your Cat

Can Cats Eat Watermelon? The Truth About Felines & This Favorite Fruit

Can Cats Eat Watermelon? The Truth About Felines & This Favorite Fruit

15 Toxic Human Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat

It’s understandable wanting to share a snack with your cat—but before you do, it’s important to know what foods are toxic for cats, since many popular human foods are poisonous to our feline friends.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com