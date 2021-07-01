Tuna and Catnip Kitty Treats
Tuna, catnip, and egg whites quickly come together to make these tasty treats your cat will go crazy for!
Credit: Jason Donnelly
*It is important to use solid light tuna and not chunk light tuna. We found that chunk light tuna is softer and moister, resulting in treats that don't bake properly.
Storage: Transfer cooled treats to an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to one month.
4 calories; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 9mg; protein 1g.