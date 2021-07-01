Tuna and Catnip Kitty Treats

Rating: Unrated

Tuna, catnip, and egg whites quickly come together to make these tasty treats your cat will go crazy for!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
122
Yield:
3/4 cup (3 oz.)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight).

  • In a food processor or blender, combine tuna, 1/4 cup beaten egg white, and catnip. Cover and process or blend until completely smooth (keep the machine going; it will get there). Gently fold tuna mixture into remaining beaten egg white until just combined.

  • Transfer mixture to a piping bag fitted with a 1/4- to 1/2-inch round or star tip. Pipe 3/4-inch dollops onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dried and treats easily release from the parchment. Cool treats completely before storing.

Notes

*It is important to use solid light tuna and not chunk light tuna. We found that chunk light tuna is softer and moister, resulting in treats that don't bake properly.

Storage: Transfer cooled treats to an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to one month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 9mg; protein 1g.
