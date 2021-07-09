Salmon Sweet Potato Cat Birthday Cake
What better way to treat your cat on her special day than with a cake made from salmon?
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
Tip: Extra salmon patties can fully frozen and then transferred to a zip-top storage bag. Label and store in freezer up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
45 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 55mg; carbohydrates 3g; protein 6g; sugars 1g.