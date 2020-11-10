Cat Weight Management

Is My Cat Too Fat? Here's What an Average Cat Should Weigh
Two feline veterinarians help us understand when a cat is at a normal weight and when he might need to cut back on the snacks.
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Losing Weight and What to Do
Sudden weight loss in a cat can be a sign of a serious medical issue.
Lasagna the 29-Pound Cat Finds New Home ‘Dedicated to Helping Her Get to a Healthy Weight’
She can't be chonky forever.
How Much Should I Really Feed My Cat?
Mealtime is important for all animals (humans included!) But knowing how much to feed your cat means considering several factors, including age, activity levels, and the nutrients they need.
Just How Often Should I Really Be Feeding My Cat?
Should your cat be on a feeding schedule or be allowed to graze all day? See how often you should feed your kitty as she grows and her nutritional needs change.