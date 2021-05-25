These Are the 9 Best Cat Joint Supplements
Our feline friends crave flexibility—literally. Cats thrive on being able to run, jump, pounce, and play to their heart's content. As cats age, their mobility can decrease and their cartilage can begin to break down. Joint pain keeps kitties from reaching their full potential in terms of mobility and quality of life, but a supplement can help. We talked to Dr. Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM at Better With Cats, about how to choose the best joint supplement for your pet.
How to Tell If Your Cat Needs a Joint Supplement
"Cats are absolute experts at hiding their pain, and it can be difficult for anyone, including veterinary professionals, to consistently identify pain in cats without additional diagnostic tools like x-rays," says Ushi Phillips.
"That means it can be difficult for cat parents to just look at their cat and understand the degree of joint issues that they have. But a 2002 study found that 90 percent of cats over 12 had some degree of degenerative joint disease based on x-rays."
Since age is a major indicator, it's a good idea to ask your vet about joint supplements if your kitty friend is over eight years old. You should also talk to your vet if your cat has been noticeably struggling with jumping and running. Paying attention to possible signs of pain is a great way to get ahead of the issue.
"[Signs of pain] could be obvious like spending more time sleeping in spots that are low to the ground, but it could be more subtle like taking an easier route to the top of the cat tree," says Ushi Phillips.
How to Choose the Best Cat Joint Supplements
Ushi Phillips recommends looking for supplements with ingredients like glucosamine, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), and chondroitin.
"[These ingredients] are found in most joint supplements and have been shown to work well for most cats," she says. "They help keep cats active and sometimes even pain-free by alleviating symptoms of osteoarthritis. However, not every cat will respond to these ingredients, and some cats seem to have a very mild response."
"Omega-3 fatty acids, which are also commonly found in most joint supplements, have numerous studies supporting their effectiveness at reducing inflammation and increasing the comfort of arthritic cats," says Ushi Phillips. "Not every joint supplement includes Omega-3 fatty acids so either pick one up that does or consider adding these as an additional supplement for your feline friend."
Top Types of Supplements for Cat Joint Health
Best Overall: Nutramax Cosequin Capsules Joint Health Cat Supplement
These capsule supplements help support joint and cartilage health, so your kitty can enjoy running and jumping well into old age. Along with improving mobility, Cosequin can also help with bladder health. The ingredients in this formula aid in cartilage production and protect existing cartilage from damage.
Shop now: Nutramax Cosequin Capsules Cat Joint Health, $17; chewy.com
Best Soft Chew: Nutramax Cosequin for Cats Soft Chews
If your cat is picky about supplements, these soft chews have a treat-like taste and texture that can help make administering them easy. These Cosequin chews have glucosamine and omega-3s to help make playing and pouncing pain free for your feline friend.
Shop now: Nutramax Cosequin for Cats Soft Chews, $11; amazon.com
Best Capsule: Nutramax Dasuquin Joint Health Cat Supplement
Dasuquin’s sprinkle-capsule formula contains high-quality glucosamine and avocado soy unsaponifiables (an ingredient derived from soybeans and avocados) for serious joint support. This supplement also blocks enzymes that can cause cartilage breakdown. Natural chicken and tuna flavoring make this supplement something even picky cats can get behind.
Shop now: Nutramax Dasuquin Joint Health Cat Supplement, $19; chewy.com
Best Powder: Super Snouts Joint Power
Give arthritic and achy pets joint support with this powder made from freeze-dried green lipped mussels. Super Snouts’ supplement blend is rich in natural proteins, and green lipped mussels contain natural anti-inflammatory and joint-lubricating properties.
Shop now: Super Snouts Joint Power, $18; chewy.com
Best Liquid: Liquid Health Pets Joint Purr-Fection Cat Supplement
This liquid supplement is designed to help cats of all ages maintain and improve mobility. The ingredient list contains non-animal sourced glucosamine and hyaluronic acid for cartilage and joint health as well as taurine and vitamin C to encourage overall wellness. The delicious beef liver flavor (made with real beef liver powder) is the cherry on top for your four-legged friend.
Shop now: Liquid Health Pets Joint Purr-Fection Cat Supplement, $14; chewy.com
Best Extra Strength: VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage III Ultimate Strength Joint Support Bite-Sized Cat Chews
This extra-strength joint supplement for cats offers higher levels of glucosamine, MSM, and perna canaliculus for superior joint care. This formula also includes grape seed extract, L-glutathione, and selenium to promote optimal nutrient absorption and immune support
Shop now: VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage III Ultimate Strength Joint Support Bite-Sized Cat Chews, $13; chewy.com
Best Salmon Oil: Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil for Dogs & Cats
Salmon oil helps to support hip and joint mobility with the added benefit of promoting heart health, skin and coat health, and immune function. This liquid formula comes in a convenient pump bottle so you can easily drizzle it over your cat’s dinner, and it’s also safe for dogs—so you can share among pets if needed.
Shop now: Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil for Dogs & Cats, $15; amazon.com
Best Moderate Strength: VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage II Moderate Strength Joint Support Bite-Sized Cat Chews
If your furry friend is already showing signs of slowing down, a moderate strength option like this supplement GlycoFlex Stage II joint support is a good choice. These bite-sized soft chewables are flavored with real chicken liver and contain clinically proven ingredients to build cartilage, lubricate joints, and soothe inflammation.
Shop now: VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage II Moderate Strength Joint Support Bite-Sized Cat Chews, $11; chewy.com
Best for All Ages: Pet Naturals Hip + Joint Cat Chews
Cats of all ages can benefit from joint support—not just elderly or arthritic pets. Help your feline friend maintain flexibility through every age and stage with these hip and joint cat chews from Pet Naturals. Ingredients include glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and perna canaliculus for improved comfort and mobility.
Shop now: Pet Naturals Hip + Joint Cat Chews, $6; chewy.com