The 9 Best Vitamins for Cats—Plus Expert Advice for Supplementing Your Kitty’s Diet

Cat vitamins and supplements—are they worth it? Here's what the experts say.

You're probably familiar with the concept of taking a daily multivitamin or supplementing nutrients that are missing from your diet—but have you thought about doing the same for your cat? Although your pet should ideally be getting most of their essential nutrients from their diet, sometimes supplementation can improve your feline's overall health, protect their immune system, and help them feel their best.

We spoke with Lindsay Butzer, DVM and Zesty Paws spokesperson, about choosing the right vitamins and supplements for your cat.

How to Choose the Right Vitamins and Supplements for Your Cat

"Like humans, pets can use some extra support," Butzer says. "Foods are a primary source of [vitamins and nutrients], but extra immune support is something any human or cat can use."

Choosing the right supplements for your cat involves identifying which supplements your pet could benefit from. There are tons of options on the market for cats of all ages, sizes, and needs. The best way to identify which vitamins are best to introduce to your cat's diet is to ask your veterinarian.

"Lysine is a great way to provide immunity benefits to keep your cat in prime shape. Also, if your cat is prone to hairballs, providing gut and skin support is a great way to minimize those pesky things," Butzer says. "To keep your cat's coat beautiful, try a salmon or fish oil to enhance their skin and coat."

It's important to remember that supplements take time and regular use to show noticeable results, so don't get discouraged if you're not seeing an immediate difference.

"Lysine may work the fastest to help your cat's immune system," Butzer says. "But other supplements may take 1–2 weeks before you start noticing a difference in your cat."

How To Administer Your Cat's Vitamins and Supplements

Butzer advises pet parents to start slow, and entice them to try the new addition to their diet with a tasty add-on. "Begin by offering your cats their vitamins every day until they get used to the smell and taste of it and then start to meow for it," Butzer says. "Another tip is to use tuna juice as an add-on to any of the supplements to entice your cat to eat it. You can also crumble the bites into their cat food and sneak it into their daily diet."

Best Vitamins and Supplements for Cats

Butzer says the best vitamins and supplements for cats will have high-quality ingredients, veterinarian-approved formulas, and a dosage method that's convenient for pets and their owners. Check out some of our favorite brands and products below.