The 9 Best Vitamins for Cats—Plus Expert Advice for Supplementing Your Kitty’s Diet
You're probably familiar with the concept of taking a daily multivitamin or supplementing nutrients that are missing from your diet—but have you thought about doing the same for your cat? Although your pet should ideally be getting most of their essential nutrients from their diet, sometimes supplementation can improve your feline's overall health, protect their immune system, and help them feel their best.
We spoke with Lindsay Butzer, DVM and Zesty Paws spokesperson, about choosing the right vitamins and supplements for your cat.
How to Choose the Right Vitamins and Supplements for Your Cat
"Like humans, pets can use some extra support," Butzer says. "Foods are a primary source of [vitamins and nutrients], but extra immune support is something any human or cat can use."
Choosing the right supplements for your cat involves identifying which supplements your pet could benefit from. There are tons of options on the market for cats of all ages, sizes, and needs. The best way to identify which vitamins are best to introduce to your cat's diet is to ask your veterinarian.
"Lysine is a great way to provide immunity benefits to keep your cat in prime shape. Also, if your cat is prone to hairballs, providing gut and skin support is a great way to minimize those pesky things," Butzer says. "To keep your cat's coat beautiful, try a salmon or fish oil to enhance their skin and coat."
It's important to remember that supplements take time and regular use to show noticeable results, so don't get discouraged if you're not seeing an immediate difference.
"Lysine may work the fastest to help your cat's immune system," Butzer says. "But other supplements may take 1–2 weeks before you start noticing a difference in your cat."
How To Administer Your Cat's Vitamins and Supplements
Butzer advises pet parents to start slow, and entice them to try the new addition to their diet with a tasty add-on. "Begin by offering your cats their vitamins every day until they get used to the smell and taste of it and then start to meow for it," Butzer says. "Another tip is to use tuna juice as an add-on to any of the supplements to entice your cat to eat it. You can also crumble the bites into their cat food and sneak it into their daily diet."
Best Vitamins and Supplements for Cats
Butzer says the best vitamins and supplements for cats will have high-quality ingredients, veterinarian-approved formulas, and a dosage method that's convenient for pets and their owners. Check out some of our favorite brands and products below.
- Best Overall: VetriScience Laboratories Multivitamin for Cats
- Best Vitamin B for Cats: Rx Vitamins B12 Cat Supplement
- Best Vitamin D for Cats: Rx Vitamins D3 Cat Supplement
- Best Paste Supplement for Cats: Vetoquinol Viralys Gel L-Lysine Supplement for Cats
- Best Supplement for Kittens: Tomlyn Felovite II Nutritional Gel Cat & Kitten Supplement
- Best Vitamin C for Cats: Golden Paw 10-in-1 Cat Multivitamin
- Best Powder Supplement for Cats: Dr. Bill’s Feline Health Defense Vitamin C for Cats
- Best Supplement for Senior Cats: NaturVet Senior Daily Vitamin for Cats
- Best Joint Supplement for Cats: Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Cat Supplement
Best Overall: VetriScience Laboratories Multivitamin for Cats
These daily multivitamins for cats come in a convenient chewable form that makes them feel like a treat for your kitty rather than something to be avoided. The soft bite-size supplements for cats contain amino acids, fish oil omegas, taurine, and other nutrients for immune support, eye health, and overall health.
Shop now: VetriScience Laboratories NuCat Multivitamin Chewables, $6; amazon.com
Best Vitamin B: Rx Vitamins B12 Cat Supplement
This liquid supplement for cats (and dogs!) is a great way to add a little more vitamin B to your feline’s diet. The easy-to-administer blend comes with a convenient dropper lid to help you administer this to your pet. The veterinarian-formulated ingredients contain high-quality cyanocobalamin, a man-made form of vitamin B12.
Shop now: Rx Vitamins B12 Cat Supplement, $28; chewy.com
Best Vitamin D: Rx Vitamins D3 Cat Supplement
Vitamin D can help your pet absorb phosphorus and calcium as well as encourage a healthy immune system and overall wellness. Give your cat a boost of vitamin D3 with this veterinarian-made liquid supplement. The dropper-style lid makes it easy to give your kitty her daily dose of vitamins.
Shop now: Rx Vitamins D3 Cat Supplement, $22; chewy.com
Best Paste: Vetoquinol Viralys Gel L-Lysine Supplement for Cats
Paste supplements for cats can be an easy way to get your pet to take their vitamins. This Lysine gel supplement for cats is maple-flavored for feline-friendly feeding and helps to support immunity, eye, and respiratory health. This formula can help manage common issues like sneezing, runny nose, and eye discharge.
Shop now: Vetoquinol Viralys Gel L-Lysine Supplement for Cats, $20; amazon.com
Best for Kittens: Tomlyn Felovite II Nutritional Gel Cat & Kitten Supplement
This gel supplement is designed for cats and kittens, so you can feel safe giving it to your young pets. The veterinarian-crafted formula has taurine, vitamins A, D, and E, calcium, and other minerals. The fish-flavored paste makes it easy to administer to finicky cats and kittens who have a hard time taking traditional vitamins.
Shop now: Tomlyn Felovite II Nutritional Gel Cat & Kitten Supplement, $7; chewy.com
Best Vitamin C: Golden Paw 10-in-1 Cat Multivitamin
Vitamins C, D, and B1–12 all make an appearance in this liquid multivitamin for cats and dogs. This formula also includes liquid glucosamine for hip and joint health and has an ingredient list that works for all ages and stages. This is an especially good buy if you have other pets like dogs, ferrets, or rabbits, since it’s safe for many house pets.
Shop now: Golden Paw 10-in-1 Cat & Dog Multivitamin, $26; amazon.com
Best Powder: Dr. Bill’s Feline Health Defense Vitamin C for Cats
Dr. Bill’s Feline Health Defense powder supplement for cats has an antioxidant blend to help boost your pet’s health and protect his immune system. Ingredients like ashwagandha, milk thistle, turmeric, and more offer nutrients for your furry friend, and a powder formula makes it easy to blend into a variety of foods. This formula is recommended for adult and senior cats.
Shop now: Dr. Bill’s Feline Health Defense Vitamin C for Cats, $14; amazon.com
Best Supplement for Senior Cats: NaturVet Senior Daily Vitamin for Cats
Senior pets need special care, and this daily vitamin for senior cats has a specialized blend of vitamins and nutrients to help your cat age comfortably. The soft, bite-sized design makes these easy to chew, and added glucosamine supports joint health so your pet stays agile in their golden years.
Shop now: NaturVet Senior Daily Vitamin for Cats, $10; amazon.com
Best Joint Supplement: Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Cat Supplement
“Zesty Paws has a Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil that I use every day on my cat’s food and they love it, and I feel good knowing it’s helping them, too,” Butzer says. This expert-recommended oil has a flavor your cat will love, and is packed with powerful omega 3 fatty acids to promote hip, joint, and heart health—and keep her coat shiny and healthy.
Shop now: Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Cat Supplement, $15; target.com