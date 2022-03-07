4 Best Vet-Recommended Cat Calcium Supplements for Kitties Who Need a Little Extra

Sean J. Delaney, BS, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Nutrition), founder of Balance It and Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, suggests a calcium supplement that is easily digested and absorbed and that can be administered successfully. "Generally this means a calcium salt such as calcium carbonate or calcium citrate that is a powder or powderized from a tablet form and then mixed with food." He also suggests avoiding dicalcium phosphate "as it also introduces phosphorus and can be derived from bone (an antigenicity concern for some cats with food allergies)."