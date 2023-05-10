The Best Online Cat Food Delivery Services for Even the Pickiest of Felines

Best Splurge: Smalls

Key Specs

Starting price: $4/day

$4/day Free shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

All food is vet-approved and made with real meat

Offers discounted trials for various recipes

Fresh and raw food available for purchase

Cons

Price point is relatively high

Why We Chose It

Smalls delivers healthy, vet-approved cat food every single month. Starting at $4/day, Smalls' recipes are designed to not only be delicious but also promote overall cat health, helping soften fur and regulate bowel movements. While the price for ordering cat food from this service is more expensive than other competitors on this list, the service offers discounted trial periods to ensure that you aren't dropping a ton of money on something your cat might not like.

Smalls is available in two different formulations: fresh food and freeze-dried raw food, both of which are grain-free. The company asks every new customer to complete a thorough quiz that asks about your cat's build, meat preferences, allergies, and more. Once you've made your selection, you can sign up for monthly delivery; however, you can adjust your delivery frequency to meet your schedule and add fun extras like kitty litter and hand-knit cat toys. In the event your cat isn't a fan of the food, the service offers a money-back guarantee.