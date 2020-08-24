Cat Nutrition & Diet

While chubby kitties are cute, being overweight can damage their health. This cat nutrition and diet advice from expert pet specialists will help you battle the bulge and manage your cat's weight in a healthier way.

Most Recent

Can Cats Eat Potatoes? Here’s What You Should Know

We love to treat our feline friends, sometimes even with scraps of what we eat (oops). But can cats eat potatoes safely? Here’s what to know before they take a bite.
Is My Cat Too Fat? Here's What an Average Cat Should Weigh

Two feline veterinarians help us understand when a cat is at a normal weight and when he might need to cut back on the snacks.
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Losing Weight and What to Do

Sudden weight loss in a cat can be a sign of a serious medical issue.
Choosing the Best Food and Treats for Your Senior Cat

Your cat's nutritional requirements will change as he ages. Thankfully, many cat foods are formulated specifically for senior cats' health needs so you can choose what's best for your feline friend.
Kitten Feeding Schedule: From Newborn to One Year

This chart shows you when, what, and how much to feed your fluffy bundle of joy. 
Is Bread Tasty or Toxic for Cats?

While bread can be a safe treat to share with your cat, it’s important to know the proper portion size to give, toxic ingredients to avoid, and how this food might fit in with your cat’s general nutrition plan.

More Cat Nutrition & Diet

Blueberries: A Superfood for Humans, but What About Cats?

Blueberries are generally considered to be safe for cats to eat, but that doesn’t mean you need to add them to your pet’s diet. Follow these guidelines before sharing berries with your cat.
Can Cats Eat Bananas? 4 Keys to Feeding the Fruit to Your Cat Safely

If you’re wondering if you can feed bananas to your cat, the short answer is yes. The long answer involves a look at feline nutrition and steps you should take to keep your cat safe and healthy.
Is Peanut Butter Lip-Smacking Good for Cats? It’s Complicated

Are Cats Lactose Intolerant? The Reason Why Milk & Kitties Don’t Mix

Can Cats Eat Chocolate? Experts Say Stick to the Kibble

What to Do if Your Cat’s Not Eating & How to Get Her Appetite Back

How Long Can Cats Go Without Food?

Your cat’s diet plays an important role in her health. But if you notice your feline has halted her feedings, how long should you let her go without food? Find out what to do if your kitty stops eating.

All Cat Nutrition & Diet

Can Cats Eat Dog Food? Know What’s Safe & What’s Not

How Much Should I Really Feed My Cat?

Just How Often Should I Really Be Feeding My Cat?

Can Cats Eat Watermelon? The Truth About Felines & This Favorite Fruit

15 Toxic Human Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat

9 Human Foods That Are Safe for Kitty to Snack On

