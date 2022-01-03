101 Cozy Winter Cat Names to Keep Your Kitty Feeling Warm and Fuzzy All Year Long

This list of winter cat names makes even the coldest time of year the perfect time to get a cat.

By Maddie Topliff January 03, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Agnieszka Losiak / EyeEm / Getty

Winter! It's here! And what better way to honor her arrival than adopting a new cat and giving them a winter cat name?

Winter is full of inspiration when it comes to good cat names. Whether you want a name inspired by chilly weather or by your favorite wintertime holiday, we've got a healthy mix of both cutesy and more serious names for your consideration.

Winter Cat Names for Girls

Take your pick, from regal ice princesses to winter plants, to name your new feminine feline.

  • Aspen
  • Viola
  • Ivy
  • Alba
  • North
  • Blanca
  • Eira
  • Frostine
  • Icylyn
  • Holly
  • Nieve
  • Elsa
  • Anna

RELATED: 200 Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Winter Cat Names for Boys

Cue the Ice Cutter song from Frozen.

  • Aster
  • Alpine
  • Cypress
  • Eirwen
  • Whittaker
  • Wren
  • Slick
  • Fox
  • Solstice
  • Froid
  • Yukio

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Wintery Names for White Cats

For hair as white as snow, there are many winter cat names to choose from!

  • Snowball
  • Marshmallow
  • Husky
  • Blizzard
  • Hail
  • Stormy
  • Snowman
  • Frosty
  • Icy
  • Olaf
  • Polar
  • Snowflake
  • Crystal

RELATED: 100 Awesome Cat Names for Your New White Cat

Cute Winter Cat Names

We couldn't resist adding these adorable winter names to our list.

  • Boots
  • Luge
  • Mittens
  • Sleet
  • Eggnog
  • Cuddly
  • Peppermint
  • Candy Cane
  • Chilly
  • Parka
  • Buddy
  • Sugarplum

RELATED: 200 Cute Cat Names for Every Kind of Kitty

Festive Cat Names Inspired by Winter Holidays

But do you recall … the most famous kitty cat of all?

  • Tinsel
  • Garland
  • Grinch
  • Jingle
  • Bell
  • Dasher
  • Dancer
  • Scrooge
  • Prancer
  • Vixen
  • Carol
  • Noel
  • Comet
  • Yule
  • Cupid
  • Donner
  • Blitzen
  • Unity
  • Valentine
  • Rudolph
  • Claus
  • Jolly
  • Dreidel
  • Gingerbread

RELATED: 115 Christmas Cat Names for Your Festive Feline

Winter Themed Cat Names

Not gonna lie, Zamboni might be the most badass cat name ever.

  • January
  • December
  • Cocoa
  • Hockey
  • Zamboni
  • Cloudy
  • Igloo
  • Beanie
  • Penguin
  • Chili
  • Soup
  • Snowshoe
  • Toboggan
  • Puck
  • Nutcracker
  • Moose

RELATED: 150 Cool Cat Names for Your Fine Feline

Cat Names Inspired by Wintery Locations

Lust after winter travel plans with one of these on-brand cat names!

  • Alaska
  • Denali
  • Vail
  • Aurora
  • Duluth
  • Fairbanks
  • Tahoe
  • Arctic
  • Aomori
  • Rainier
  • Chamonix
  • Valdez

RELATED: These 8 Cat Backpacks Put a New Twist On Travel

© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com