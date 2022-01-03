101 Cozy Winter Cat Names to Keep Your Kitty Feeling Warm and Fuzzy All Year Long
This list of winter cat names makes even the coldest time of year the perfect time to get a cat.
Winter! It's here! And what better way to honor her arrival than adopting a new cat and giving them a winter cat name?
Winter is full of inspiration when it comes to good cat names. Whether you want a name inspired by chilly weather or by your favorite wintertime holiday, we've got a healthy mix of both cutesy and more serious names for your consideration.
Winter Cat Names for Girls
Take your pick, from regal ice princesses to winter plants, to name your new feminine feline.
- Aspen
- Viola
- Ivy
- Alba
- North
- Blanca
- Eira
- Frostine
- Icylyn
- Holly
- Nieve
- Elsa
- Anna
Winter Cat Names for Boys
Cue the Ice Cutter song from Frozen.
- Aster
- Alpine
- Cypress
- Eirwen
- Whittaker
- Wren
- Slick
- Fox
- Solstice
- Froid
- Yukio
Wintery Names for White Cats
For hair as white as snow, there are many winter cat names to choose from!
- Snowball
- Marshmallow
- Husky
- Blizzard
- Hail
- Stormy
- Snowman
- Frosty
- Icy
- Olaf
- Polar
- Snowflake
- Crystal
Cute Winter Cat Names
We couldn't resist adding these adorable winter names to our list.
- Boots
- Luge
- Mittens
- Sleet
- Eggnog
- Cuddly
- Peppermint
- Candy Cane
- Chilly
- Parka
- Buddy
- Sugarplum
Festive Cat Names Inspired by Winter Holidays
But do you recall … the most famous kitty cat of all?
- Tinsel
- Garland
- Grinch
- Jingle
- Bell
- Dasher
- Dancer
- Scrooge
- Prancer
- Vixen
- Carol
- Noel
- Comet
- Yule
- Cupid
- Donner
- Blitzen
- Unity
- Valentine
- Rudolph
- Claus
- Jolly
- Dreidel
- Gingerbread
Winter Themed Cat Names
Not gonna lie, Zamboni might be the most badass cat name ever.
- January
- December
- Cocoa
- Hockey
- Zamboni
- Cloudy
- Igloo
- Beanie
- Penguin
- Chili
- Soup
- Snowshoe
- Toboggan
- Puck
- Nutcracker
- Moose
Cat Names Inspired by Wintery Locations
Lust after winter travel plans with one of these on-brand cat names!
- Alaska
- Denali
- Vail
- Aurora
- Duluth
- Fairbanks
- Tahoe
- Arctic
- Aomori
- Rainier
- Chamonix
- Valdez