160 Unisex Cat Names Ideal for Your Distinctive Kitty
It's well-known that cats love boxes, but they certainly don't have to be compartmentalized into typical norms. If you want your cat's name to mean something that's not limited to the confines of girl-boy monikers, unisex cat names are the way to go.
Take a peek at this list to see what tickles your fancy:
Best Unisex Cat Names
Topping the list of gender-neutral cat names are descriptive handles without any boundaries.
- Gato
- Casey
- Fluffy
- Taylor
- Simba
- Channing
- Haven
- Sabor
- Bandit
- Cheerio
- Jordan
- Rascal
- Dakota
- Paws
- Cupid
- Bailey
- Kit
- Lucky
- Emery
- Tabby
- Frisky
- Glen
- Socks
- Lee
- Puma
- Nevada
- Sidney
- Jade
- Tiger
- Parker
- Boots
Unisex Names for Gray Cats
Featuring just a wisp of mystery, these smokey (there's one!) dreamboats will purr with delight when you give them a name from this list.
- Shadow
- Phantom
- Asher or Ash
- Smudge
- Earl Grey
- Dolphin
- Carbon
- Eeyore
- Storm or Stormy
- Pewter
- Anchovy
- Moon
- Shady
- Chrome
- Pigeon
- Silver
- Smokey
Unisex Names for Black Cats
With their inky (there's one!) fur and jewel-toned eyes, these cats possess captivating appeal that's hard to match, which is why black cat unisex names work so well.
- Java
- Raven
- Coal
- Pepper
- Jet
- Midnight
- Onyx
- Black Bean
- Charcoal
- Pitch
- Noir
- Ebony
- Lucifer
- Graphite
- Binx
- Crow
- Anise
- Tux
- Hocus Pocus
- Blackberry
- Cinder
- Inky
Unique Unisex Cat Names
Your one-of-a-kind kitty has all the attitude, charm, and gravitas to shine with one of these cat names that are gender neutral.
- Checkers
- West
- Nova
- Paris
- River
- Stitch
- Babi
- Confetti
- Yin
- Jazz
- Merlot
- Fable
- Pooch
- Notorious C.A.T.
- Echo
- Beast
- Sage
- Cosmo
- Patches
- Zen
- Pig
- Denali
- Catpernicus
- Marbles
- Hero
- Dune
- Bingo
- Peace
- Mosaic
- Gizmo
Cute Gender Neutral Cat Names
A cat who's an absolute cuddlepuss deserves a handle that makes you grin and giggle every time you call them over!
- Baby
- Kitty Purry
- Snickers
- Fishbait
- Muffin
- Panda
- Kiwi
- Angel
- Bubbles
- Puddy Tat
- Mice Crispie
- Furrari
- Pom Pom
- Twinkie
- Buttons
- Monkey
- Cha Cha
- Kit-Kat
- Rainbow
- Purrfessor
- Cookie
- Meowser
- Ricky Ticky Tabby
- Kibbles
- Boo or Boo-Boo
- Jiggles
- Biscuit
- Coco
Unisex Names for Orange Cats
No matter what shade of orange they might be, make sure they still stand out as they strut on by.
- Ginger
- Peaches
- Amber
- Butterscotch
- Foxy
- Poppy
- Mango
- Clownfish
- Marigold
- Ember
- Cheddar
- Tigger
- Blaze
- Cheeto
- Monarch
- Gingersnap
- Phoenix
- Persimmon
- Autumn
- Topaz
- Pumpkin
- Tiger Lily
- Marmalade
- Umber
- Weasley
- Nacho
- Goldfish
- Carrot
- Garfield
- Dorito
- Firestar
- Kumquat
