Whether you want to remain gender neutral or simply maintain your kitty’s mystique, one of these unisex cat names should fit nicely.

It's well-known that cats love boxes, but they certainly don't have to be compartmentalized into typical norms. If you want your cat's name to mean something that's not limited to the confines of girl-boy monikers, unisex cat names are the way to go.

Take a peek at this list to see what tickles your fancy:

Best Unisex Cat Names

Topping the list of gender-neutral cat names are descriptive handles without any boundaries.

Gato

Casey

Fluffy

Taylor

Simba

Channing

Haven

Sabor

Bandit

Cheerio

Jordan

Rascal

Dakota

Paws

Cupid

Bailey

Kit

Lucky

Emery

Tabby

Frisky

Glen

Socks

Lee

Puma

Nevada

Sidney

Jade

Tiger

Parker

Boots

Unisex Names for Gray Cats

Featuring just a wisp of mystery, these smokey (there's one!) dreamboats will purr with delight when you give them a name from this list.

Shadow

Phantom

Asher or Ash

Smudge

Earl Grey

Dolphin

Carbon

Eeyore

Storm or Stormy

Pewter

Anchovy

Moon

Shady

Chrome

Pigeon

Silver

Smokey

Unisex Names for Black Cats

With their inky (there's one!) fur and jewel-toned eyes, these cats possess captivating appeal that's hard to match, which is why black cat unisex names work so well.

Java

Raven

Coal

Pepper

Jet

Midnight

Onyx

Black Bean

Charcoal

Pitch

Noir

Ebony

Lucifer

Graphite

Binx

Crow

Anise

Tux

Hocus Pocus

Blackberry

Cinder

Inky

Unique Unisex Cat Names

Your one-of-a-kind kitty has all the attitude, charm, and gravitas to shine with one of these cat names that are gender neutral.

Checkers

West

Nova

Paris

River

Stitch

Babi

Confetti

Yin

Jazz

Merlot

Fable

Pooch

Notorious C.A.T.

Echo

Beast

Sage

Cosmo

Patches

Zen

Pig

Denali

Catpernicus

Marbles

Hero

Dune

Bingo

Peace

Mosaic

Gizmo

Cute Gender Neutral Cat Names

A cat who's an absolute cuddlepuss deserves a handle that makes you grin and giggle every time you call them over!

Baby

Kitty Purry

Snickers

Fishbait

Muffin

Panda

Kiwi

Angel

Bubbles

Puddy Tat

Mice Crispie

Furrari

Pom Pom

Twinkie

Buttons

Monkey

Cha Cha

Kit-Kat

Rainbow

Purrfessor

Cookie

Meowser

Ricky Ticky Tabby

Kibbles

Boo or Boo-Boo

Jiggles

Biscuit

Coco

Unisex Names for Orange Cats

No matter what shade of orange they might be, make sure they still stand out as they strut on by.

Ginger

Peaches

Amber

Butterscotch

Foxy

Poppy

Mango

Clownfish

Marigold

Ember

Cheddar

Tigger

Blaze

Cheeto

Monarch

Gingersnap

Phoenix

Persimmon

Autumn

Topaz

Pumpkin

Tiger Lily

Marmalade

Umber

Weasley

Nacho

Goldfish

Carrot

Garfield

Dorito

Firestar

Kumquat