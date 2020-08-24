250+ Unique Cat Names for Your One-of-a-Kind Cat
Find the name that fits your feline best with this list of more than 250 unique cat names that are anything but ordinary.
Finding a name that fits your cat’s unique personality can be a creative challenge. How do you capture your pet’s one-of-a-kind attitude (cattitude, if you will), with a name? And, your kitty’s name is not only about your cat. What you choose to name your cat can also be a statement about your own personality and creativity.
Take advantage of this opportunity to find a unique cat name for your male cat or female feline friend. An ironic, clever, sassy, or even inappropriate name will make people do a double-take—or at least appreciate your (and your kitty’s) individuality.
The possibilities, of course, are limitless but consider your cat’s personality as a starting point.
- Is she 100 percent diva? Who is a famous female with a similar reputation?
- Is she more Lizzo or Liz Taylor?
- Does he take on the world like a total badass? Maybe he should have a name like Tyson or Kobe.
- Does she give you sass with every look and have a precocious attitude? Sassy or Scout might be a perfect name!
- Does he or she have a majestic, regal air? Consider naming your cat after a monarch (historical or modern, real, or fictional) such as Louis, Marie, George, Elizabeth, or Cersei, Joffrey, Lady McBeth.
Enjoy the journey to landing on a name that fits your one-in-a-million feline and his or her individual charisma. Here’s a list of 250+ unique cat names to help get you started.
Harry Potter-Inspired Names for Cats
- Padfoot
- Sirius
- Dobby
- Norbert
- Pixie
- Black/Blackie
- Fleur
- Ginny
- Hagrid
- Hedwig
- Luna
- Nimbus
- Potter
- Hermione
- Dumbledore
- Tonks
- Weasley
- Malfoy
Sports-Inspired Names for Cats
- LeBron (James)
- Jordan (Michael)
- Venus (Williams)
- Brady (Tom)
- Kobe (Bryant)
- Ali (Muhammad)
- Beckham (David)
- Magic (Johnson)
- Jackie (Robinson)
- Babe (Ruth)
- Bambino (Babe Ruth)
- Barkley (Charles)
- Lionel (Messi)
- Alex (Morgan)
- Hope (Solo)
- Dallas (Cowboys)
- Packer (Green Bay)
- Raider (Las Vegas)
- Chief (Kansas City)
- Saint (New Orleans)
- Jazz (Utah)
- Dodger (Los Angeles)
- Sox (Boston/Chicago)
- Cub (Chicago)
- Bear (Paul Bryant)
- Tyson (Mike)
- Patriot (New England)
- Manning (Eli, Peyton)
Celebrity Names for Cats
- Niro (Robert De)
- Kanye (West)
- Kardashian
- Dolly (Parton)
- Butch (Cassidy)
- Mel (Gibson)
- Benedict
- Cumberbatch
- Kylie (Jenner)
- Hemsworth (Chris)
- Reynolds (Ryan)
- Bullock (Sandra)
- Hudson (Kate)
- Winfrey (Oprah)
- Newman (Paul)
- Marlon
- Brando
- Marilyn
- Monroe
Musician Names for Cats
- Beyonce
- Bruno (Mars)
- (Frank) Sinatra
- (John) Lennon
- Stevie (Wonder)
- Bruce (Springsteen)
- Prince
- Mozart
- Chance (the Rapper)
- Drake
- Jagger (Mick)
- Jerry (Lee Lewis)
- (Bob) Dylan
- Lenny (Kravitz)
- Hayes (Carll)
- (John) Denver
- Ozzy (Osbourne)
- Morrissey
- Zendaya
- Elton (John)
- Usher
- (John) Legend
- Billie (Eilish)
- (Johnny) Cash
- (Miley/BillyRae/Noah) Cyrus
- (Chris) Cornell
Book Character Names for Cats
- Cheshire Cat (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
- Sawyer (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
- Rue (The Hunger Games)
- Gatsby (The Great Gatsby)
- Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)
- Katniss (The Hunger Games)
- Sherlock Holmes (fictional sleuth created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle)
- Scout (To Kill a Mockingbird)
- Frodo (Baggins of the J. R. R. Tolkien book series)
- Pippi (Longstocking of the Astrid Lindgren book series)
- Gandalf (of the J. R. R. Tolkien book series)
- Radley (To Kill a Mockingbird)
- Atticus (To Kill a Mockingbird)
- Finch (To Kill a Mockingbird)
- Huck (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
- Finn (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
- Milo (Catch 22)
- Ramona (Quimby of the Beverly Cleary book series)
- Moby (Moby-Dick)
- Inigo Montoya (The Princess Bride)
- Hannibal (of the book series by Thomas Harris)
- Veruca Salt (from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory)
Superhero Names for Cats
- Stark
- Thor
- Hulk
- Loki
- Flash
- Batman
- Groot
- Rocket
- Marvel
- Joker
- Hawkeye
- Nebula
- Shuri
- Captain
- Carter
- Fury
- Robin
Color-Inspired Names for Cats
- Amber
- Aqua
- Blue
- Emerald
- Goldie
- Hazel
- Honey
- Hunter
- Indigo
- Jewel
- Mocha
- Penny
- Robin
- Rusty
- Scarlet
- Shadow
- Sky
- Sunny
- Thunder
- Opal
- Blanco
- Burgundy
- Sapphire
- Garnet
Historical Figure Names for Cats
- Lincoln (Abraham)
- Einstein (Albert)
- Earhart (as in Amelia)
- Hamilton (Founding Father Alexander, subject of the popular musical)
- Newton (Sir Isaac)
- Da Vinci
- Napoleon (Bonaparte)
- Teddy (Roosevelt)
- Edison (Thomas)
- Joan of Arc
- Ginsburg (the one and only Ruth Bader, The Notorious R.B.G.)
- Sojourner Truth (American abolitionist and women's rights activist)
- Frida (Kahlo)
- Rosa (Parks)
- Sacajawea
- Curie (Marie)
- Billie (Holiday)
- Anais Nin (French-Cuban American writer)
- Lovelace (Ada Lovelace was a mathematician in the 1800s and is widely considered the first computer programmer)
Nature-Inspired Names for Cats
- River
- Rocky
- Summit
- Clover
- Aspen
- Birch
- Brook
- Cedar
- Copper
- Everest
- Willow
- Misty
- Reed
Car Names for Cats
- Audi
- Bentley
- Chevy
- Ford
- Benz
- Tesla
- Lambo
- Harley
- Yaris
- Dodge
- Toyota
Drink-Inspired Names for Cats
- Whiskey
- Merlot
- Chardonnay
- Noir
- Pinot
- Hennessy
- Jameson
- Hendricks
- Margarita
- Bellini
- Bacardi
- Bailey
- Brandy
- Morgan
- Saphire
- Syrah
- Walker
Brand Names for Cats
- Nike
- Puma
- Diesel
- Louis (Vuitton)
- Gucci
- Hugo (Hugo Boss)
- Levi
- Oakley
- Lulu (Lululemon)
- Prada
- Supreme
- Yeezy
Geography-Inspired Names for Cats
- Dakota
- Montana
- Georgia
- Alaska
- Sydney
- Rainer
- Joshua
- Zion
- Andes
- Denali
- Denver
- Rocky
- Pacific
- Appalachian
Game of Thrones-Inspired Names for Cats
- Daenerys (Dani)
- Targaryen
- Arya
- Stark
- Lannister
- Sansa
- Drogo
- Cersei
- The Mountain
- Ramsey
- Theon
- The Hound
- Joffrey
- Melisandre
- Brienne
- Sam
- Hodor
- Gilly
- Littlefinger