250+ Unique Cat Names for Your One-of-a-Kind Cat

Find the name that fits your feline best with this list of more than 250 unique cat names that are anything but ordinary.

By Lacey Howard August 24, 2020
Finding a name that fits your cat’s unique personality can be a creative challenge. How do you capture your pet’s one-of-a-kind attitude (cattitude, if you will), with a name? And, your kitty’s name is not only about your cat. What you choose to name your cat can also be a statement about your own personality and creativity. 

Take advantage of this opportunity to find a unique cat name for your male cat or female feline friend. An ironic, clever, sassy, or even inappropriate name will make people do a double-take—or at least appreciate your (and your kitty’s) individuality.

The possibilities, of course, are limitless but consider your cat’s personality as a starting point. 

  • Is she 100 percent diva? Who is a famous female with a similar reputation?
  • Is she more Lizzo or Liz Taylor
  • Does he take on the world like a total badass? Maybe he should have a name like Tyson or Kobe
  • Does she give you sass with every look and have a precocious attitude? Sassy or Scout might be a perfect name! 
  • Does he or she have a majestic, regal air? Consider naming your cat after a monarch (historical or modern, real, or fictional) such as Louis, Marie, George, Elizabeth, or Cersei, Joffrey, Lady McBeth.

Enjoy the journey to landing on a name that fits your one-in-a-million feline and his or her individual charisma. Here’s a list of 250+ unique cat names to help get you started. 

Harry Potter-Inspired Names for Cats

  • Padfoot
  • Sirius
  • Dobby
  • Norbert
  • Pixie
  • Black/Blackie
  • Ginny
  • Hagrid
  • Hedwig
  • Nimbus
  • Potter
  • Hermione
  • Dumbledore
  • Tonks
  • Fleur
  • Luna
  • Weasley
  • Malfoy

Sports-Inspired Names for Cats

  • LeBron (James)
  • Jordan (Michael)
  • Venus (Williams)
  • Brady (Tom)
  • Kobe (Bryant)
  • Ali (Muhammad)
  • Beckham (David)
  • Magic (Johnson)
  • Jackie (Robinson)
  • Babe (Ruth)
  • Bambino (Babe Ruth)
  • Barkley (Charles)
  • Lionel (Messi)
  • Alex (Morgan)
  • Hope (Solo)
  • Dallas (Cowboys)
  • Packer (Green Bay)
  • Raider (Las Vegas)
  • Chief (Kansas City)
  • Saint (New Orleans)
  • Jazz (Utah)
  • Dodger (Los Angeles)
  • Sox (Boston/Chicago)
  • Cub (Chicago)
  • Bear (Paul Bryant) 
  • Tyson (Mike)
  • Patriot (New England)
  • Manning (Eli, Peyton)

Celebrity Names for Cats

  • Niro (Robert De)
  • Kanye (West)
  • Kardashian
  • Dolly (Parton)
  • Butch (Cassidy)
  • Mel (Gibson)
  • Benedict
  • Cumberbatch
  • Kylie (Jenner)
  • Hemsworth (Chris)
  • Reynolds (Ryan)
  • Bullock (Sandra)
  • Hudson (Kate)
  • Winfrey (Oprah)
  • Newman (Paul)
  • Marlon
  • Brando
  • Marilyn
  • Monroe

Musician Names for Cats

  • Beyonce
  • Bruno (Mars)
  • (Frank) Sinatra
  • (John) Lennon
  • Stevie (Wonder)
  • Bruce (Springsteen)
  • Prince
  • Mozart
  • Chance (the Rapper)
  • Drake
  • Jagger (Mick)
  • Jerry (Lee Lewis)
  • (Bob) Dylan
  • Lenny (Kravitz)
  • Hayes (Carll)
  • (John) Denver
  • Ozzy (Osbourne)
  • Morrissey
  • Zendaya
  • Elton (John)
  • Usher
  • (John) Legend
  • Billie (Eilish)
  • (Johnny) Cash
  • (Miley/BillyRae/Noah) Cyrus
  • (Chris) Cornell

Book Character Names for Cats

  • Cheshire Cat (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
  • Sawyer (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
  • Gatsby (The Great Gatsby)
  • Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)
  • Katniss (The Hunger Games)
  • Sherlock Holmes (fictional sleuth created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle)
  • Scout (To Kill a Mockingbird)
  • Frodo (Baggins of the J. R. R. Tolkien book series)
  • Pippi (Longstocking of the Astrid Lindgren book series)
  • Gandalf (of the J. R. R. Tolkien book series)
  • Radley (To Kill a Mockingbird)
  • Atticus (To Kill a Mockingbird)
  • Finch (To Kill a Mockingbird)
  • Huck (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
  • Finn (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer)
  • Rue (The Hunger Games)
  • Milo (Catch 22)
  • Ramona (Quimby of the Beverly Cleary book series)
  • Moby (Moby-Dick)
  • Inigo Montoya (The Princess Bride)
  • Hannibal (of the book series by Thomas Harris)
  • Veruca Salt (from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory)

Superhero Names for Cats

  • Stark
  • Thor
  • Hulk
  • Loki
  • Flash
  • Batman
  • Groot
  • Rocket
  • Marvel
  • Joker
  • Hawkeye
  • Nebula
  • Shuri
  • Captain
  • Carter
  • Fury
Color-Inspired Names for Cats

  • Amber
  • Aqua
  • Blue
  • Emerald
  • Goldie
  • Hazel
  • Honey
  • Hunter
  • Indigo
  • Jewel
  • Mocha
  • Penny
  • Robin
  • Rusty
  • Scarlet
  • Shadow
  • Sky
  • Sunny
  • Thunder
  • Opal
  • Blanco
  • Burgundy
  • Sapphire
  • Garnet

Historical Figure Names for Cats

  • Lincoln (Abraham)
  • Einstein (Albert)
  • Earhart (as in Amelia)
  • Hamilton (Founding Father Alexander, subject of the popular musical)
  • Newton (Sir Isaac)
  • Da Vinci
  • Napoleon (Bonaparte)
  • Teddy (Roosevelt)
  • Edison (Thomas)
  • Joan of Arc
  • Ginsburg  (the one and only Ruth Bader, The Notorious R.B.G.)
  • Sojourner Truth (American abolitionist and women's rights activist)
  • Frida (Kahlo)
  • Rosa (Parks)
  • Sacajawea
  • Curie (Marie)
  • Billie (Holiday)
  • Anais Nin (French-Cuban American writer)
  • Lovelace (Ada Lovelace was a mathematician in the 1800s and is widely considered the first computer programmer) 
A nature-inspired name is perfect for an outdoor kitty or one that simply likes an occasional climb in the trees. Cats' extendable claws allow them to grip tree trunks as their back legs move them forward, making them excellent climbers. | Credit: Getty

Nature-Inspired Names for Cats

  • River
  • Summit
  • Clover
  • Aspen
  • Birch
  • Brook
  • Cedar
  • Copper
  • Everest
  • Willow
  • Misty
  • Reed

Car Names for Cats

  • Audi
  • Bentley
  • Chevy
  • Ford
  • Benz
  • Tesla
  • Lambo
  • Harley
  • Yaris
  • Dodge
  • Toyota

Drink-Inspired Names for Cats

  • Whiskey
  • Merlot
  • Chardonnay
  • Noir
  • Pinot
  • Hennessy
  • Jameson
  • Hendricks
  • Margarita
  • Bellini
  • Bacardi
  • Bailey
  • Brandy
  • Morgan
  • Saphire
  • Syrah
  • Walker

Brand Names for Cats

  • Nike
  • Puma
  • Diesel
  • Louis (Vuitton)
  • Gucci
  • Hugo (Hugo Boss)
  • Levi
  • Oakley
  • Lulu (Lululemon)
  • Prada
  • Supreme
  • Yeezy

Geography-Inspired Names for Cats

  • Dakota
  • Montana
  • Georgia
  • Alaska
  • Sydney
  • Rainer
  • Joshua
  • Zion
  • Andes
  • Denali
  • Denver
  • Rocky 
  • Pacific
  • Appalachian

Game of Thrones-Inspired Names for Cats

  • Daenerys (Dani)
  • Targaryen
  • Arya
  • Stark
  • Lannister
  • Sansa
  • Drogo
  • Cersei
  • The Mountain
  • Ramsey
  • Theon
  • The Hound
  • Joffrey
  • Melisandre
  • Brienne
  • Sam
  • Hodor
  • Gilly
  • Littlefinger
