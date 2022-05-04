180+ Tuxedo Cat Names for Your Very Fancy Feline
Tuxedo cats are fancy. With their black and white markings, they look like they're ready to join you at a high society function or state dinner and they need a name that's just as special as they are.
But naming a tuxedo cat can be hard! Do you go with a pun? Maybe something that reflects his "dress formal" exterior? Or something completely off the wall? Well, fret no more. Listed below, you'll find a list of some adorable tuxedo cat names. Maybe you'll find your perfect name somewhere on this list but, if not, hopefully it'll serve as just the inspiration you need to come up with your very own!
Male Tuxedo Cat Names
Shaken, not stirred. These fancy boys are ready for a night on the town or an evening of espionage in the service of Queen and country. Either way, give your male tuxedo cat a suave name and watch him take over the world.
- James Pawned
- Tux
- Jeeves
- Bowler
- Domino
- Groucho
- Chaplin
- Yin (alternate choice: Yang)
- Rorschach
- Martini
- Ajax
- Armani
- Vader
- Picasso
- Romeo
- Licorice
- Logan
- Macaroon
- Salem
- Socks
- Wolfgang
- Ziggy
- Buzzard
- Cosmo
- Duke
- Earl
- Jasper
- Reginald
- Maurice
- Bundt
- Charlie
Female Tuxedo Cat Names
Ladies look sharp in tuxedos too! Giving your fancy lady a sophisticated, sleek name is a great option.
- Rachel
- Zendaya
- Bianca
- Blair
- Charlize
- Heidi
- Tabitha
- Moira
- Emma
- Harley
- Betty
- Lady
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Gianna
- Luna
- Lizzie
- Madison
- Grace
- Zoey
- Victoria
- Willow
- Naomi
- Caroline
- Gabby
- Neveah
- Emery
- Piper
- Adeline
Brown Tuxedo Cat Names
Black isn't the only option for a tuxedo cat; some of them are total chocolate daddies. If you're looking for a name for your brown tuxedo cat, here's the list for you.
- Godiva
- Truffles
- Amber
- Mocha
- Reese
- Tawny
- Coco
- Mocha
- Cinnamon
- Bon Bon
- Toffee
- Chai
- Dusty
- Chestnut
- Whiskey
- Snickers
- S'more
- Chowder
- Mahogany
- Oats
- Caramel
- Marmite
- Puddles
- Swirl
- Cinder
- Twix
- Pepper
- Hazy
- Burnsie
- Mark
Black and White Tuxedo Cat Names
Looking for a name that's less gender-specific and more evocative? These black and white tuxedo cat names will let bystanders know "I have a black and white cat."
- Tuxxy
- Oreo
- Spots
- Marble
- Barcode
- Bandit
- Hamburgler
- Polka
- Speckle
- Eightball
- Klondike
- Penguin
- Moonpie
- Uno
- Magpie
- Neo
- Othello
- Static
- Smokey
- Blinky
Names for Tuxedo Cats Based on Pop Culture
Maybe you want a name for your tuxedo cat based on an artist or actor? Or perhaps a cartoon or other famous tuxedo cat from literature or comics is more your speed. Here's a list to get you started.
- Felix
- Hatter
- Barney
- John Waters
- Hogan
- Frank Zappa
- Tigger
- Sylvester
- Figaro
- Socks
- Mr. Mistoffelees
- Mickey
- Snoopy
- Pepe
- Zorro
- Gatsby (Catsby, if you're silly)
- Wednesday
- Eeyore
- Cheshire
- Deadpool
- Cable
- Bishop
- Nega Scott
- Wormtongue
- Draco
- Johnny English
- Juni Cortez
- Danny Trejo
- Clooney
- Gable
- Cagny
- Brian Kinney
- Fonzi
Cute Tuxedo Cat Names
Sometimes you just want a name that feels adorable. After all, your CAT is adorable, right?
- Buttons
- Sassy
- Freckles
- Fluffy
- Milo
- Vesta
- Gigi
- Izzy
- Chickadee
- Tess
- Kip
- Chip
- Smartie
- Dapple
- Soccerball
- Tipper
- Jazz
- River
- Piano
- Buzz
- Bo
- Peppa
- Squeakers
- Oli
- Shamu
- Dottie
- Ref
- Swirl
- Lemur
- Dobby
- Penny
- Pants
- Marbles
- Betsy
- Lexi
- Bess
- Sudoku
- Dipper
- Cosmo
- Ermine
- Moo
- Max