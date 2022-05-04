180+ Tuxedo Cat Names for Your Very Fancy Feline

He's got style, she's got grace, now all they need is a name.

Tuxedo cats are fancy. With their black and white markings, they look like they're ready to join you at a high society function or state dinner and they need a name that's just as special as they are.

But naming a tuxedo cat can be hard! Do you go with a pun? Maybe something that reflects his "dress formal" exterior? Or something completely off the wall? Well, fret no more. Listed below, you'll find a list of some adorable tuxedo cat names. Maybe you'll find your perfect name somewhere on this list but, if not, hopefully it'll serve as just the inspiration you need to come up with your very own!

Male Tuxedo Cat Names

Shaken, not stirred. These fancy boys are ready for a night on the town or an evening of espionage in the service of Queen and country. Either way, give your male tuxedo cat a suave name and watch him take over the world.

James Pawned

Tux

Jeeves

Bowler

Domino

Groucho

Chaplin

Yin (alternate choice: Yang)

Rorschach

Martini

Ajax

Armani

Vader

Picasso

Romeo

Licorice

Logan

Macaroon

Salem

Socks

Wolfgang

Ziggy

Buzzard

Cosmo

Duke

Earl

Jasper

Reginald

Maurice

Bundt

Charlie

Female Tuxedo Cat Names

Ladies look sharp in tuxedos too! Giving your fancy lady a sophisticated, sleek name is a great option.

Rachel

Zendaya

Bianca

Blair

Charlize

Heidi

Tabitha

Moira

Emma

Harley

Betty

Lady

Olivia

Amelia

Isabella

Mia

Gianna

Luna

Lizzie

Madison

Grace

Zoey

Victoria

Willow

Naomi

Caroline

Gabby

Neveah

Emery

Piper

Adeline

Brown Tuxedo Cat Names

Black isn't the only option for a tuxedo cat; some of them are total chocolate daddies. If you're looking for a name for your brown tuxedo cat, here's the list for you.

Godiva

Truffles

Amber

Mocha

Reese

Tawny

Coco

Mocha

Cinnamon

Bon Bon

Toffee

Chai

Dusty

Chestnut

Whiskey

Snickers

S'more

Chowder

Mahogany

Oats

Caramel

Marmite

Puddles

Swirl

Cinder

Twix

Pepper

Hazy

Burnsie

Mark

Black and White Tuxedo Cat Names

Looking for a name that's less gender-specific and more evocative? These black and white tuxedo cat names will let bystanders know "I have a black and white cat."

Tuxxy

Oreo

Spots

Marble

Barcode

Bandit

Hamburgler

Polka

Speckle

Eightball

Klondike

Penguin

Moonpie

Uno

Magpie

Neo

Othello

Static

Smokey

Blinky

Names for Tuxedo Cats Based on Pop Culture

Maybe you want a name for your tuxedo cat based on an artist or actor? Or perhaps a cartoon or other famous tuxedo cat from literature or comics is more your speed. Here's a list to get you started.

Felix

Hatter

Barney

John Waters

Hogan

Frank Zappa

Tigger

Sylvester

Figaro

Socks

Mr. Mistoffelees

Mickey

Snoopy

Pepe

Zorro

Gatsby (Catsby, if you're silly)

Wednesday

Eeyore

Cheshire

Deadpool

Cable

Bishop

Nega Scott

Wormtongue

Draco

Johnny English

Juni Cortez

Danny Trejo

Clooney

Gable

Cagny

Brian Kinney

Fonzi

Cute Tuxedo Cat Names

Sometimes you just want a name that feels adorable. After all, your CAT is adorable, right?