180 Tortoiseshell Cat Names for Your Colorful Kitty
Tortoiseshell cats are extraordinarily beautiful. Lovingly nicknamed "torties," tortoiseshell cats are not a breed but are, instead, named after their distinct look that resembles—you guessed it!—tortoiseshell material. These speckled felines generally appear in black or orange with hints of brown, gray, red, yellow, or cream. And similar to calico cats, torties are typically female due to their genetics.
Adding a tortoiseshell cat into your family? Find the most fitting name for your new feline friend with these 180 tortoiseshell cat names, ranging from widely loved to utterly unique.
Female Tortoiseshell Cat Names
Your female tortie was made with sugar, spice, and everything nice. From fabulous to fierce, here are some options to name your new BFF.
- Shelly
- Autumn
- Poppy
- Cayenne
- Sandy
- Jasmine
- Momo
- Coral
- Janice
- Ellie
- Dottie
- Marisol
- Hazel
- Buffy
- Maisie
- Nala
- Quinn
- Miette
- Roxy
- Sienna
- Honey
- Marigold
- Ruby
- Mystic
- Cinnamon
- Jade
- Scarlet
- Harlow
- Ginger
- Reba
- Misty
Male Tortoiseshell Cat Names
Did you know only about one in 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are male? So, if your tortie is a boy, you've got yourself a rare kitty! One of these names is bound to be a great match for your charming feline.
- Harvey
- Blaze
- Ash
- Copper
- Sunny
- Fox
- Patches
- Reese
- Leo
- Rusty
- Jasper
- Motley
- Onyx
- Hobbes
- Cyrus
- Dash
- Pepper
- Gizmo
- Rufus
- Clay
- Blade
- Roy
- Felix
- Perry
- Nadir
Cute Tortoiseshell Cat Names
Your tortoiseshell kitty is as cute as a button—and definitely knows it. What better than to give them one of these totally adorable names?
- Peekaboo
- Mocha
- Freckles
- Toffee
- Bella
- Sooty
- Chai
- Blossom
- Candy
- Tootsie
- Nougat
- Gingersnap
- Mango
- Truffles
- Sunshine
- Peanut
- Tortie
- Gidget
- Butterscotch
- Cosmo
- Lucky
- Boots
- Snickers
- Oreo
- Buttercup
Best Names for Black Tortoiseshell Cats
A dark moniker is a must if your tortoiseshell kitten loves nighttime and is a bit mysterious. (Or if you adopted them around Halloween!)
- Wednesday
- Jet
- Midnight
- Luna
- Smoky
- Nyx
- Diesel
- Melanie
- Opal
- Rorschach
- Ghost
- Damion
- Char
- Shadow
- Magic
- Jiji
- Salem
- Elvira
- Raven
- Coco
- Noir
- Spooky
- Bean
- Twilight
- Binx
- Ebony
- Phantom
- Crow
- Morticia
- Sable
- Jinx
Orange Tortoiseshell Cat Names
Whether you're looking for a name inspired by gems, foods, or famous red-headed figures, one of these would certainly make a fitting option for your orange tortie.
- Peaches
- Simba
- Chili
- Toulouse
- Mimosa
- Apricot
- Weasley
- Kitsu
- Cheeto
- Topaz
- Clementine
- Fuego
- Pumpkin
- Tawny
- Ariel
- Oliver
- Tabasco
- Goldie
- Amber
- Hercules
- Koi
- Penny
- Garfield
- Axl
- Chucky
- Alani
- Nacho
- Firestar
- Tangelo
- Archie
- Nemo
- Heathcliff
- Saffron
- Meli
- Chester
- Red
- Azrael
- Madeline
- Tigger
Unique Names for Tortoiseshell Cats
Your tortoiseshell cat's striking appearance is sure to turn heads. Give her a unique name to match her unique look!
- Picasso
- Momo
- Rogue
- Sauron
- Nova
- Confetti
- Apollo
- Sol
- Lantana
- Merle
- Callista
- Sora
- Glitter
- Orla
- Jigsaw
- Chimera
- Agate
- Phoenix
- Oriole
- Speck
- Hayami
- Mosaic
- Camo
- Amaretto
- Pixel
- Inferno
- Splash
- Kameko
- Ophelia