Tortoiseshell cats are extraordinarily beautiful. Lovingly nicknamed "torties," tortoiseshell cats are not a breed but are, instead, named after their distinct look that resembles—you guessed it!—tortoiseshell material. These speckled felines generally appear in black or orange with hints of brown, gray, red, yellow, or cream. And similar to calico cats, torties are typically female due to their genetics.

Adding a tortoiseshell cat into your family? Find the most fitting name for your new feline friend with these 180 tortoiseshell cat names, ranging from widely loved to utterly unique.

Female Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Your female tortie was made with sugar, spice, and everything nice. From fabulous to fierce, here are some options to name your new BFF.

Shelly

Autumn

Poppy

Cayenne

Sandy

Jasmine

Momo

Coral

Janice

Ellie

Dottie

Marisol

Hazel

Buffy

Maisie

Nala

Quinn

Miette

Roxy

Sienna

Honey

Marigold

Ruby

Mystic

Cinnamon

Jade

Scarlet

Harlow

Ginger

Reba

Misty

Male Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Did you know only about one in 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are male? So, if your tortie is a boy, you've got yourself a rare kitty! One of these names is bound to be a great match for your charming feline.

Harvey

Blaze

Ash

Copper

Sunny

Fox

Patches

Reese

Leo

Rusty

Jasper

Motley

Onyx

Hobbes

Cyrus

Dash

Pepper

Gizmo

Rufus

Clay

Blade

Roy

Felix

Perry

Nadir

Cute Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Your tortoiseshell kitty is as cute as a button—and definitely knows it. What better than to give them one of these totally adorable names?

Peekaboo

Mocha

Freckles

Toffee

Bella

Sooty

Chai

Blossom

Candy

Tootsie

Nougat

Gingersnap

Mango

Truffles

Sunshine

Peanut

Tortie

Gidget

Butterscotch

Cosmo

Lucky

Boots

Snickers

Oreo

Buttercup

Best Names for Black Tortoiseshell Cats

A dark moniker is a must if your tortoiseshell kitten loves nighttime and is a bit mysterious. (Or if you adopted them around Halloween!)

Wednesday

Jet

Midnight

Luna

Smoky

Nyx

Diesel

Melanie

Opal

Rorschach

Ghost

Damion

Char

Shadow

Magic

Jiji

Salem

Elvira

Raven

Coco

Noir

Spooky

Bean

Twilight

Binx

Ebony

Phantom

Crow

Morticia

Sable

Jinx

Orange Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Whether you're looking for a name inspired by gems, foods, or famous red-headed figures, one of these would certainly make a fitting option for your orange tortie.

Peaches

Simba

Chili

Toulouse

Mimosa

Apricot

Weasley

Kitsu

Cheeto

Topaz

Clementine

Fuego

Pumpkin

Tawny

Ariel

Oliver

Tabasco

Goldie

Amber

Hercules

Koi

Penny

Garfield

Axl

Chucky

Alani

Nacho

Firestar

Tangelo

Archie

Nemo

Heathcliff

Saffron

Meli

Chester

Red

Azrael

Madeline

Tigger

Unique Names for Tortoiseshell Cats

Your tortoiseshell cat's striking appearance is sure to turn heads. Give her a unique name to match her unique look!