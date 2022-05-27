180 Tortoiseshell Cat Names for Your Colorful Kitty

Prepare for your precious tortie to turn heads and steal hearts!
By Yvonne Villasenor May 27, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Manuela Schewe-Behnisch / EyeEm / Getty

On This Page

Tortoiseshell cats are extraordinarily beautiful. Lovingly nicknamed "torties," tortoiseshell cats are not a breed but are, instead, named after their distinct look that resembles—you guessed it!—tortoiseshell material. These speckled felines generally appear in black or orange with hints of brown, gray, red, yellow, or cream. And similar to calico cats, torties are typically female due to their genetics.

Adding a tortoiseshell cat into your family? Find the most fitting name for your new feline friend with these 180 tortoiseshell cat names, ranging from widely loved to utterly unique.

RELATED: 167 Tabby Cat Names for Your Patterned Pal

Female Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Your female tortie was made with sugar, spice, and everything nice. From fabulous to fierce, here are some options to name your new BFF.

  • Shelly
  • Autumn
  • Poppy
  • Cayenne
  • Sandy
  • Jasmine
  • Momo
  • Coral
  • Janice
  • Ellie
  • Dottie
  • Marisol
  • Hazel
  • Buffy
  • Maisie
  • Nala
  • Quinn
  • Miette
  • Roxy
  • Sienna
  • Honey
  • Marigold
  • Ruby
  • Mystic
  • Cinnamon
  • Jade
  • Scarlet
  • Harlow
  • Ginger
  • Reba
  • Misty

RELATED: 200 Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Male Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Did you know only about one in 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are male? So, if your tortie is a boy, you've got yourself a rare kitty! One of these names is bound to be a great match for your charming feline.

  • Harvey
  • Blaze
  • Ash
  • Copper
  • Sunny
  • Fox
  • Patches
  • Reese
  • Leo
  • Rusty
  • Jasper
  • Motley
  • Onyx
  • Hobbes
  • Cyrus
  • Dash
  • Pepper
  • Gizmo
  • Rufus
  • Clay
  • Blade
  • Roy
  • Felix
  • Perry
  • Nadir

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Cute Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Your tortoiseshell kitty is as cute as a button—and definitely knows it. What better than to give them one of these totally adorable names?

  • Peekaboo
  • Mocha
  • Freckles
  • Toffee
  • Bella
  • Sooty
  • Chai
  • Blossom
  • Candy
  • Tootsie
  • Nougat
  • Gingersnap
  • Mango
  • Truffles
  • Sunshine
  • Peanut
  • Tortie
  • Gidget
  • Butterscotch
  • Cosmo
  • Lucky
  • Boots
  • Snickers
  • Oreo
  • Buttercup

RELATED: 300+ Cute Cat Names for Every Kind of Kitty

Best Names for Black Tortoiseshell Cats

A dark moniker is a must if your tortoiseshell kitten loves nighttime and is a bit mysterious. (Or if you adopted them around Halloween!)

  • Wednesday
  • Jet
  • Midnight
  • Luna
  • Smoky
  • Nyx
  • Diesel
  • Melanie
  • Opal
  • Rorschach
  • Ghost
  • Damion
  • Char
  • Shadow
  • Magic
  • Jiji
  • Salem
  • Elvira
  • Raven
  • Coco
  • Noir
  • Spooky
  • Bean
  • Twilight
  • Binx
  • Ebony
  • Phantom
  • Crow
  • Morticia
  • Sable
  • Jinx

RELATED: 135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy

Orange Tortoiseshell Cat Names

Whether you're looking for a name inspired by gems, foods, or famous red-headed figures, one of these would certainly make a fitting option for your orange tortie.

  • Peaches
  • Simba
  • Chili
  • Toulouse
  • Mimosa
  • Apricot
  • Weasley
  • Kitsu
  • Cheeto
  • Topaz
  • Clementine
  • Fuego
  • Pumpkin
  • Tawny
  • Ariel
  • Oliver
  • Tabasco
  • Goldie
  • Amber
  • Hercules
  • Koi
  • Penny
  • Garfield
  • Axl
  • Chucky
  • Alani
  • Nacho
  • Firestar
  • Tangelo
  • Archie
  • Nemo
  • Heathcliff
  • Saffron
  • Meli
  • Chester
  • Red
  • Azrael
  • Madeline
  • Tigger

RELATED: 150 Best Names for Your Orange Cat

Unique Names for Tortoiseshell Cats

Your tortoiseshell cat's striking appearance is sure to turn heads. Give her a unique name to match her unique look!

  • Picasso
  • Momo
  • Rogue
  • Sauron
  • Nova
  • Confetti
  • Apollo
  • Sol
  • Lantana
  • Merle
  • Callista
  • Sora
  • Glitter
  • Orla
  • Jigsaw
  • Chimera
  • Agate
  • Phoenix
  • Oriole
  • Speck
  • Hayami
  • Mosaic
  • Camo
  • Amaretto
  • Pixel
  • Inferno
  • Splash
  • Kameko
  • Ophelia

RELATED: 250+ Unique Cat Names for Your One-of-a-Kind Cat

© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com