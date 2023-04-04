119 Cat Names Inspired By Each of Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras
If there's one celebrity worth naming your cat over, it might just have to be the ultimate cat lady herself: Taylor Swift. Even if you don't yet know your new feline all too well, you're sure to strike gold with one of these names inspired by each of Taylor's iconic albums.
Maybe you want to name your new kitty over the era best suited to their personality, or maybe you want to coordinate it with a doggy sibling's Taylor Swift-inspired name. No matter what name you choose, one thing is for certain: your cat will forever and always be a certified Swiftie.
Whether you're a recent fan or you've been a Swiftie since "Tim McGraw," you aren't on your own (kid) when it comes to finding your cat's purrfect name.
Taylor Swift
If you're into the classics—try one of these debut inspired names for your feline friend.
- Taylor
- Swift
- Tim
- McGraw
- Star
- Penny
- Cory
- Mary
- Scar
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
If you've got a fearless feline on your hands—consider one of these names inspired by Taylor's second album.
- Storm
- Abigail
- Romeo
- Juliet
- Summer
- Princess
- Stephen
- Angel
- Hollywood
- Rain
- Tuesday
- Pumpkin
- Pirate
- Diamond
- June
- Baby
Speak Now
Sparks will fly when you name your kitten one of these enchanting names.
- Rebel
- Spark
- December
- John
- Darling
- Saint
- September
- July
Red (Taylor's Version)
There's nothing blue about these Red-inspired names.
- Red
- Grace
- Achilles
- Maserati
- Gray
- Autumn
- Blue
- Lucky
- Bobby
- Ronan
- Babe
- Beverly
- Winter
- Sky
1989
Throw it back to 1989 with a name from your wildest dreams.
- Meredith
- Olivia
- Magic
- Dean
- Lightning
- Rosy
- Ghost
Reputation
If your cat is eternally in their Reputation era—these fierce names are the way to go.
- Burton
- Whiskey
- Bonnie
- Clyde
- King
- Gatsby
- Flower
- Gorgeous
Lover
Show your fur baby some love with one of these Lover names.
- Benjamin
- Lovie
- January
- Archer
- Indigo
- Americana
- Prince
- Cornelia
- London
- Camden
- Tennessee
- Stella
Folklore
One of these names might just be the 1 for your feline friend.
- Levi
- Rebekah
- Bill
- Peter
- Louis
- Seven
- Moon
- Saturn
- August
- Betty
- Inez
- James
- Faith
- Bowery
- William
Evermore
You and your cat are sure to love these timeless names forevermore.
- Willow
- Champagne
- Este
- Honey
- Dorothea
- Tupelo
- Coney
- Ivy
- Cowboy
- Bandit
- Marjorie
Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)
If Karma's a cat purring in your lap—test out one of these names.
- Midnight
- Lavender
- Ruby
- Rose
- Scarlet
- Snow
- Daisy
- Bloom
- Janet
- Shimmer
- Karma
- Paris
- Haze
- Maroon
- Lana