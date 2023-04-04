119 Cat Names Inspired By Each of Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras

If there's one celebrity worth naming your cat over, it might just have to be the ultimate cat lady herself: Taylor Swift. Even if you don't yet know your new feline all too well, you're sure to strike gold with one of these names inspired by each of Taylor's iconic albums.

Maybe you want to name your new kitty over the era best suited to their personality, or maybe you want to coordinate it with a doggy sibling's Taylor Swift-inspired name. No matter what name you choose, one thing is for certain: your cat will forever and always be a certified Swiftie.

Whether you're a recent fan or you've been a Swiftie since "Tim McGraw," you aren't on your own (kid) when it comes to finding your cat's purrfect name.

Taylor Swift

If you're into the classics—try one of these debut inspired names for your feline friend.

Taylor

Swift

Tim

McGraw

Star

Penny

Cory

Mary

Scar

Fearless (Taylor's Version)

If you've got a fearless feline on your hands—consider one of these names inspired by Taylor's second album.

Storm

Abigail

Romeo

Juliet

Summer

Princess

Stephen

Angel

Hollywood

Rain

Tuesday

Pumpkin

Pirate

Diamond

June

Baby

Speak Now

Sparks will fly when you name your kitten one of these enchanting names.

Rebel

Spark

December

John

Darling

Saint

September

July

Red (Taylor's Version)

There's nothing blue about these Red-inspired names.

Red

Grace

Achilles

Maserati

Gray

Autumn

Blue

Lucky

Bobby

Ronan

Babe

Beverly

Winter

Sky

1989

Throw it back to 1989 with a name from your wildest dreams.

Meredith

Olivia

Magic

Dean

Lightning

Rosy

Ghost

Reputation

If your cat is eternally in their Reputation era—these fierce names are the way to go.

Burton

Whiskey

Bonnie

Clyde

King

Gatsby

Flower

Gorgeous

Lover

Show your fur baby some love with one of these Lover names.

Benjamin

Lovie

Summer

January

Archer

Indigo

Americana

Prince

Cornelia

London

Camden

Tennessee

Stella

Folklore

One of these names might just be the 1 for your feline friend.

Levi

Rebekah

Bill

Peter

Louis

Seven

Moon

Saturn

August

Betty

Inez

James

Faith

Bowery

William

Evermore

You and your cat are sure to love these timeless names forevermore.

Willow

Champagne

Este

Honey

Dorothea

Tupelo

Coney

Ivy

Cowboy

Bandit

Marjorie

Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)

If Karma's a cat purring in your lap—test out one of these names.