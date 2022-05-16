167 Tabby Cat Names for Your Patterned Pal

Brought home a new kitty but need help with their name? We've got you covered.

woman holding three tabby kittens in her hands

Cats come in all shapes, sizes and patterns. But possibly the most loved of all domestic felines? Tabby cats. While tabby isn't a breed of cat, but instead a distinct coat pattern found across many popular cat breeds, the phrase has been adopted to lovingly describe striped felines of all kinds.

Because tabbies are so common, it can be hard to pick a unique name suited for your special kitty. But don't worry! We've rounded up a list of adorable tabby cat names below to get you started on your search for the perfect fit.

Female Tabby Cat Names

Give your friendly feline a moniker that matches her personality.

Tabitha

Tabbie

Em

Piper

Caroline

Mable

Jenny

Dolly

Olivia

Daisy

Mae

Sabrina

Elaine

Annabelle

Grace

Jules

Lily

Sammy

Peyton

Fleur

Lizzie

Sierra

Maisey

Male Tabby Cat Names

Whether your kitty is a dapper young lad or a bumbling boy, one of these names could do the trick.

Harry

Mack

Eddie

Roger

Eli

Henry

Danny

Kai

Oliver

Bandit

Truman

Louis

Gerald

Benjamin

Ezra

Lance

Chex

Bobby

Cooper

Billy

Leo

Elwood

Orange Tabby Cat Names

Who doesn't love an orange tabby? Name your kitty after a famous one like Garfield or Hobbes or choose a different option as an ode to his fur.

Garfield

Hobbes

Ginger

Clementine

Autumn

Cheddar

Marigold

Fox

Ariel

Penny

August

Koi

Copper

Mars

Honey

Brick

Pumpkin

Cherry

Carrot

Amber

Maple

Names for Gray Tabby Cats

Your silver stunner is definitely a head-turner, so give her a striking name to match.

Dusty

Grayson

Smokey

Silver

Cosmo

Ash

Pepper

Asher

Rain

Elder

Steel

Shadow

Luna

Stormy

Echo

Misty

Earl

Blade

Dagger

Carbon

Best Names for Brown Tabby Cats

Tabbies come in lots of colors, but brown is one of the most common. Choose one of these names that nod to their adorable chocolate swirls.

Twig

Potato

Coco

Hazel

Ziti

Oakley

Woody

Clay

Brandy

Cedar

Bucky

Milo

Twix

Cola

Teddy

Toast

Cookie

Willow

Bailey

Snickers

Mocha

Cute Tabby Cat Names

Because the correct response when you see any tabby is "Awww!"

Boots

Tabs

Snooks

Biscuit

Pookie

Odie

Dixie

Levi

Poppy

Chubs

Pixie

Ziggy

Ollie

June

Mandy

Fluffs

Essie

Emmy

Kirby

Birdie

Tabby Cat Names Inspired by Different Patterns

Does your tabby have a classic blotched coat? Mackerel? Spotted? Choose a name that matches!

Mackerel

Patchy

Stripes

Spots

Tiger

Speckles

Swirles

Paisley

Zig Zag

Gingham

Plaid

Blotchy

Tartan

Harlequin

Glen

Checkers

Argyle

Torbie

Camo (Camoflauge)

Chevy (Chevron)

M Names for Tabby Cats

Tabbies are marked by their distinct "M" shape on their forehead, so it's only fitting to give your kitty a name that starts with M.