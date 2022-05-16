167 Tabby Cat Names for Your Patterned Pal

Brought home a new kitty but need help with their name? We've got you covered.
By Jessica Comstock May 16, 2022
Cats come in all shapes, sizes and patterns. But possibly the most loved of all domestic felines? Tabby cats. While tabby isn't a breed of cat, but instead a distinct coat pattern found across many popular cat breeds, the phrase has been adopted to lovingly describe striped felines of all kinds.

Because tabbies are so common, it can be hard to pick a unique name suited for your special kitty. But don't worry! We've rounded up a list of adorable tabby cat names below to get you started on your search for the perfect fit.

Female Tabby Cat Names

Give your friendly feline a moniker that matches her personality.

  • Tabitha
  • Tabbie
  • Em
  • Piper
  • Caroline
  • Mable
  • Jenny
  • Dolly
  • Olivia
  • Daisy
  • Mae
  • Sabrina
  • Elaine
  • Annabelle
  • Grace
  • Jules
  • Lily
  • Sammy
  • Peyton
  • Fleur
  • Lizzie
  • Sierra
  • Maisey

Male Tabby Cat Names

Whether your kitty is a dapper young lad or a bumbling boy, one of these names could do the trick.

  • Harry
  • Mack
  • Eddie
  • Roger
  • Eli
  • Henry
  • Danny
  • Kai
  • Oliver
  • Bandit
  • Truman
  • Louis
  • Gerald
  • Benjamin
  • Ezra
  • Lance
  • Chex
  • Bobby
  • Cooper
  • Billy
  • Leo
  • Elwood

Orange Tabby Cat Names

Who doesn't love an orange tabby? Name your kitty after a famous one like Garfield or Hobbes or choose a different option as an ode to his fur.

  • Garfield
  • Hobbes
  • Ginger
  • Clementine
  • Autumn
  • Cheddar
  • Marigold
  • Fox
  • Ariel
  • Penny
  • August
  • Koi
  • Copper
  • Mars
  • Honey
  • Brick
  • Pumpkin
  • Cherry
  • Carrot
  • Amber
  • Maple

Names for Gray Tabby Cats

Your silver stunner is definitely a head-turner, so give her a striking name to match.

  • Dusty
  • Grayson
  • Smokey
  • Silver
  • Cosmo
  • Ash
  • Pepper
  • Asher
  • Rain
  • Elder
  • Steel
  • Shadow
  • Luna
  • Stormy
  • Echo
  • Misty
  • Earl
  • Blade
  • Dagger
  • Carbon

Best Names for Brown Tabby Cats

Tabbies come in lots of colors, but brown is one of the most common. Choose one of these names that nod to their adorable chocolate swirls.

  • Twig
  • Potato
  • Coco
  • Hazel
  • Ziti
  • Oakley
  • Woody
  • Clay
  • Brandy
  • Cedar
  • Bucky
  • Milo
  • Twix
  • Cola
  • Teddy
  • Toast
  • Cookie
  • Willow
  • Bailey
  • Snickers
  • Mocha

Cute Tabby Cat Names

Because the correct response when you see any tabby is "Awww!"

  • Boots
  • Tabs
  • Snooks
  • Biscuit
  • Pookie
  • Odie
  • Dixie
  • Levi
  • Poppy
  • Chubs
  • Pixie
  • Ziggy
  • Ollie
  • June
  • Mandy
  • Fluffs
  • Essie
  • Emmy
  • Kirby
  • Birdie

Tabby Cat Names Inspired by Different Patterns

Does your tabby have a classic blotched coat? Mackerel? Spotted? Choose a name that matches!

  • Mackerel
  • Patchy
  • Stripes
  • Spots
  • Tiger
  • Speckles
  • Swirles
  • Paisley
  • Zig Zag
  • Gingham
  • Plaid
  • Blotchy
  • Tartan
  • Harlequin
  • Glen
  • Checkers
  • Argyle
  • Torbie
  • Camo (Camoflauge)
  • Chevy (Chevron)

M Names for Tabby Cats

Tabbies are marked by their distinct "M" shape on their forehead, so it's only fitting to give your kitty a name that starts with M.

  • Millie
  • Margot
  • Miley
  • Mavis
  • Mia
  • Molly
  • Melody
  • Miracle
  • Mason
  • Mikey
  • Macy
  • Maddox
  • Maxwell
  • Marshall
  • Mickey
  • Morgan
  • Miguel
  • Major
  • Myles
  • Micah

