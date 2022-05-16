167 Tabby Cat Names for Your Patterned Pal
Cats come in all shapes, sizes and patterns. But possibly the most loved of all domestic felines? Tabby cats. While tabby isn't a breed of cat, but instead a distinct coat pattern found across many popular cat breeds, the phrase has been adopted to lovingly describe striped felines of all kinds.
Because tabbies are so common, it can be hard to pick a unique name suited for your special kitty. But don't worry! We've rounded up a list of adorable tabby cat names below to get you started on your search for the perfect fit.
Female Tabby Cat Names
Give your friendly feline a moniker that matches her personality.
- Tabitha
- Tabbie
- Em
- Piper
- Caroline
- Mable
- Jenny
- Dolly
- Olivia
- Daisy
- Mae
- Sabrina
- Elaine
- Annabelle
- Grace
- Jules
- Lily
- Sammy
- Peyton
- Fleur
- Lizzie
- Sierra
- Maisey
Male Tabby Cat Names
Whether your kitty is a dapper young lad or a bumbling boy, one of these names could do the trick.
- Harry
- Mack
- Eddie
- Roger
- Eli
- Henry
- Danny
- Kai
- Oliver
- Bandit
- Truman
- Louis
- Gerald
- Benjamin
- Ezra
- Lance
- Chex
- Bobby
- Cooper
- Billy
- Leo
- Elwood
Orange Tabby Cat Names
Who doesn't love an orange tabby? Name your kitty after a famous one like Garfield or Hobbes or choose a different option as an ode to his fur.
- Garfield
- Hobbes
- Ginger
- Clementine
- Autumn
- Cheddar
- Marigold
- Fox
- Ariel
- Penny
- August
- Koi
- Copper
- Mars
- Honey
- Brick
- Pumpkin
- Cherry
- Carrot
- Amber
- Maple
Names for Gray Tabby Cats
Your silver stunner is definitely a head-turner, so give her a striking name to match.
- Dusty
- Grayson
- Smokey
- Silver
- Cosmo
- Ash
- Pepper
- Asher
- Rain
- Elder
- Steel
- Shadow
- Luna
- Stormy
- Echo
- Misty
- Earl
- Blade
- Dagger
- Carbon
Best Names for Brown Tabby Cats
Tabbies come in lots of colors, but brown is one of the most common. Choose one of these names that nod to their adorable chocolate swirls.
- Twig
- Potato
- Coco
- Hazel
- Ziti
- Oakley
- Woody
- Clay
- Brandy
- Cedar
- Bucky
- Milo
- Twix
- Cola
- Teddy
- Toast
- Cookie
- Willow
- Bailey
- Snickers
- Mocha
Cute Tabby Cat Names
Because the correct response when you see any tabby is "Awww!"
- Boots
- Tabs
- Snooks
- Biscuit
- Pookie
- Odie
- Dixie
- Levi
- Poppy
- Chubs
- Pixie
- Ziggy
- Ollie
- June
- Mandy
- Fluffs
- Essie
- Emmy
- Kirby
- Birdie
Tabby Cat Names Inspired by Different Patterns
Does your tabby have a classic blotched coat? Mackerel? Spotted? Choose a name that matches!
- Mackerel
- Patchy
- Stripes
- Spots
- Tiger
- Speckles
- Swirles
- Paisley
- Zig Zag
- Gingham
- Plaid
- Blotchy
- Tartan
- Harlequin
- Glen
- Checkers
- Argyle
- Torbie
- Camo (Camoflauge)
- Chevy (Chevron)
M Names for Tabby Cats
Tabbies are marked by their distinct "M" shape on their forehead, so it's only fitting to give your kitty a name that starts with M.
- Millie
- Margot
- Miley
- Mavis
- Mia
- Molly
- Melody
- Miracle
- Mason
- Mikey
- Macy
- Maddox
- Maxwell
- Marshall
- Mickey
- Morgan
- Miguel
- Major
- Myles
- Micah