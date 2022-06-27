127 Summer Cat Names Hot Enough for Your Cool Kitty
Summertime is for fun, freedom, breaks from school, vacations to the beach, and bright, happy colors. Some of us embody those feelings all year round, and the same goes for kitties—which is why we need summer cat names.
What kind of cats are we looking for? They're happy, outgoing, and just seem to make the room brighter every time they're there. They like to lay in the sun; they wear sunglasses; and they'll even dip a toe into the pool every so often. (OK, maybe that last one is a bit of a stretch.) Same goes for the cats who watch baseball or enjoy a nice vacation.
If your furry pal makes life a beach, that's where this list comes in. Below you're going to find dozens of the warmest, brightest, and happiest names we could come up with. Surely, one of them is bound to be perfect for your own sunny friend who enjoys the sand between their toes. Happy hunting!
Best Male Summer Cat Names
Maybe your cat is a little surfer dude, or maybe he's just a lover of a nice sunny patch for snoozing. But whether he's orange, tabby or white as zinc oxide sunscreen, he's sure to love a nice, summery name to help catch his easygoing, "hang loose" vibe. Here are some male summer cat names to do just that.
- August
- Azul
- Azur
- Aqua
- Anchor
- Blake
- Bahama
- Blue
- Coconut
- Captain
- Catfish
- Cruiser
- Dom
- Flip
- Leto
- Pier
- Pirate
- Sandy
- Shark
- Skye
- Shore
- Sunset
- Tywod
- Watermelon
- Zomer
Summer Female Cat Names
For your lady cat, every summer is a Hot Girl Summer. She's sleek, suave, and definitely too cool for school. She needs a name that perfectly matches that beach babe personality. Here are some great female summer cat names to get you thinking about waves, tans, and cruising with your best feline friend.
- Aloha
- Bikini
- Catalina
- Corona
- Daisy
- Dahlia
- Dawn
- Hoku
- Honeybee
- Isle
- Kaia
- Lavender
- Lily
- Mara
- Marina
- Marigold
- Ocean
- Petunia
- Poppy
- Praia
- Sunrise
- Summer
- Sunflower
- Suvi
- Tequila
- Villa
Cool Summer Cat Names
School's out, convertible tops are down, shades are on. Everything about the summertime is cool, including your kitty! Doesn't matter of your kitten is a boy or a girl, cool names aren't gendered: They're a frame of mind. Try on some of these cool summer cat names for size.
- Arun
- Aurora
- Bay
- Beach
- Bee-bee
- Berry
- Birch
- Blaise
- Coral
- Dock
- Dune
- Eliana
- Goldie
- Helen
- Hottie
- Hurley
- Idalia
- Julian
- Julius
- July
- June
- Junebug
- Juniper
- Keegan
- Kyra
- Lake
- Laker
- Leo
- Lia
- Lilac
- Melon
- Nikko
- Peach
- River
- Rose
- Ruby
- Sailor
- Samson
- Selena
- Solange
- Wavey
- Zinnia
'Sunny' Summer Cat Names
When you think of summer, the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is sun! Sunny weather, fun in the sun, sun screen, sunburn, sun-kissed skin. It's everywhere in the summer months, so here are several ways to say the world "sun" in various languages.
- Albanian: Dielli
- Bosnian (and others): Sunce
- Corsican: Sole
- Czech: Slunce
- Dutch: Zon
- Esperanto: Sunon
- Finnish: Aurinko
- French: Soleil
- Frisian: Sinne
- German: Sonne
- Haitian Creole: Solèy
- Hausa: Sana
- Hawaiian: Lā
- Hindi: Calinda
- Indonesian: Matahari
- Irish: Ghrian
- Latin: Solis
- Latvian: Saule
- Malagasy: Masoandro
- Maltese: Xemx
- Polish: Słońce
- Scots Gaelic: Ghrian
- Shona: Zuva
- Slovak: Slnko
- Somali: Qoraxda
- Spanish (and several others): Sol
- Sundanese: Panonpoé
- Swahili: Jua
- Tagalog: Araw
- Turkish: Güneş
- Uzbek: Guyosh
- Vietnamese: Mặt Trời
- Welsh: Haul
- Zulu: Ilanga