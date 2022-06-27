It can be summer all year long with the right attitude—and name.

Summertime is for fun, freedom, breaks from school, vacations to the beach, and bright, happy colors. Some of us embody those feelings all year round, and the same goes for kitties—which is why we need summer cat names.

What kind of cats are we looking for? They're happy, outgoing, and just seem to make the room brighter every time they're there. They like to lay in the sun; they wear sunglasses; and they'll even dip a toe into the pool every so often. (OK, maybe that last one is a bit of a stretch.) Same goes for the cats who watch baseball or enjoy a nice vacation.

If your furry pal makes life a beach, that's where this list comes in. Below you're going to find dozens of the warmest, brightest, and happiest names we could come up with. Surely, one of them is bound to be perfect for your own sunny friend who enjoys the sand between their toes. Happy hunting!

Best Male Summer Cat Names

Maybe your cat is a little surfer dude, or maybe he's just a lover of a nice sunny patch for snoozing. But whether he's orange, tabby or white as zinc oxide sunscreen, he's sure to love a nice, summery name to help catch his easygoing, "hang loose" vibe. Here are some male summer cat names to do just that.

August

Azul

Azur

Aqua

Anchor

Blake

Bahama

Blue

Coconut

Captain

Catfish

Cruiser

Dom

Flip

Leto

Pier

Pirate

Sandy

Shark

Skye

Shore

Sunset

Tywod

Watermelon

Zomer

Summer Female Cat Names

For your lady cat, every summer is a Hot Girl Summer. She's sleek, suave, and definitely too cool for school. She needs a name that perfectly matches that beach babe personality. Here are some great female summer cat names to get you thinking about waves, tans, and cruising with your best feline friend.

Aloha

Bikini

Catalina

Corona

Daisy

Dahlia

Dawn

Hoku

Honeybee

Isle

Kaia

Lavender

Lily

Mara

Marina

Marigold

Ocean

Petunia

Poppy

Praia

Sunrise

Summer

Sunflower

Suvi

Tequila

Villa

Cool Summer Cat Names

School's out, convertible tops are down, shades are on. Everything about the summertime is cool, including your kitty! Doesn't matter of your kitten is a boy or a girl, cool names aren't gendered: They're a frame of mind. Try on some of these cool summer cat names for size.

Arun

Aurora

Bay

Beach

Bee-bee

Berry

Birch

Blaise

Coral

Dock

Dune

Eliana

Goldie

Helen

Hottie

Hurley

Idalia

Julian

Julius

July

June

Junebug

Juniper

Keegan

Kyra

Lake

Laker

Leo

Lia

Lilac

Melon

Nikko

Peach

River

Rose

Ruby

Sailor

Samson

Selena

Solange

Wavey

Zinnia

'Sunny' Summer Cat Names

When you think of summer, the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is sun! Sunny weather, fun in the sun, sun screen, sunburn, sun-kissed skin. It's everywhere in the summer months, so here are several ways to say the world "sun" in various languages.