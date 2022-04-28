100+ Splendid Spring Cat Names That Fit Any Feline

Whether your new friend is meant to be an indoor or an outdoor cat, there are plenty of springtime-inspired names to choose from!
By Maddie Topliff April 28, 2022
Credit: Nataba / Getty

Springtime is a time of renewal, rebirth, you name it. There are lots of baby animals running around, and flowers are blooming at every turn. No better time to adopt a new kitty cat, don't you think? Honor the most underrated of all the seasons by picking out a bright, joyful spring cat name for your new feline.

Spring Names for Girl Cats

From goddesses to beautiful landscapes, these names are all fit for your favorite miss.

  • Joy
  • Willow
  • Anastasia
  • Flora
  • Cybele
  • Demeter
  • Laurel
  • Persephone
  • Susanna
  • Freya
  • Jade
  • Aspen
  • Gaia
  • Meadow
  • Deborah

Spring Names for Boy Cats

Strong nature-inspired names will suit Mr. Kitty well.

  • Pascal
  • Arbor
  • Bud
  • Colt
  • Wells
  • Blade
  • Bahar
  • Hunter
  • River
  • Greene
  • Leaf
  • Cypress
  • Linden
  • Grove/Grover
  • Gemini
  • Owen
  • Maxwell
  • Denver

Cute Spring Cat Names

From fruit to frogs, these are just plain fun.

  • Clover
  • Bee
  • Scamper
  • Carrot
  • Bambi
  • Thumper
  • Lemon
  • Kiwi
  • Dot
  • Hopps
  • Tadpole
  • Kumquat
  • Froggy
  • Ant
  • Cherry
  • Apricot

Spring Flower Names for Cats

Petunia is a cat's name if we've ever heard one.

  • Magnolia
  • Lilac
  • Primrose
  • Blossom
  • Ivy
  • Bloom
  • Daffodil
  • Petal
  • Tulip
  • Chamomile
  • Poppy
  • Violet
  • Petunia
  • Hyacinth
  • Camellia
  • Pansy
  • Iris
  • Azalea
  • Lily
  • Peony

Cat Names Inspired by Spring Weather

Some of our cats' looks can be quite stormy.

  • Sprinkle
  • Puddle
  • Sunny
  • Stormy
  • Flash
  • Drizzle
  • Nimbus
  • Fog
  • Breezy
  • Gale
  • Cirrus
  • Raindrop
  • Cyclone
  • Thunder

Unique Spring-Themed Cat Names

Some of spring's finest emblems made this list.

  • Cedar
  • Buckeye
  • Mulch
  • Amber
  • Spruce
  • Kelda
  • March
  • Thorn
  • Vine
  • Sapling
  • Fresh
  • Acorn
  • Walnut
  • Birch
  • Terra
  • Lush
  • Duckling
  • Sequoia
  • Maple
  • Pine
  • Verna
  • Renata
  • Cerelia
  • Aviva

Spring Cat Names Based on Other Animals

Kittens aren't the only baby animals born this season! Take inspiration from other wildlife when choosing a name for a cat who loves the outdoors.

  • Birdy
  • Bee
  • Bunny
  • Fox
  • Otter
  • Chick
  • Puppy
  • Kitty
  • Beaver
  • Deer
  • Doe
  • Bambi
  • Lamb
  • Piglet
