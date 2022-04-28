100+ Splendid Spring Cat Names That Fit Any Feline
Springtime is a time of renewal, rebirth, you name it. There are lots of baby animals running around, and flowers are blooming at every turn. No better time to adopt a new kitty cat, don't you think? Honor the most underrated of all the seasons by picking out a bright, joyful spring cat name for your new feline.
Spring Names for Girl Cats
From goddesses to beautiful landscapes, these names are all fit for your favorite miss.
- Joy
- Willow
- Anastasia
- Flora
- Cybele
- Demeter
- Laurel
- Persephone
- Susanna
- Freya
- Jade
- Aspen
- Gaia
- Meadow
- Deborah
Spring Names for Boy Cats
Strong nature-inspired names will suit Mr. Kitty well.
- Pascal
- Arbor
- Bud
- Colt
- Wells
- Blade
- Bahar
- Hunter
- River
- Greene
- Leaf
- Cypress
- Linden
- Grove/Grover
- Gemini
- Owen
- Maxwell
- Denver
Cute Spring Cat Names
From fruit to frogs, these are just plain fun.
- Clover
- Bee
- Scamper
- Carrot
- Bambi
- Thumper
- Lemon
- Kiwi
- Dot
- Hopps
- Tadpole
- Kumquat
- Froggy
- Ant
- Cherry
- Apricot
Spring Flower Names for Cats
Petunia is a cat's name if we've ever heard one.
- Magnolia
- Lilac
- Primrose
- Blossom
- Ivy
- Bloom
- Daffodil
- Petal
- Tulip
- Chamomile
- Poppy
- Violet
- Petunia
- Hyacinth
- Camellia
- Pansy
- Iris
- Azalea
- Lily
- Peony
Cat Names Inspired by Spring Weather
Some of our cats' looks can be quite stormy.
- Sprinkle
- Puddle
- Sunny
- Stormy
- Flash
- Drizzle
- Nimbus
- Fog
- Breezy
- Gale
- Cirrus
- Raindrop
- Cyclone
- Thunder
Unique Spring-Themed Cat Names
Some of spring's finest emblems made this list.
- Cedar
- Buckeye
- Mulch
- Amber
- Spruce
- Kelda
- March
- Thorn
- Vine
- Sapling
- Fresh
- Acorn
- Walnut
- Birch
- Terra
- Lush
- Duckling
- Sequoia
- Maple
- Pine
- Verna
- Renata
- Cerelia
- Aviva
Spring Cat Names Based on Other Animals
Kittens aren't the only baby animals born this season! Take inspiration from other wildlife when choosing a name for a cat who loves the outdoors.
- Birdy
- Bee
- Bunny
- Fox
- Otter
- Chick
- Puppy
- Kitty
- Beaver
- Deer
- Doe
- Bambi
- Lamb
- Piglet