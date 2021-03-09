These unique cats find a place in the hearts of anyone who comes across them.

200+ of the Best Names for Your Siamese Cat

Siamese cats, with their striking features and distinctive personality, are one of the most easily recognizable cat breeds. These beautiful cats are known for their crystal blue eyes, large pointed ears, sleek tails and bodies, and dark masks, ears, paws, and tails that offer an elegant contrast to their light coats.

The Siamese cats' unmistakable coat pattern is the result of a natural genetic mutation, rather than selective breeding. Playful, curious, affectionate, and remarkably talkative, Siamese cats are believed to have originated in Thailand (formerly Siam) around the 14th century, making them one of the oldest cat breeds in the world and one of the most popular cat breeds in Europe and North America.

Choosing a good name for your Siamese cat might seem a little daunting—how can you capture the elegance and playfulness of your cat in just one word? We've compiled over 200 names below to help you pick the perfect name!

Famous Siamese Cat Names

Cats have found a home in a variety of beloved cartoons and books. These famous Siamese cats in particular will always hold a place in our hearts, and maybe your cat's too.

Sagwa (from Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat)

D.C. (from That Darn Cat!)

Tao (from The Incredible Journey)

Skippyjon (from the Skippyjon Jones books)

Koko (from The Cat Who…)

Yum Yum (from The Cat Who…)

Ayesha (from the novel Phantom)

Henry (from the children’s book Cross Country Cat)

Pyewacket (from Bell, Book and Candle)

Kit (from Charmed)

Male Siamese Cat Names

Give your princely Siamese cat a name as dapper as he is.

Frankie

Kai

Milo

Charlie

Regis

Oscar

George

Julian

Percy

Oliver

Shiloh

Elliot

Leo

Jamie

Lawrence

William

Ferdinand

Norris

Marcel

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Female Siamese Cat Names

Your elegant Siamese kitty deserves a name to match her undeniable charm and radiance.

Holly

Regina

Zoe

April

Hazel

Jaime

Rosie

Lily

Jasmine

Pearl

Aurora

Elle

Penny

Clara

Lila

Poppy

Millie

Mystical Siamese Cat Names

A cat as magical as a Siamese cat deserves an equally magical name! These names, inspired by magic and mythology, are perfect for your enchanting pet.

Isis (Egyptian goddess of the moon, love, and magic)

Loki (Norse trickster god)

Apollo (Greek god of the sun)

Artemis (Greek goddess of the moon)

Athena (Roman goddess of war and wisdom)

Freya (Norse goddess of love)

Baccus (Roman god of wine)

Calypso (Greek nymph)

Nyx (Greek goddess of the night)

Raiden (Japanese god of thunder and lightning)

Jinx

Selkie (from Norse and Celtic mythology)

Hex

Pluto (Roman god of the underworld)

Grimoire (a book of magic spells)

Mystic

Bast or Bastet (Egyptian goddess of cats)

Sphinx (from Greek mythology)

Pixie

Echo (Greek nymph)

Phantom

Neptune (Roman god of the sea)

RELATED: 100 Harry Potter Cat Names for Your Magical Feline

Food-Inspired Siamese Cat Names

Here are food-inspired names for your sweet yet spicy Siamese kitty.

Miso

Blueberry

Tiramisu

Earl Grey

Saffron

Sushi

Bean

Anise

Sesame

Garlic

Bagel

Nutmeg

Fig

Olive

Cashew

Sage

Latte

Wonton

Potato

Rigatoni

S’more

Feminist Siamese Cat Names

Intelligent, outspoken, and natural leaders, Siamese cats are well suited to a name inspired by one of these famous feminists.

Simone (Simone de Beauvoir, activist and author of The Second Sex)

Betty (Betty Friedan, activist and author of The Feminine Mystique)

Ruth (Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lawyer and Supreme Court justice)

Gloria (Gloria Steinem, feminist activist)

bell (bell hooks, activist and author)

Yoko (Yoko Ono, activist and artist)

Laverne (Laverne Cox, transgender and LGBTQ+ rights activist)

Toni (Toni Morrison, novelist)

Judith (Judith Butler, author and theorist)

Gertrude (Gertrude Stein, author)

Madeleine (Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state)

Malala (Malala Yousafzai, activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate)

Color-Inspired Siamese Cat Names

Siamese cats can have one of four striking color variations: seal point, chocolate point, blue point, or lilac point. Pick a name inspired by your cat's unique coloring from this list.

Twilight

Blue

Steel

Storm

Boots

Lilac

Smoke

Periwinkle

Sapphire

Lapis

Slate

Indigo

Pewter

Cloud

Ash

Moth

Stone

Charcoal

Socks

Mica

Cornflower

Shadow

Birch

RELATED: 150 Fun Names for Your Calico Cat

Siamese Cat Names Inspired by Children's Books and Movies

Just like the kids they love to play with, Siamese cats are curious, spirited, energetic, and mischievous. Choose a name inspired by a favorite children's character to match your cat's personality.

Dory (from Finding Nemo)

Raya (from Raya and the Last Dragon)

Paddington (from Paddington Bear)

Katniss (from The Hunger Games)

Appa (from Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Olaf (from Frozen)

Roo (from Winnie-the-Pooh)

Luna (Luna Lovegood, from Harry Potter)

Totoro (from My Neighbor Totoro)

Wilbur (from Charlotte’s Web)

Matilda (from Matilda)

Prim (Primrose, from The Hunger Games)

Zuko (from Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Miss Honey (from Matilda)

Alice (from Alice in Wonderland)

Chrysanthemum (from Chrysanthemum)

Pascal (from Tangled)

Winkie (from Harry Potter)

Edna (Edna Mode, from The Incredibles)

Sven (from Frozen)

Momo (from Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Gonzo (from The Muppets)

Paired Siamese Cat Names

Siamese cats are very friendly and sociable, and tend to do especially well with a friend. If you are looking for names to give to your new pair of Siamese cats, look no further!

Merry and Pippin (from The Lord of the Rings)

Lemon and Lime

Anna and Elsa (from Frozen)

Luigi and Mario

Chandler and Monica (from Friends)

Fili and Kili (from The Hobbit)

Venus and Mars

Ben and Jerry

Bert and Ernie

Rosemary and Thyme

Buffy and Willow (from Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Sonny and Cher

Sunbeam and Moonbeam

Avocado and Toast

Harry and Sally

Midnight and Twilight

Calvin and Hobbs

Rice and Beans

Buddy and Holly

Bibbity and Boppity

Puss and Boots

Sapphire and Steel

Lilo and Stitch

Sci-Fi-inspired Siamese Cat Names

Find a sci-fi inspired name for your Siamese cat to suit their blue-gray coloring and curious mind.

Leia (from Star Wars)

Eve (from Wall-E)

Cyber

Spock (from Star Trek)

Kylo (Kylo Ren, from Star Wars)

Bones (from Star Trek)

Troy (Deanna Troy, from Star Trek)

River (from Doctor Who or Firefly)

Data (from Star Trek)

TARDIS (from Doctor Who)

Starbuck (from Battlestar Galactica)

Rey (from Star Wars)

Yoda (from Star Wars)

Neo (from The Matrix)

Switch (from The Matrix)

Deckard (from Blade Runner)

Funny Siamese Cat Names

Find a name to match the whimsical and playful personality of your Siamese cat.