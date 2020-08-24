150 Best Names for Your Orange Cat

Looking for the perfect name for your ginger kitty? Whether you're looking for cute names for your orange tabby cat, or something inspired by your favorite movie, we’ve got you covered with 150 of the very best orange cat names.

There’s just something about orange cats that draws us into their orbit. The iconic bright fur and faint tiger-striped markings of orange tabby cats help them stand apart from the rest. Some say their bold coloring even makes them more outgoing than cats with other coat colors.

Famous orange cats, like Garfield, the lasagna-loving kitty from Jim Davis’ comic strip, might make us think that these bright color patterns are fairly common within our feline friends. But similar to their human counterparts with red hair, ginger kitties are actually pretty rare. The coloring in their orange coats is genetic, passed down from their parents through the X chromosome. This means 80 percent of orange cats are males, and finding a female orange kitten is pretty rare (but if you do, there are some very pretty female orange cat names to choose from).

As you're choosing a name for your orange cat, keep in mind that even as aloof as cats may seem, they do recognize their names and will come when called! So it’s important to give them a name that is easy for them to learn and for you to call out. If you do decide to name your orange cat something fancy or long, an abbreviated version or nickname might be something they can learn easier.

There are plenty of fun orange cat names to choose from, playing off their color and famous orange cats from cartoons and TV. We’ve listed 150 orange cat names below to inspire you.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

10 Hawaiian Names for Orange Cats

Alani (name for orange, as in the fruit) Kelani (from the heavens) Meli (honey) Kaipo (sweetheart) Keanu (the breeze) Nani (beautiful) Hoku (star) Akamai (intelligent) Inoki (devoted) Pineki (peanut)

10 Orange Cat Names Inspired by Food

Cheeto Marmalade Clementine Dorito Fanta Sweet potato Honey Frito Creamsicle Orangina

10 Spicy-Sounding Names for Orange Cats

Nutmeg Cinnamon Saffron Paprika Pepper Chili Clove Ginger Mustard Tabasco

10 Floral-Inspired Names for Orange Cats

Mimosa Sunflower Marigold Tiger Lily Cosmos Poppy Zinnea Lantana Tulip Buttercup

10 Orange Cat Names Inspired by Cartoons

Garfield Tigger Simba Azrael Heathcliff Hobbes Toulouse Shere Khan Mr. Jinks RiffRaff

10 Adorable Names for Your Orange Kitten

Tiger Gingersnap Sunshine Goldfish Honey Butterscotch Mai Tai Pumpkin Pie Angel Blossom

10 Orange Cat Names from the Movies