150 Best Names for Your Orange Cat
Looking for the perfect name for your ginger kitty? Whether you're looking for cute names for your orange tabby cat, or something inspired by your favorite movie, we’ve got you covered with 150 of the very best orange cat names.
There’s just something about orange cats that draws us into their orbit. The iconic bright fur and faint tiger-striped markings of orange tabby cats help them stand apart from the rest. Some say their bold coloring even makes them more outgoing than cats with other coat colors.
Famous orange cats, like Garfield, the lasagna-loving kitty from Jim Davis’ comic strip, might make us think that these bright color patterns are fairly common within our feline friends. But similar to their human counterparts with red hair, ginger kitties are actually pretty rare. The coloring in their orange coats is genetic, passed down from their parents through the X chromosome. This means 80 percent of orange cats are males, and finding a female orange kitten is pretty rare (but if you do, there are some very pretty female orange cat names to choose from).
As you're choosing a name for your orange cat, keep in mind that even as aloof as cats may seem, they do recognize their names and will come when called! So it’s important to give them a name that is easy for them to learn and for you to call out. If you do decide to name your orange cat something fancy or long, an abbreviated version or nickname might be something they can learn easier.
There are plenty of fun orange cat names to choose from, playing off their color and famous orange cats from cartoons and TV. We’ve listed 150 orange cat names below to inspire you.
10 Hawaiian Names for Orange Cats
- Alani (name for orange, as in the fruit)
- Kelani (from the heavens)
- Meli (honey)
- Kaipo (sweetheart)
- Keanu (the breeze)
- Nani (beautiful)
- Hoku (star)
- Akamai (intelligent)
- Inoki (devoted)
- Pineki (peanut)
10 Orange Cat Names Inspired by Food
- Cheeto
- Marmalade
- Clementine
- Dorito
- Fanta
- Sweet potato
- Honey
- Frito
- Creamsicle
- Orangina
10 Spicy-Sounding Names for Orange Cats
- Nutmeg
- Cinnamon
- Saffron
- Paprika
- Pepper
- Chili
- Clove
- Ginger
- Mustard
- Tabasco
10 Floral-Inspired Names for Orange Cats
- Mimosa
- Sunflower
- Marigold
- Tiger Lily
- Cosmos
- Poppy
- Zinnea
- Lantana
- Tulip
- Buttercup
10 Orange Cat Names Inspired by Cartoons
- Garfield
- Tigger
- Simba
- Azrael
- Heathcliff
- Hobbes
- Toulouse
- Shere Khan
- Mr. Jinks
- RiffRaff
10 Adorable Names for Your Orange Kitten
- Tiger
- Gingersnap
- Sunshine
- Goldfish
- Honey
- Butterscotch
- Mai Tai
- Pumpkin Pie
- Angel
- Blossom
10 Orange Cat Names from the Movies
- Crookshanks (Harry Potter)
- Buttercup (Catching Fire)
- Ulysses (Inside Llewyn Davis)
- Goose (Captain Marvel)
- Milo (Milo and Otis)
- Fred (Gifted)
- Clawhauser (Zootopia)
- Cat (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)
- Jonesy (Alien)
- Puss in Boots (Shrek 2)
10 Cat Names Inspired by Their Fiery Fur
- Firecracker
- Fuego
- Sparks
- Flame
- Ember
- Firework
- Inferno
- Phoenix
- Scorch
- Blaze
10 Orange Cat Names Inspired By Our Favorite Books
- Pippi Longstocking
- Anne (Anne of Green Gables)
- Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)
- Fancy Nancy
- Tintin (The Adventures of Tintin)
- Madeline
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Jamie Fraser (Outlander)
- Ms. Frizzle (Magic Schoolbus)
- Glinda (The Wizard of Oz)
10 Badass Orange Cat Names
- Kim Possible
- Prince Harry
- Carmen Sandiego
- Princess Fiona
- Reba
- Conan
- Pepper Potts
- Axl Rose
- Archie
- Poison Ivy
10 Disney-Inspired Names for Your Ginger Cat
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Merida (Brave)
- Jessie (Toy Story)
- Peter Pan
- Anna (Frozen)
- Phineas (Phineas and Ferb)
- Giselle (Enchanted)
- Ellie (Up)
- Wendy (Gravity Falls)
- Hercules
10 Irish-inspired Names for Orange Cats
- Flannery
- Finley
- Rory
- Lia
- Orla
- Fionn
- Gallagher
- Aiden
- Sheena
- Patrick
10 Orange Cat Names with Attitude
- Tornado
- Sahara
- Nevada
- Sansa Stark
- Magenta
- Jane Grey
- Kathy Griffin
- Black Widow
- Johnny Rotten
- Tori Amos
10 Halloween-Inspired Names for Orange Cats
- Pumpkin
- Boo
- Gremlin
- Fang
- Lucifer
- Salem
- Tarot
- Buffy (as in the Vampire Slayer)
- Poe (as in Edgar Allen)
- Winnifred
10 Fruity-Fresh Orange Cat Names
- Mango
- Tangerine
- Papaya
- Tomato
- Kumquat
- Melon
- Peaches
- Clementine
- Satsuma
- Valencia