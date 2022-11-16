Here Are the Most Popular Cat Names of 2022

In 2023, we're going to name our female pets something different, OK?

For the fellas, Oliver retained its crown as the top male cat name in 2022, while plenty of folks opted to name their cats after food. Casserole? Great cat name.

Even though we all know Buzz and Harley Earl are the two best cat names, let's get to the lists:

Top 10 Female Cat Names of 2022

We've got Luna at the top, ahead of Lily and Bella. All three, coincidentally, are top-five female dog names this year, too. We sure love our favorites.

Speaking of favorites, I particularly like Kitty (No. 7). Kitty the kitty? Swell.

Luna Lily Bella Lucy Nala Callie Kitty Cleo Willow Chloe

Top 10 Male Cat Names of 2022

Oliver is a name I like, but I think Milo deserves the top spot for boy cat names. It's hard to resist naming your best friend after this lovable troublemaker.

Given how mischievous cats can be, Loki is deserving of its No. 6 spot. Max, the top name for male pups, comes in just above it at No. 5.

Oliver Milo Leo Charlie Max Loki Simba Jack Ollie Jasper

Trending Cat Names in 2022

These are always the best lists because they provide the most variety. This report from Rover includes the names of a South Korean rapper, a form of poetry, and a spooky Disney movie franchise.

Hella

Yoongi

Crescent

Finnian

Haiku

Hocus Pocus

Food Names Are the Best Cat Names?

Several excellent food names saw some increased use this year, according to Rover's analysis of its database of millions of pet owners.

Roll saw a 182-percent increase this year, just above Green Bean (162-percent increase), Casserole (102 percent), S'More (102 percent), Tamale (102 percent), and Morel (82 percent).