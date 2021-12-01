These Are the Most Popular Cat Names of 2021
Did your cat's name make the list?
This week, Rover's Top Cat Names 2021 was released and Trupanion, an insurance company specializing in medical coverage for cats and dogs, surveyed its database of over 650,000 pets for the most popular pet names of 2021. While the pandemic has continued to inspire unique cat names such as Fauci and Covi and celebrity-inspired names like Chadwick and Elon are trending, the names taking the top spots are still the classic monikers we can all get behind.
Did your cat's name make the list of most popular names this year? Check out the list below and see for yourself!
Top 10 Most Popular Cat Names 2021
Trupanion's list of popular cat names is almost the exact same as 2020—and Luna reigned supreme again! However, Oliver, 2020's runner-up, slipped to third place after being surpassed by Milo.
- Luna
- Milo
- Oliver
- Leo
- Loki
- Bella
- Charlie
- Willow
- Lucy
- Simba
Most Popular Female Cat Names 2021
Outside of the overall top 10 names, Rover's list of top girl cat names includes the sweet and simple Kitty and four names that begin with the letter L!
- Luna
- Bella
- Lily
- Lucy
- Nala
- Kitty
- Chloe
- Stella
- Zoe
- Lola
Most Popular Male Cat Names 2021
Disney-themed names were clearly a fan-favorite for boy cat names this year, as Loki and Simba were featured in both Rover and Trupanion's lists.
- Oliver
- Leo
- Milo
- Charlie
- Max
- Simba
- Jack
- Loki
- Ollie
- Jasper
Popular Cat Names in 2021 Inspired by Celebrities
Musician-inspired cat names were a hit this year with monikers like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa rising in popularity. Many cats were also named in tribute of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, with the cat name Chadwick increasing 400 percent in popularity.
- Chadwick
- Boseman
- Oprah
- Aretha Franklin
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
- J-Hope
- Doja Cat
- Taylor
- Suga
- Gronk
- CeeDee
- Dolly Parton
- Tom
- Katie
- Simone
- Biden
- Kamala
- Harris
Weirdest Cat Names from 2021
The pandemic is still inspiring novelty names like Vax and Rona. 2021's pop culture and emerging technology have also inspired some rather unique name choices.
- Elon
- Bitcoin
- Dior
- Yeezy
- Fauci
- Covi
- Covid
- Vax
- Rona
- Voltaire
- Saturn
- Jupiter
Most Popular Food Cat Names 2021
Who doesn't love a food-themed cat name? This year, french foods were more popular than ever and plant-based foods like Tofu, Beans and Oat inspired adorable monikers.
- Raclette
- Baguette
- Pizza
- Tofu
- Almond
- Prosecco
- Parma
- Mango
- Coconut
- Beef
- Ham
- Anchovy
- Schnitzel
- Watermelon
- Pork Chop
- Cinnamon
- Coffee
- Eggo
- Margarita
- Gimlet
- Fig
- Lemon
- Pineapple
- Plum
- Brisket
- Beans
- Oat
- Pear
- Lychee
- Kiwi
- Mocha
- Toast
- Vodka
- Pepsi
- Scotch
Popular Cat Names Inspired by TV Shows and Movies in 2021
We spent quite a lot of time curling up with our kittens while streaming TV shows and movies this year, so it's no surprise a ton of felines were named after some of our favorite characters.
- Natasha
- Alexei
- Totoro
- Kiki
- Jiji
- Raya
- Ratatouille
- Goofy
- Duke
- Daphne
- Lady Whistledown
- Arturo
- Tokyo
- Salvador
- Professor
- Berlin
- Rio
- Arya
- Snow
- Sansa
- Stark
- Dragon
- Cersei
- Daenerys
- Chloe
- Ollie
- Sophie
- Ozzy
- Tony
- Parvati