These Are the Most Popular Cat Names of 2021

This week, Rover's Top Cat Names 2021 was released and Trupanion, an insurance company specializing in medical coverage for cats and dogs, surveyed its database of over 650,000 pets for the most popular pet names of 2021. While the pandemic has continued to inspire unique cat names such as Fauci and Covi and celebrity-inspired names like Chadwick and Elon are trending, the names taking the top spots are still the classic monikers we can all get behind.

Did your cat's name make the list of most popular names this year? Check out the list below and see for yourself!

Top 10 Most Popular Cat Names 2021

Trupanion's list of popular cat names is almost the exact same as 2020—and Luna reigned supreme again! However, Oliver, 2020's runner-up, slipped to third place after being surpassed by Milo.

Luna Milo Oliver Leo Loki Bella Charlie Willow Lucy Simba

Most Popular Female Cat Names 2021

Outside of the overall top 10 names, Rover's list of top girl cat names includes the sweet and simple Kitty and four names that begin with the letter L!

Luna Bella Lily Lucy Nala Kitty Chloe Stella Zoe Lola

Most Popular Male Cat Names 2021

Disney-themed names were clearly a fan-favorite for boy cat names this year, as Loki and Simba were featured in both Rover and Trupanion's lists.

Oliver Leo Milo Charlie Max Simba Jack Loki Ollie Jasper

Popular Cat Names in 2021 Inspired by Celebrities

Musician-inspired cat names were a hit this year with monikers like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa rising in popularity. Many cats were also named in tribute of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, with the cat name Chadwick increasing 400 percent in popularity.

Chadwick

Boseman

Oprah

Aretha Franklin

Dua Lipa

Halsey

J-Hope

Doja Cat

Taylor

Suga

Gronk

CeeDee

Dolly Parton

Tom

Katie

Simone

Biden

Kamala

Harris

Weirdest Cat Names from 2021

The pandemic is still inspiring novelty names like Vax and Rona. 2021's pop culture and emerging technology have also inspired some rather unique name choices.

Elon

Bitcoin

Dior

Yeezy

Fauci

Covi

Covid

Vax

Rona

Voltaire

Saturn

Jupiter

Most Popular Food Cat Names 2021

Who doesn't love a food-themed cat name? This year, french foods were more popular than ever and plant-based foods like Tofu, Beans and Oat inspired adorable monikers.

Raclette

Baguette

Pizza

Tofu

Almond

Prosecco

Parma

Mango

Coconut

Beef

Ham

Anchovy

Schnitzel

Watermelon

Pork Chop

Cinnamon

Coffee

Eggo

Margarita

Gimlet

Fig

Lemon

Pineapple

Plum

Brisket

Beans

Oat

Pear

Lychee

Kiwi

Mocha

Toast

Vodka

Pepsi

Scotch

Popular Cat Names Inspired by TV Shows and Movies in 2021

We spent quite a lot of time curling up with our kittens while streaming TV shows and movies this year, so it's no surprise a ton of felines were named after some of our favorite characters.