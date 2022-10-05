130+ Lord of the Rings Cat Names for Your Epic Feline

In need of a magical name for your precious kitty? We've got you covered.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy—along with other J. R. R. Tolkien works—are beloved for their fantastical storytelling and themes of fellowship and friendship. The bonds made in Tolkien's works are truly iconic and one-of-a-kind, just like the bond we have with our cats. If you've just welcomed a new kitty into your family and are searching for the perfect name, a Lord of the Rings cat name could be just the right moniker for your adventurous feline.

Out of the many characters mentioned throughout the series, there's bound to be a name that embodies your cat's personality or appearance, whether they remind you of the elegant and graceful elves, bearded Dwarves, or endearing Hobbits ... or you simply just like the name. Alas, naming your feline friend doesn't have to be as long as Frodo's journey.

No matter whether you prefer the books or the films and now television series, we've rounded up some of the best Lord of the Rings cat names. You'll have to be the judge on if there's one name to rule them all.

Lord of the Rings Female Cat Names

Although there aren't nearly as many female characters as there are males in LOTR, there are plenty of beautiful and badass names to choose from for your fiery feline.

Morwen

Éowyn

Goldberry

Míriel

Freda

Rían

Shelob

Yavanna

Gilraen

Hild

Lothiriel

Ungoliant

Ioreth

Star

Bronwyn

Eärwen

Niënor

Haleth

Eärien

Lord of the Rings Male Cat Names

Take inspiration from any of the male names throughout LOTR for an undeniably strong and distinct moniker.

Aragorn

Elendil

Boromir

Isildur

Bard

Kemen

Gandalf

Gorbag

Lurtz

Denethor

Beorn

Halbrand

Gárulf

Éomer

Azog

Saruman

Beren

Girion

Radagast

Sauron

Eldarion

Dreary

Barliman

Faramir

Théoden

Meneldor

Éomund

Strider

Arathorn

Pharazôn

Lord of the Rings Hobbit Cat Names

If your cat has the cutest, furriest feet and especially loves nature, one of these Hobbit-inspired names is bound to be a great fit for your happy-go-lucky kitty.

Rosie

Bilbo

Meriadoc (Merry)

Largo

Frodo

Belladonna

Samwise (Sam)

Poppy

Sadoc

Mungo

Melilot

Peregrin (Pippen)

Lobelia

Fredegar

Bungo

Everard

Goldilocks

Hamfast

Sméagol (also Gollum)

Otho

Tolman

Filibert

Pearl

Elanor

Lord of the Rings Elf Cat Names

Elves are a graceful, powerful bunch with long locks and perfectly pointed ears. If this sounds like your feline friend, try one of these divine names.

Arwen

Galadriel

Haldir

Turgon

Thranduil

Fëanor

Elrond

Glorfindel

Lúthien

Celebrimbor

Gil-galad

Elros

Fingolfin

Aredhel

Galion

Eärendil

Orophin

Legolas

Elbereth

Finrod

Nimue

Celebrían

Beleg

Arondir

Fingon

Tauriel

Idril

Curufin

Celeborn

Elladan

Figwit

Círdan

Gildor

Lord of the Rings Dwarf Cat Names

Is your kitty fiercely devoted to you? Maybe a little stubborn? Exceptionally hairy? If so, then they need a mighty Dwarf name.

Thorin

Balin

Dwalin

Fili

Bifur

Kili

Óin

Dori

Glóin

Bofur

Dís

Bombur

Durin

Gimli

Ori

Disa

Lord of the Rings Cat Names Inspired by the Cast's Real Names

Whether you're looking for an everyday name or one that radiates star power, the LOTR cast's real names are the purr-fect way to pay homage to your favorite character. Their last names would make excellent options, too!