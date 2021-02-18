80+ Irish Cat Names For Your Cute-as-a-Clover Kitty

We hope you strike gold with one of these name ideas.

While there are various Irish dog breeds bounding about, our wee feline friends are also represented. The Manx cat breed did originate from smack dab in the middle of the Irish Sea, between Ireland and England, and is a national treasure for the Isle of Man. The Manx is particularly unique due to its lack of a tail and can appear strawberry blonde in color—another Irish redhead! But even if your newest feline friend isn't an Irish breed, there's no reason you can't pay homage to the Emerald Isle with their name if it's a place and a culture you hold near and dear to your heart.

From renowned movie stars like Liam Neeson to historically symbolic references like the Shamrock or Dara Knot, there's inspiration everywhere! We've even got names for your ginger-colored cats. After all, Ireland is home to the most red-haired humans per capita in the whole world.

So, get reading and nail down that perfect moniker with help from our list of favorite Irish cat name ideas.

Irish Male Cat Names and Their Meanings

Tadhg (pronounced tige): poet or bard

Brandon: prince

Donal: ruler of the world

Lorcan: silent or fierce

Tiernan: little lord

Daithi (pronounced da-hee): swiftness/nimbleness

Dara: fruitful

Sean: wise, old

Liam: protector

Irish Female Cat Names and Their Meanings

Cara: a friend

Eabha (pronounced ey-va): life

Sadhbh (pronounced sigh-v): sweet/lovely, wise

Orla: golden princess

Shannon: wise river

Fiona: fair

Imogen (pronoucned imma-jen): daughter

Cadhla (pronounced ky-lah): beautiful, comely, graceful

Riona: queenly

Dara: after the Dara Knot, a symbol for strength and wisdom

Irish Cat Names for Orange Cats

Orange cats, like the tabby cat, originated in medieval times! How royal.

Clancy: red-haired warrior

Flynn: son of the red-haired one

Rowan: little red one

Rory: red king

Keegan: fiery

Harkin: red

Roisin: little rose

Cat Names Inspired by Famous Irish People

From mixed martial arts to musicians, Ireland has given us a lot of greats!

Enya: a Grammy award-winning Irish singer

Oscar Wilde: the playwright

Mary Robinson: Ireland’s first female president

Katie Taylor: professional boxer

O’Hara: as in Maureen

Liam Neeson: He’ll find you!

McGregor: as in Conor

Bono: U2’s frontman

Paul Mescal: the heartthrob from "Normal People"

Daisy Edgar-Jones: the other heartthrob from "Normal People"

Nicola Coughlan: the "Bridgerton" star promenading through our hearts

Saoirse Ronan: the purrfect name for one of your "Little Women"

Irish Cat Names for Lucky Cats

A Celtic knot is a symbol for eternal life, and you know all about cats and their nine lives!

Shamrock

Knot

Harp

Clover

Penny

Horseshoe

Arrow

Goldie

Emerald

P.S. Pssst, did you know calico cats are considered especially lucky?

Irish Cat Names Based on Family

One family name for (almost) every letter! Check out these notable Irish last names.

Agnew

Blaney

Callahan

Darcy

Eakin

Feeny

Garvey

Hale

Ivers

Junkins

Keown (looks like meow to us)

Looney

Mally

Neville

O’Berry

Pillion

Quirk

Rafter

Scurry

Tooley

Vincent

Ward

Yaw

Irish Names for Cats Inspired by the Emerald Isle Itself

Ireland is chock full of jaw-dropping sights. These are just a few of those fun places to visit!

Howth: a popular walking route near beautiful Irish cliffs

Killarney: known for its evergreen hills

Connemara: an incredible national park

Wicklow: a lovely mountain range

Dingle: the Dingle Peninsula is known for its beauty

Cat Names Based on Traditional Irish Cuisine

If your cat loves to snack, it's only appropriate.

Guinness

Soda

Bread

Boxty

Coddle

Salmon

Shellfish (Shelly for short!)

Stew

Colcannon (Cole)

Barmbrack

You're all set! Now that you've got the perfect Irish-inspired name locked down, you can continue preparing for your new kitty to arrive. Are you a first-time cat owner? Make sure you know the fundamentals before bringing your feline home and do some shopping with this checklist of cat essentials like a carrier, litter box, and a cozy cat bed.