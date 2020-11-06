100 Harry Potter Cat Names for Your Magical Feline

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic." —Albus Dumbledore

By Maddie Topliff
November 06, 2020
Magical creatures make the Harry Potter series memorable—that’s just a fact. From hippogriffs, to dragons, to werewolves, there are plenty of fantastic beasts to learn about. But we can’t forget about our trusty feline friends, either, like McGonagall in her Animagus form or Crookshanks and his shenanigans. Cats are definitely an integral part of the Harry Potter universe. And if you’re a cat owner, you probably think your feline is The Chosen One, just like our friend Harry Potter. So, don’t you think your new kitty deserves a cat name inspired by the original hero of the Wizarding World? Us, too. Here are some of the best Harry Potter cat names to help you choose the perfect one.

Harry Potter Cat Names for Male Cats

  • Harry (duh)
  • Ron (duh, again)
  • Sirius
  • Remus
  • James
  • Dean
  • Newt
  • Regulus
  • Oliver
  • Viktor
  • Neville
  • Moody
  • Brian
  • Olivander
  • Kingsley
  • Xenophilius 
  • Dedalus
  • Colin
  • Cedric

Harry Potter Cat Names for Female Cats

  • Hermione (duh x3)
  • Cho
  • Lavender
  • Fleur
  • Petunia
  • Luna
  • Tonks
  • Nymphadora
  • Lily
  • Parvati
  • Padma
  • Rosmerta

Harry Potter Cat Names Inspired by Hogwarts

Where everything began! In this category, you’ll find the names of Hogwarts founders and notable school personnel.

  • Helena
  • Godric
  • Rowena
  • Helga
  • Salazar
  • Bathilda
  • Minerva
  • Sprout
  • Dumbledore
  • Trelawney
  • Albus
  • Hagrid
  • Flitwick 
  • Binns
  • Hooch
  • Filch 
  • Peeves
  • Slughorn
  • Gilderoy
  • Poppy
  • Myrtle
Credit: crisserbug / Getty

Harry Potter Cat Names for Naughty Cats

Sometimes our cats prefer the dark arts. It happens.

  • Dudley
  • You-Know-Who
  • Severus
  • Bellatrix
  • Narcissa
  • Lucius
  • Dolores
  • Pansy
  • Draco
  • Tom
  • Igor
  • Greyback
  • Pettigrew
  • Grindelwald
  • Crabbe
  • Goyle
  • Quirrell

Harry Potter Cat Names for Orange Cats

I feel like the red-headed Weasleys deserve their own category, don’t you?

  • Molly
  • Ginny
  • Fred
  • George
  • Charlie
  • Bill
  • Arthur
  • Percy (if you must)
  • Marge (if you REALLY must)

Cat Names Inspired by Harry Potter Magical Creatures

At the end of the day, we’re all just part of the animal kingdom, you know.

  • Fawkes
  • Phoenix
  • Norbert
  • Hedwig
  • Dobby
  • Winky
  • Kreature
  • Nagini
  • Crookshanks
  • Mrs. Norris
  • Errol
  • Hermes
  • Nargles 
  • Grawp
  • Aragog
  • Willow
  • Griphook
  • Firenze
  • Horntail
  • Fireball
  • Mandrake
  • Boggart

