100 Harry Potter Cat Names for Your Magical Feline

Magical creatures make the Harry Potter series memorable—that’s just a fact. From hippogriffs, to dragons, to werewolves, there are plenty of fantastic beasts to learn about. But we can’t forget about our trusty feline friends, either, like McGonagall in her Animagus form or Crookshanks and his shenanigans. Cats are definitely an integral part of the Harry Potter universe. And if you’re a cat owner, you probably think your feline is The Chosen One, just like our friend Harry Potter. So, don’t you think your new kitty deserves a cat name inspired by the original hero of the Wizarding World? Us, too. Here are some of the best Harry Potter cat names to help you choose the perfect one.