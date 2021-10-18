150 Halloween Cat Names From Spooky to Sweet

Your kitty doesn't have to be black or orange to embrace the Halloween spirit.

By Jessica Comstock October 18, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Sckrepka / Getty

Cats are iconic symbols to the spooky season, so it's only fitting to name your new kitty after the haunted holiday. Whether you celebrate by carving pumpkins or putting your cat in costumes, involving your kitty in the Halloween spirit is the best part of the season. So if you brought home a feline friend this October, you're sure to find a frighteningly fitting name in this list of Halloween cat names!

Best Halloween-Themed Cat Names

  • Boo
  • Jack (o'lantern)
  • Casper
  • Broomstick
  • October
  • Cauldron
  • Lucifer
  • Trick
  • Spook
  • Moon
  • Gremlin
  • Twilight
  • Bones
  • Spirit
  • Ghost
  • Fang
  • Boogey
  • Zombie
  • Count
  • Blade
  • Tarot
  • Moonlight
  • Mummy
  • Binx

RELATED: 250+ Unique Cat Names for Your One-of-a-Kind Cat

Halloween Names for Boy Cats

  • Hal
  • Haldren
  • Igor
  • Dexter
  • Harry
  • Freddy
  • Chucky
  • Michael
  • Jason
  • Fester
  • Damion
  • Gomez
  • Pugsley
  • Norman
  • Poe (Edgar Allen)
  • Burton (Tim)

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Halloween Names for Girl Cats

  • Hallie
  • Cruella
  • Sabrina
  • Carrie
  • Luna
  • Mary
  • Sally
  • Winifred
  • Blair
  • Hazel
  • Wednesday
  • Glinda
  • Elphaba
  • Daphne
  • Elm
  • Penny(wise)
  • Hermoine
  • Victoria
  • Ursula
  • Marnie
  • Janet

RELATED: 200+ Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Witchy Halloween Names for Black Cats

  • Midnight
  • Phantom
  • Shadow
  • Noir
  • Stormy
  • Salem
  • Abracadabra
  • Luna
  • Morticia
  • Night
  • Crow
  • Spider
  • Raven
  • Shade
  • Misty

RELATED: 135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy

Halloween-Inspired Names Perfect for Orange Cats

  • Pumpkin
  • Ember
  • Ron Weasley
  • Forrest
  • Amber
  • Cosmos
  • Willow
  • Cinnamon
  • Phoenix
  • Autumn
  • Ginger
  • Flame
  • Orchard
  • Maple
  • Robin

RELATED: 150 Best Names for Your Orange Cat

Sweet Cat Names Inspired by Halloween Treats

  • Candy
  • Twix
  • Kit
  • Kat
  • Chocolate
  • Hershey
  • Reese
  • Honey
  • Rolo
  • Heath
  • Andes
  • Taffy
  • Twizzler
  • Ruth
  • Tootsie
  • Mike
  • Ike
  • Skittles
  • Joy (Almond Joy)
  • Junior (Junior Mints)
  • Jelly Bean

RELATED: 150+ Cool Cat Names for Your Fine Feline

Spooky Names for Cats Born on Halloween

  • Reaper
  • Nightmare
  • Phantom
  • Vampy
  • Haven
  • Potion
  • Doom
  • Grave
  • Slayer
  • Smokey
  • Witch
  • Eerie
  • Omen
  • Frankie (Frankenstein)
  • Dracula
  • Fright
  • Monster
  • Ogre
  • Goblin
  • Voldemort
  • Draco
  • Skull
  • Creeper

RELATED: 250+ Badass Cat Names for Your Ferocious Feline

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com