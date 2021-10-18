150 Halloween Cat Names From Spooky to Sweet
Your kitty doesn't have to be black or orange to embrace the Halloween spirit.
Cats are iconic symbols to the spooky season, so it's only fitting to name your new kitty after the haunted holiday. Whether you celebrate by carving pumpkins or putting your cat in costumes, involving your kitty in the Halloween spirit is the best part of the season. So if you brought home a feline friend this October, you're sure to find a frighteningly fitting name in this list of Halloween cat names!
Best Halloween-Themed Cat Names
- Boo
- Jack (o'lantern)
- Casper
- Broomstick
- October
- Cauldron
- Lucifer
- Trick
- Spook
- Moon
- Gremlin
- Twilight
- Bones
- Spirit
- Ghost
- Fang
- Boogey
- Zombie
- Count
- Blade
- Tarot
- Moonlight
- Mummy
- Binx
Halloween Names for Boy Cats
- Hal
- Haldren
- Igor
- Dexter
- Harry
- Freddy
- Chucky
- Michael
- Jason
- Fester
- Damion
- Gomez
- Pugsley
- Norman
- Poe (Edgar Allen)
- Burton (Tim)
Halloween Names for Girl Cats
- Hallie
- Cruella
- Sabrina
- Carrie
- Luna
- Mary
- Sally
- Winifred
- Blair
- Hazel
- Wednesday
- Glinda
- Elphaba
- Daphne
- Elm
- Penny(wise)
- Hermoine
- Victoria
- Ursula
- Marnie
- Janet
Witchy Halloween Names for Black Cats
- Midnight
- Phantom
- Shadow
- Noir
- Stormy
- Salem
- Abracadabra
- Luna
- Morticia
- Night
- Crow
- Spider
- Raven
- Shade
- Misty
Halloween-Inspired Names Perfect for Orange Cats
- Pumpkin
- Ember
- Ron Weasley
- Forrest
- Amber
- Cosmos
- Willow
- Cinnamon
- Phoenix
- Autumn
- Ginger
- Flame
- Orchard
- Maple
- Robin
Sweet Cat Names Inspired by Halloween Treats
- Candy
- Twix
- Kit
- Kat
- Chocolate
- Hershey
- Reese
- Honey
- Rolo
- Heath
- Andes
- Taffy
- Twizzler
- Ruth
- Tootsie
- Mike
- Ike
- Skittles
- Joy (Almond Joy)
- Junior (Junior Mints)
- Jelly Bean
Spooky Names for Cats Born on Halloween
- Reaper
- Nightmare
- Phantom
- Vampy
- Haven
- Potion
- Doom
- Grave
- Slayer
- Smokey
- Witch
- Eerie
- Omen
- Frankie (Frankenstein)
- Dracula
- Fright
- Monster
- Ogre
- Goblin
- Voldemort
- Draco
- Skull
- Creeper