200+ Hairless Cat Names That Aren't Mr. Bigglesworth

I mean, Mr. Bigglesworth is still on the list. There are just more names too.

Congratulations on your new hairless cat! Unless you're keeping the name he or she came from the shelter with (who does that?), now you need a name. And of course your first thought is going to be classic 1997 comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and the criminal mastermind, Dr. Evil, whose favorite accessory was his Sphynx cat, Mr. Bigglesworth. As it should be. But what if you already know somebody else with a hairless cat and they've already taken that name? Well then you're going to have to start looking elsewhere and that's why we are all here today.

Whether you have a wrinkly Peterbald or a web-toed Donskoy, listed below are dozens of hairless cat name options to either fill that naming void in your life, or at least get you thinking in some new directions.

Best Female Hairless Cat Names

Not going to lie, there are more than a few Austin Powers-inspired names here. But some that aren't!

Frau

Felicity

Foxxy

Vanessa

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

Isabella

Mia

Evelyn

Harper

Luna

Camila

Gianna

Elizabeth

Eleanor

Ella

Abigail

Sofia

Avery

Scarlett

Emily

Aria

Penelope

Chloe

Layla

Mila

Nora

Hazel

Madison

Ellie

Lily

Nova

Isla

Grace

Violet

Aurora

Riley

Zoey

Willow

Emilia

Stella

Zoe

Victoria

Hannah

Addison

Best Male Hairless Cat Names

Got yourself a male hairless cat instead? Oh behave, baby.

Mr. Bigglesworth

Dr. Evil

Austin

Basil Exposition

Number 2

Scotty

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

James

William

Benjamin

Lucas

Henry

Theodore

Jack

Levi

Alexander

Jackson

Mateo

Daniel

Michael

Mason

Sebastian

Ethan

Logan

Owen

Samuel

Jacob

Asher

Aiden

John

Joseph

Wyatt

David

Leo

Luke

Julian

Hudson

Grayson

Matthew

Ezra

Gabriel

Carter

Isaac

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Cute Names for Hairless Cats

What if you want a cute name for your hairless cat? Try some of these on for size.

Charm

Glitter

Bubbles

Bumblebee

Humdrum

Snuggles

Pipsqueak

Jubilee

Giggle

Tink

Pinky

Amani

Aubree

Baylee

Evan

Erin

Georgie

Liam

Madison

Nico

Piper

Rei

Shay

Shiloh

Tavi

Umber

Uri

Val

Wallace

Winter

Wynne

Xoan

Yael

Zion

Unique Names for Hairless Cats

"Unique" is, of course, a matter of personal taste. When I was in third grade, I had a pug and named him Agamemnon, because I'd just read The Iliad and was a weird kid. Maybe that doesn't work for you, so maybe some of these names will!

Agamemnon

Ledger

Colson

Genesis

Achilles

Declan

Axel

Silas

Kai

Brantley

Maverick

Lathan

Bishop

Kylen

Avi

Gatlin

Leif

Emmet

Tristan

Judson

Davian

Zayd

Nova

Shepherd

Easton

Van

Blaise

Coen

Brixton

Jair

Caspian

Aydin

Landry

Thatcher

Dutch

Kenji

Bentlee

Darwin

Brodie

Merrick

Shiloh

Baylor

Egyptian-Inspired Sphynx Cat Names

And, of course, no list would be complete without some Egyptian-inspired names for your Sphynx cat, right? There's something so mysterious about them and makes people think immediately of the lands their namesake monument comes from.

Osiris

Isis

Horus

Seth

Ptah

Re

Hathor

Anubis

Bastet

Amon

Nile

Alexandria

Giza

Damietta

Esna

Faiyum

Hihya

Ismailia

Khusus

Mallawi

Mansoura

Minya

Naqada

Obour

Qallin

Rafah

Rosetta

Sadat

Suez

Tamiya

Zefta

Ironic Hairless Cat Names

If you're feeling funny and want to get a laugh whenever you call your cat, one of these might inspire a chuckle or two.