200+ Hairless Cat Names That Aren't Mr. Bigglesworth
Congratulations on your new hairless cat! Unless you're keeping the name he or she came from the shelter with (who does that?), now you need a name. And of course your first thought is going to be classic 1997 comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and the criminal mastermind, Dr. Evil, whose favorite accessory was his Sphynx cat, Mr. Bigglesworth. As it should be. But what if you already know somebody else with a hairless cat and they've already taken that name? Well then you're going to have to start looking elsewhere and that's why we are all here today.
Whether you have a wrinkly Peterbald or a web-toed Donskoy, listed below are dozens of hairless cat name options to either fill that naming void in your life, or at least get you thinking in some new directions.
Best Female Hairless Cat Names
Not going to lie, there are more than a few Austin Powers-inspired names here. But some that aren't!
- Frau
- Felicity
- Foxxy
- Vanessa
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Luna
- Camila
- Gianna
- Elizabeth
- Eleanor
- Ella
- Abigail
- Sofia
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Emily
- Aria
- Penelope
- Chloe
- Layla
- Mila
- Nora
- Hazel
- Madison
- Ellie
- Lily
- Nova
- Isla
- Grace
- Violet
- Aurora
- Riley
- Zoey
- Willow
- Emilia
- Stella
- Zoe
- Victoria
- Hannah
- Addison
Best Male Hairless Cat Names
Got yourself a male hairless cat instead? Oh behave, baby.
- Mr. Bigglesworth
- Dr. Evil
- Austin
- Basil Exposition
- Number 2
- Scotty
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- James
- William
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Theodore
- Jack
- Levi
- Alexander
- Jackson
- Mateo
- Daniel
- Michael
- Mason
- Sebastian
- Ethan
- Logan
- Owen
- Samuel
- Jacob
- Asher
- Aiden
- John
- Joseph
- Wyatt
- David
- Leo
- Luke
- Julian
- Hudson
- Grayson
- Matthew
- Ezra
- Gabriel
- Carter
- Isaac
Cute Names for Hairless Cats
What if you want a cute name for your hairless cat? Try some of these on for size.
- Charm
- Glitter
- Bubbles
- Bumblebee
- Humdrum
- Snuggles
- Pipsqueak
- Jubilee
- Giggle
- Tink
- Pinky
- Amani
- Aubree
- Baylee
- Evan
- Erin
- Georgie
- Liam
- Madison
- Nico
- Piper
- Rei
- Shay
- Shiloh
- Tavi
- Umber
- Uri
- Val
- Wallace
- Winter
- Wynne
- Xoan
- Yael
- Zion
Unique Names for Hairless Cats
"Unique" is, of course, a matter of personal taste. When I was in third grade, I had a pug and named him Agamemnon, because I'd just read The Iliad and was a weird kid. Maybe that doesn't work for you, so maybe some of these names will!
- Agamemnon
- Ledger
- Colson
- Genesis
- Achilles
- Declan
- Axel
- Silas
- Kai
- Brantley
- Maverick
- Lathan
- Bishop
- Kylen
- Avi
- Gatlin
- Leif
- Emmet
- Tristan
- Judson
- Davian
- Zayd
- Nova
- Shepherd
- Easton
- Van
- Blaise
- Coen
- Brixton
- Jair
- Caspian
- Aydin
- Landry
- Thatcher
- Dutch
- Kenji
- Bentlee
- Darwin
- Brodie
- Merrick
- Shiloh
- Baylor
Egyptian-Inspired Sphynx Cat Names
And, of course, no list would be complete without some Egyptian-inspired names for your Sphynx cat, right? There's something so mysterious about them and makes people think immediately of the lands their namesake monument comes from.
- Osiris
- Isis
- Horus
- Seth
- Ptah
- Re
- Hathor
- Anubis
- Bastet
- Amon
- Nile
- Alexandria
- Giza
- Damietta
- Esna
- Faiyum
- Hihya
- Ismailia
- Khusus
- Mallawi
- Mansoura
- Minya
- Naqada
- Obour
- Qallin
- Rafah
- Rosetta
- Sadat
- Suez
- Tamiya
- Zefta
Ironic Hairless Cat Names
If you're feeling funny and want to get a laugh whenever you call your cat, one of these might inspire a chuckle or two.
- Harry
- Peach Fuzz
- Fluffy
- Wooly
- Goldilocks
- Fuzzy
- Shaggy
- Whiskers
- Chewbacca
- Bigfoot
- Beast
- Cousin Itt
- Gossamer
- Sully
- Yeti