125+ Grey Cat Name Ideas for Your Silvery Feline Friend
Your new gray cat needs a name. Here are 125+ creative suggestions from which to draw inspiration.
That adorable gray kitten bouncing around your home? He’s gonna need a name. And a name based on his intriguing gray color might be just the place to start.
At first, gray might strike you as a boring color. Sort of nondescript. We disagree! When you look a little closer, you’ll discover gray cats come in many shades, like silver, pewter, ash, charcoal, or slate. Whether you’re hunting for a name for your male gray cat or female gray cat, those color variations are a good jumping-off point.
Does her sleek silver shade make you think of a French model? Maybe you need a French name for your female gray cat, like Brigitte. Did you think of a rain cloud when you first saw your new gray kitten? Perfect: Name him Stormy.
If your male gray cat has a little salt-and-pepper thing going, maybe he needs to share a name with a famous gray-haired heartthrob like George (Clooney, of course). Or maybe your gray-and-white tabby strikes you as a little nerdy. Try out a nerdy cat name like Einstein--who reportedly always wore a gray suit so he didn’t have to make wardrobe decisions.
Gray cats seem to have a mysterious air about them, which might also inspire your name options. A gray cat whose color reminds you of the moon seems like the perfect candidate for Luna. Or consider a spooky gray cat name like Morticia or Abracadabra.
If those ideas don’t spark quite the right moniker, don't worry. We've got about 125 more suggestions you can use to name your new gray cat.
Metal / Mineral-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Carbon
- Chrome
- Pearl
- Pebbles
- Pewter
- Plata
- Mercury
- Razor
- Shilling
- Silver
- Steel
Weather-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Bolt
- Cloud
- Drizzle
- Dusty
- Hurricane
- Lightning
- Misty
- Monsoon
- Rain
- Storm
- Stormy
Element-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Ash
- Bubbles
- Charcoal
- Cinder
- Granite
- Opal
- Puff
- Shadow
- Silk
- Slate
- Smoke
- Smokey
- Smudge
Mythological-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Athena
- Atlas
- Cassandra
- Echo
- Electra
- Loki
- Siren
- Valhalla
- Valkyrie
- Xanadu
- Zeus
Literature/TV/Movie-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Blade
- Cadet
- Cinderella
- Darth
- Dorian
- Dumbo
- Eeyore
- Elsa
- Fenrir
- Griselda
- Greystoke
- Greywind
- Greyworm
- Gremlin
- London
- Meredith
- Mystique
- Nimbus
- Rebel
- Shades
- Silver Surfer
- Theon
- Yara
Magic-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Abracadabra
- Albus
- Dumbledore
- Gandalf
- Magic
- Merlin
- Phantom
- Presto
Cosmos-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Comet
- Cosmo
- Luna
- Moon
- Moonshine
- Rocket
- Stardust
- Starshine
Animal-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Chinchilla
- Cobweb
- Dapple
- Donkey
- Dove
- Flipper
- Goat
- Goose
- Herring
- Koala
- Lobo
- Mink
- Mouse
- Otter
- Pigeon
- Possum
- Spider
Food-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Earl Grey
- Mushroom
- Oatmeal
- Oyster
- Anchovy
- Mackerel
Russia-Inspired Names for Russian Blue Cats
- Anastasia
- Andre
- Anya
- Boris
- Daria
- Galina
- Gustav
- Ivan
- Katya
- Marina
- Mishka
- Oksana
- Sasha
- Sonia
- Tatiana
- Yuri
Plant-Inspired Names for Gray Cats
- Heather
- Hyacinth
- Iris
- Lavender
- Lilac
- Orchid
- Pussy Willow