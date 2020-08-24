125+ Grey Cat Name Ideas for Your Silvery Feline Friend

Your new gray cat needs a name. Here are 125+ creative suggestions from which to draw inspiration.

That adorable gray kitten bouncing around your home? He’s gonna need a name. And a name based on his intriguing gray color might be just the place to start.

At first, gray might strike you as a boring color. Sort of nondescript. We disagree! When you look a little closer, you’ll discover gray cats come in many shades, like silver, pewter, ash, charcoal, or slate. Whether you’re hunting for a name for your male gray cat or female gray cat, those color variations are a good jumping-off point.

Does her sleek silver shade make you think of a French model? Maybe you need a French name for your female gray cat, like Brigitte. Did you think of a rain cloud when you first saw your new gray kitten? Perfect: Name him Stormy.

If your male gray cat has a little salt-and-pepper thing going, maybe he needs to share a name with a famous gray-haired heartthrob like George (Clooney, of course). Or maybe your gray-and-white tabby strikes you as a little nerdy. Try out a nerdy cat name like Einstein--who reportedly always wore a gray suit so he didn’t have to make wardrobe decisions.

Gray cats seem to have a mysterious air about them, which might also inspire your name options. A gray cat whose color reminds you of the moon seems like the perfect candidate for Luna. Or consider a spooky gray cat name like Morticia or Abracadabra.

If those ideas don’t spark quite the right moniker, don't worry. We've got about 125 more suggestions you can use to name your new gray cat.

Metal / Mineral-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Carbon

Chrome

Pearl

Pebbles

Pewter

Plata

Mercury

Razor

Shilling

Silver

Steel

Weather-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Bolt

Cloud

Drizzle

Dusty

Hurricane

Lightning

Misty

Monsoon

Rain

Storm

Stormy

Element-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Ash

Bubbles

Charcoal

Cinder

Granite

Opal

Puff

Shadow

Silk

Slate

Smoke

Smokey

Smudge

Mythological-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Athena

Atlas

Cassandra

Echo

Electra

Loki

Siren

Valhalla

Valkyrie

Xanadu

Zeus

Literature/TV/Movie-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Blade

Cadet

Cinderella

Darth

Dorian

Dumbo

Eeyore

Elsa

Fenrir

Griselda

Greystoke

Greywind

Greyworm

Gremlin

London

Meredith

Mystique

Nimbus

Rebel

Shades

Silver Surfer

Theon

Yara

Magic-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Abracadabra

Albus

Dumbledore

Gandalf

Magic

Merlin

Phantom

Presto

Cosmos-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Comet

Cosmo

Luna

Moon

Moonshine

Rocket

Stardust

Starshine

Animal-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Chinchilla

Cobweb

Dapple

Donkey

Dove

Flipper

Goat

Goose

Herring

Koala

Lobo

Mink

Mouse

Otter

Pigeon

Possum

Spider

Food-Inspired Names for Gray Cats

Earl Grey

Mushroom

Oatmeal

Oyster

Anchovy

Mackerel

Russia-Inspired Names for Russian Blue Cats

Anastasia

Andre

Anya

Boris

Daria

Galina

Gustav

Ivan

Katya

Marina

Mishka

Oksana

Sasha

Sonia

Tatiana

Yuri

Plant-Inspired Names for Gray Cats