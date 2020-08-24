200+ Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

This mega list of cute and creative girl cat names will help you pick the perfect name for your new female cat.

Congratulations on your new furry family member! Welcoming a new pet into your home is such a fun time, and for most, it starts with choosing the perfect name for your new feline friend. You want to choose a name that fits your personality and hers, whether she’s a playful kitten bouncing all over the house or a chill, don’t-mess-with-me senior cat. Picking the right name is important because pets definitely learn them, and, though cats are known for being stubborn, they may even answer to it!

When choosing the names for my two sibling rescues I thought a lot about what made me happy. I wanted unique names that showcased my favorite film saga, Star Wars. My girl was shy yet fierce so I picked Azlyn Rae after a Jedi character. Her brother loved to steal hair ties so I named him Dash Rendar after a smuggler.

Pet names, just like baby names, have popularity cycles. What’s hip one year becomes passé the next. Movies like Twilight and Harry Potter made the names Bella and Esme and Luna popular choices so expect to see more cats named after popular films and TV shows of 2020 in the coming years.

We took a peek at Rover.com’s list of the top cat names for 2019, and then added some creative twists of our own to bring you these unique ideas. This list is packed with creative female cat names from A to Z. Not only do we give you great choices for every letter of the alphabet but also some tips on coming up with your own names as well.

Girl Cat Names that Start with A

Athena

Allie

Abigail

Adelaide

Adora

Amaretto

Apricot

Abba

Adele

Amelia

April

Ava

Girl Cat Names that Start with B

Butterscotch

Blizzard

Bailey

Bowie

Buttercup

Bridget

Bellatrix

Bebe

Bijou

Babs

Birdie

Girl Cat Names that Start with C

Coral

Charlotte

Cayenne

Camilla

Callie

Clementine

Cinnamon

Cardi

Coraline

Calliope

Calypso

Cassandra

Girl Cat Names that Start with D

Darla

Demi

Delilah

Dumpling

Daphne

Dahlia

Daisy

Daffodil

Girl Cat Names that Start with E

Emilia

Ellie

Elizabeth

Endora

Everly

Elora

Esmerelda

Elke

Eleven

Eloise

Eggnog

Girl Cat Names that Start with F

Fawn

Felicity

Fanny

Farrah

Fergie

Fiona

Fifi

Frida

Fay

Faith

Franny

Girl Cat Names that Start with G

Goldie

Ginger

Georgia

Gala

Grace

Gigi

Girl Cat Names that Start with H

Harlow

Hazelnut

Hermione

Hedwig

Harriet

Hiccup

Hershey

Honey

Girl Cat Names that Start with I

Italy

Iliana

Iris

Ivy

Imogen

Indigo

Girl Cat Names that Start with J

Jellybean

Josie

Jolie

Juniper

Juliet

Girl Cat Names that Start with K

Kisyuna

Katie Kat

Kiwi

Karma

Kanga

Girl Cat Names with Start with L

Lola

Lemon

Lily

Ladybug

Lizzo

Lacey

Luna

Leia

Lexi

Lulu

Girl Cat Names that Start with M

Monroe

Minnie

Mable

Marnie

Macaroon

Merry

Mouse

Minnow

Girl Cat Names that Start with N

Noble

Noodle

Nova

Nell

Nora

Nola

Girl Cat Names that Start with O

Ophelia

Olive

Odessa

Ontario

Opal

Onyx

Girl Cat Names that Start with P

Persephone

Penelope

Pearl

Prairie

Phoebe

Prudence

Prada

Pippa

Portia

Girl Cat Names that Start with Q

Quinn

Quayle

Quackers

Queenie

Girl Cat Names that Start with R

Ruby

Rory

Rihanna

Rosemary

Robyn

Ritz

Raisin

Girl Cat Names that Start with S

Snickers

Sugar

Sofia

Susie

Sabrina

Sammy

Sangria

Stella

Sadie

Salem

Girl Cat Names that Start with T

Tallulah

Tabitha

Tiger

Tessa

Tilly

Tiana

Girl Cat Names that Start with U

Una

Umami

Ukiya

Uma

Ursula

Girl Cat Names that Start with V

Vixen

Violet

Victoria

Vera

Valentine

Girl Cat Names that Start with W

Wendy

Wasabi

Winny

Wiley

Winter

Wanda

Wavy

Whisper

Girl Cat Names that Start with X

Xiomara

Xandria

Xanthippe

Xena

Xanadu

Xenia

Girl Cat Names that Start with Y

Yolo

Yippee

Yara

Yo-Yo

Yafa

Yasmine

Yoko Ono

Yum Yum

Girl Cat Names that Start with Z

Zora

Zipper

Zucchini

Zillow

Zara

Zahara

Zen

Zadie

Cat Naming Tips

Here are a few tips and additional ideas to help you find the best name for your cat:

Gemstones are great as cat names because they all have meanings you can match up with your cat’s personality and their colors can speak to hair or eye color.

Disney character names are always a hit, especially with young kids. Ariel, Ursula, and Jessie give a nod to childhood nostalgia. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog was my daughter’s all-time favorite character and she’d love a cat with that name!

State- or city-inspired choices pay tribute to spots you love. And think beyond the location’s official name to any nicknames the place might have. For instance, Nola is short for New Orleans, Louisiana, which is where I grew up, and it’s an awesome name for a female feline.

Puns can be funny cat name choices. Katy Perry named her cat Kitty Purry and it makes me laugh every time I think about it!

Flowers are a good source of inspiration. Think Dahlia, Rose, Daffodil, and Zinia to name but a few.

If you find a name you love, do a quick search for its meaning. For instance, Zara means “princess” in Russian and “star” in Arabic. Both could describe a pampered Persian with attitude!

Study your cat’s personality to find a name that fits her. I love the idea of naming a super bouncy cat Yo-Yo or a lazy kitty Sloth.