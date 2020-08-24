200+ Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet
This mega list of cute and creative girl cat names will help you pick the perfect name for your new female cat.
Congratulations on your new furry family member! Welcoming a new pet into your home is such a fun time, and for most, it starts with choosing the perfect name for your new feline friend. You want to choose a name that fits your personality and hers, whether she’s a playful kitten bouncing all over the house or a chill, don’t-mess-with-me senior cat. Picking the right name is important because pets definitely learn them, and, though cats are known for being stubborn, they may even answer to it!
When choosing the names for my two sibling rescues I thought a lot about what made me happy. I wanted unique names that showcased my favorite film saga, Star Wars. My girl was shy yet fierce so I picked Azlyn Rae after a Jedi character. Her brother loved to steal hair ties so I named him Dash Rendar after a smuggler.
Pet names, just like baby names, have popularity cycles. What’s hip one year becomes passé the next. Movies like Twilight and Harry Potter made the names Bella and Esme and Luna popular choices so expect to see more cats named after popular films and TV shows of 2020 in the coming years.
We took a peek at Rover.com’s list of the top cat names for 2019, and then added some creative twists of our own to bring you these unique ideas. This list is packed with creative female cat names from A to Z. Not only do we give you great choices for every letter of the alphabet but also some tips on coming up with your own names as well.
Girl Cat Names that Start with A
- Athena
- Allie
- Abigail
- Adelaide
- Adora
- Amaretto
- Apricot
- Abba
- Adele
- Amelia
- April
- Ava
Girl Cat Names that Start with B
- Butterscotch
- Blizzard
- Bailey
- Bowie
- Buttercup
- Bridget
- Bellatrix
- Bebe
- Bijou
- Babs
- Birdie
Girl Cat Names that Start with C
- Coral
- Charlotte
- Cayenne
- Camilla
- Callie
- Clementine
- Cinnamon
- Cardi
- Coraline
- Calliope
- Calypso
- Cassandra
Girl Cat Names that Start with D
- Darla
- Demi
- Delilah
- Dumpling
- Daphne
- Dahlia
- Daisy
- Daffodil
Girl Cat Names that Start with E
- Emilia
- Ellie
- Elizabeth
- Endora
- Everly
- Elora
- Esmerelda
- Elke
- Eleven
- Eloise
- Eggnog
Girl Cat Names that Start with F
- Fawn
- Felicity
- Fanny
- Farrah
- Fergie
- Fiona
- Fifi
- Frida
- Fay
- Faith
- Franny
Girl Cat Names that Start with G
- Goldie
- Ginger
- Georgia
- Gala
- Grace
- Gigi
Girl Cat Names that Start with H
- Harlow
- Hazelnut
- Hermione
- Hedwig
- Harriet
- Hiccup
- Hershey
- Honey
Girl Cat Names that Start with I
- Italy
- Iliana
- Iris
- Ivy
- Imogen
- Indigo
Girl Cat Names that Start with J
- Jellybean
- Josie
- Jolie
- Juniper
- Juliet
Girl Cat Names that Start with K
- Kisyuna
- Katie Kat
- Kiwi
- Karma
- Kanga
Girl Cat Names with Start with L
- Lola
- Lemon
- Lily
- Ladybug
- Lizzo
- Lacey
- Luna
- Leia
- Lexi
- Lulu
Girl Cat Names that Start with M
- Monroe
- Minnie
- Mable
- Marnie
- Macaroon
- Merry
- Mouse
- Minnow
Girl Cat Names that Start with N
- Noble
- Noodle
- Nova
- Nell
- Nora
- Nola
Girl Cat Names that Start with O
- Ophelia
- Olive
- Odessa
- Ontario
- Opal
- Onyx
Girl Cat Names that Start with P
- Persephone
- Penelope
- Pearl
- Prairie
- Phoebe
- Prudence
- Prada
- Pippa
- Portia
Girl Cat Names that Start with Q
- Quinn
- Quayle
- Quackers
- Queenie
Girl Cat Names that Start with R
- Ruby
- Rory
- Rihanna
- Rosemary
- Robyn
- Ritz
- Raisin
Girl Cat Names that Start with S
- Snickers
- Sugar
- Sofia
- Susie
- Sabrina
- Sammy
- Sangria
- Stella
- Sadie
- Salem
Girl Cat Names that Start with T
- Tallulah
- Tabitha
- Tiger
- Tessa
- Tilly
- Tiana
Girl Cat Names that Start with U
- Una
- Umami
- Ukiya
- Uma
- Ursula
Girl Cat Names that Start with V
- Vixen
- Violet
- Victoria
- Vera
- Valentine
Girl Cat Names that Start with W
- Wendy
- Wasabi
- Winny
- Wiley
- Winter
- Wanda
- Wavy
- Whisper
Girl Cat Names that Start with X
- Xiomara
- Xandria
- Xanthippe
- Xena
- Xanadu
- Xenia
Girl Cat Names that Start with Y
- Yolo
- Yippee
- Yara
- Yo-Yo
- Yafa
- Yasmine
- Yoko Ono
- Yum Yum
Girl Cat Names that Start with Z
- Zora
- Zipper
- Zucchini
- Zillow
- Zara
- Zahara
- Zen
- Zadie
Cat Naming Tips
Here are a few tips and additional ideas to help you find the best name for your cat:
- Gemstones are great as cat names because they all have meanings you can match up with your cat’s personality and their colors can speak to hair or eye color.
- Disney character names are always a hit, especially with young kids. Ariel, Ursula, and Jessie give a nod to childhood nostalgia. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog was my daughter’s all-time favorite character and she’d love a cat with that name!
- State- or city-inspired choices pay tribute to spots you love. And think beyond the location’s official name to any nicknames the place might have. For instance, Nola is short for New Orleans, Louisiana, which is where I grew up, and it’s an awesome name for a female feline.
- Puns can be funny cat name choices. Katy Perry named her cat Kitty Purry and it makes me laugh every time I think about it!
- Flowers are a good source of inspiration. Think Dahlia, Rose, Daffodil, and Zinia to name but a few.
- If you find a name you love, do a quick search for its meaning. For instance, Zara means “princess” in Russian and “star” in Arabic. Both could describe a pampered Persian with attitude!
- Study your cat’s personality to find a name that fits her. I love the idea of naming a super bouncy cat Yo-Yo or a lazy kitty Sloth.
Just know that whatever name you decide on will suit your new best friend. Mine are curling up next to me right now and I’m feeling pretty lucky to have them!