Whether your cat is sweet like a Cupcake or spicy like Gumbo, there's a perfect name for your furry foodie.

189 Food Names for Cats Who Are Sweet (With a Little Bit of Spice)

Whether you're an enthusiastic foodie or your new fur baby won't stop trying to break into the treat bag, these food names for cats are the perfect blend of cute and silly. The best part: They work for cats of all kinds, whether young, old, boy, girl, black, white, orange, or anything in between.

Food Names for Girl Cats

Keep it a little more traditional (Ginger? Rosemary?) or go all-in on the cuteness with something like Lemon. Whatever your strategy, here are the best names for your furry girl.

Ambrosia

Anise

Apple

Banana

Brandy

Brie

Buttercup

Calamari

Candy

Cauliflower

Chai

Charlotte (Cake)

Chickpea

Clementine

Cocoa

Enchilada

Ginger

Hazelnut

Honey

Honey Bun

Honeydew

Kale

Lemon

Maple

Margarita

Martini

Merlot

Nutmeg

Olive

Panini

Paprika

Pepper

Rosemary

Sherry

Taffy

Thyme

Food Names for Boy Cats

From a white cat named Tofu to a tabby cat named , here are some food names to choose for your boy cat.

Alfredo

Apple Jack

Basil

Berry

Broccoli

Burrito

Butterscotch

Caesar (Salad)

Cilantro

Coconut

Colby Jack

Curry

Flapjack

Graham (Cracker)

Grits

Gumbo

Kiwi

Melon

Noodle

Nugget

Pancake

Parsley

Peanut Butter

Pickle

Popcorn

Ravioli

Reuben

Sage

Skittles

Spinach

Sriracha

Tabasco

Tofu

Tuna

Waffle

Whiskey

Cute Food Names for Kittens

You can't not consider these oh-so-cute pet names when naming the tiniest kittens.

Almond

Biscuit

Cake Pop

Cashew

Chip

Cookie

Cracker

Cupcake

Dumpling

Fry (French Fry)

Jellybean

Lollipop

Macaroon

Marshmallow

Milkshake

Nacho

Peanut

Pecan

Raisin

Sprinkle

Sugar

Sweetpea

Sweets

Taco

Tater Tot

Cat Names Inspired by Japanese Food

You don't need to own a Japanese bobtail to name your cat after this island nation's iconic cuisine.

Bento

Edamame

Gyoza

Matcha

Miso

Mochi

Nori

Ramen

Sake

Sashimi

Soba

Sushi

Udon

Unagi

Wasabi

Yakitori

Funny Food-Related Cat Names

Let your kitty's goofball personality shine with a uniquely silly food name.

Bacon

Blanche

Chef

Chopstick

Fish

Hot Dog

Munchies

Nosh

Pork Chop

Porky

Pot Roast

Queso

Salmon

Sausage

Shrimp

Snacks

Soda Pop

Sous Chef

Spam

Spicy

Spork

Spud

Stir Fry

Waiter

Food Names for Black Cats

If you have a little panther who's always lurking in your kitchen, one of these names might be the puurrrfect fit.

Beans

Blackberry

Brownie

Caviar

Clove

Coffee

Coco

Cola

Decaf

Espresso

Fig

Fudge

Hershey

Licorice

Mocha

Mushroom

Oreo

Reeses

Sesame

Squid

Stout

Toast

Food Names for Orange Cats

Not all of these fiery redheads have a spicy personality—some are sweet as pie! But a name for your orange cat based on one of these red hot foods is a cute way to honor her good looks.