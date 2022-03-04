189 Food Names for Cats Who Are Sweet (With a Little Bit of Spice)
Whether you're an enthusiastic foodie or your new fur baby won't stop trying to break into the treat bag, these food names for cats are the perfect blend of cute and silly. The best part: They work for cats of all kinds, whether young, old, boy, girl, black, white, orange, or anything in between.
Food Names for Girl Cats
Keep it a little more traditional (Ginger? Rosemary?) or go all-in on the cuteness with something like Lemon. Whatever your strategy, here are the best names for your furry girl.
- Ambrosia
- Anise
- Apple
- Banana
- Brandy
- Brie
- Buttercup
- Calamari
- Candy
- Cauliflower
- Chai
- Charlotte (Cake)
- Chickpea
- Clementine
- Cocoa
- Enchilada
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Honey
- Honey Bun
- Honeydew
- Kale
- Lemon
- Maple
- Margarita
- Martini
- Merlot
- Nutmeg
- Olive
- Panini
- Paprika
- Pepper
- Rosemary
- Sherry
- Taffy
- Thyme
Food Names for Boy Cats
From a white cat named Tofu to a tabby cat named , here are some food names to choose for your boy cat.
- Alfredo
- Apple Jack
- Basil
- Berry
- Broccoli
- Burrito
- Butterscotch
- Caesar (Salad)
- Cilantro
- Coconut
- Colby Jack
- Curry
- Flapjack
- Graham (Cracker)
- Grits
- Gumbo
- Kiwi
- Melon
- Noodle
- Nugget
- Pancake
- Parsley
- Peanut Butter
- Pickle
- Popcorn
- Ravioli
- Reuben
- Sage
- Skittles
- Spinach
- Sriracha
- Tabasco
- Tofu
- Tuna
- Waffle
- Whiskey
Cute Food Names for Kittens
You can't not consider these oh-so-cute pet names when naming the tiniest kittens.
- Almond
- Biscuit
- Cake Pop
- Cashew
- Chip
- Cookie
- Cracker
- Cupcake
- Dumpling
- Fry (French Fry)
- Jellybean
- Lollipop
- Macaroon
- Marshmallow
- Milkshake
- Nacho
- Peanut
- Pecan
- Raisin
- Sprinkle
- Sugar
- Sweetpea
- Sweets
- Taco
- Tater Tot
Cat Names Inspired by Japanese Food
You don't need to own a Japanese bobtail to name your cat after this island nation's iconic cuisine.
- Bento
- Edamame
- Gyoza
- Matcha
- Miso
- Mochi
- Nori
- Ramen
- Sake
- Sashimi
- Soba
- Sushi
- Udon
- Unagi
- Wasabi
- Yakitori
Funny Food-Related Cat Names
Let your kitty's goofball personality shine with a uniquely silly food name.
- Bacon
- Blanche
- Chef
- Chopstick
- Fish
- Hot Dog
- Munchies
- Nosh
- Pork Chop
- Porky
- Pot Roast
- Queso
- Salmon
- Sausage
- Shrimp
- Snacks
- Soda Pop
- Sous Chef
- Spam
- Spicy
- Spork
- Spud
- Stir Fry
- Waiter
Food Names for Black Cats
If you have a little panther who's always lurking in your kitchen, one of these names might be the puurrrfect fit.
- Beans
- Blackberry
- Brownie
- Caviar
- Clove
- Coffee
- Coco
- Cola
- Decaf
- Espresso
- Fig
- Fudge
- Hershey
- Licorice
- Mocha
- Mushroom
- Oreo
- Reeses
- Sesame
- Squid
- Stout
- Toast
Food Names for Orange Cats
Not all of these fiery redheads have a spicy personality—some are sweet as pie! But a name for your orange cat based on one of these red hot foods is a cute way to honor her good looks.
- Cheeto
- Cheddar
- Cayenne
- Chili
- Cherry
- Strawberry
- Watermelon
- Rhubarb
- Radish
- Tomato
- Peach
- Pumpkin
- Apricot
- Squash
- Papaya
- Mango
- Carrots
- Ghost (Pepper)
- Salmon
- Yam
- Butternut
- Marmalade
- Cider
- Spice
- Pringle
- Dreamsicle
- Cutie
- Buffalo
- Tabasco
- Mirasol