189 Food Names for Cats Who Are Sweet (With a Little Bit of Spice)

Whether your cat is sweet like a Cupcake or spicy like Gumbo, there's a perfect name for your furry foodie.
By Claudia Guthrie March 04, 2022
Whether you're an enthusiastic foodie or your new fur baby won't stop trying to break into the treat bag, these food names for cats are the perfect blend of cute and silly. The best part: They work for cats of all kinds, whether young, old, boy, girl, black, white, orange, or anything in between.

Food Names for Girl Cats

Keep it a little more traditional (Ginger? Rosemary?) or go all-in on the cuteness with something like Lemon. Whatever your strategy, here are the best names for your furry girl.

  • Ambrosia
  • Anise
  • Apple
  • Banana
  • Brandy
  • Brie
  • Buttercup
  • Calamari
  • Candy
  • Cauliflower
  • Chai
  • Charlotte (Cake)
  • Chickpea
  • Clementine
  • Cocoa
  • Enchilada
  • Ginger
  • Hazelnut
  • Honey
  • Honey Bun
  • Honeydew
  • Kale
  • Lemon
  • Maple
  • Margarita
  • Martini
  • Merlot
  • Nutmeg
  • Olive
  • Panini
  • Paprika
  • Pepper
  • Rosemary
  • Sherry
  • Taffy
  • Thyme

Food Names for Boy Cats

From a white cat named Tofu to a tabby cat named , here are some food names to choose for your boy cat.

  • Alfredo
  • Apple Jack
  • Basil
  • Berry
  • Broccoli
  • Burrito
  • Butterscotch
  • Caesar (Salad)
  • Cilantro
  • Coconut
  • Colby Jack
  • Curry
  • Flapjack
  • Graham (Cracker)
  • Grits
  • Gumbo
  • Kiwi
  • Melon
  • Noodle
  • Nugget
  • Pancake
  • Parsley
  • Peanut Butter
  • Pickle
  • Popcorn
  • Ravioli
  • Reuben
  • Sage
  • Skittles
  • Spinach
  • Sriracha
  • Tabasco
  • Tofu
  • Tuna
  • Waffle
  • Whiskey

Cute Food Names for Kittens

You can't not consider these oh-so-cute pet names when naming the tiniest kittens.

  • Almond
  • Biscuit
  • Cake Pop
  • Cashew
  • Chip
  • Cookie
  • Cracker
  • Cupcake
  • Dumpling
  • Fry (French Fry)
  • Jellybean
  • Lollipop
  • Macaroon
  • Marshmallow
  • Milkshake
  • Nacho
  • Peanut
  • Pecan
  • Raisin
  • Sprinkle
  • Sugar
  • Sweetpea
  • Sweets
  • Taco
  • Tater Tot

Cat Names Inspired by Japanese Food

You don't need to own a Japanese bobtail to name your cat after this island nation's iconic cuisine.

  • Bento
  • Edamame
  • Gyoza
  • Matcha
  • Miso
  • Mochi
  • Nori
  • Ramen
  • Sake
  • Sashimi
  • Soba
  • Sushi
  • Udon
  • Unagi
  • Wasabi
  • Yakitori

Funny Food-Related Cat Names

Let your kitty's goofball personality shine with a uniquely silly food name.

  • Bacon
  • Blanche
  • Chef
  • Chopstick
  • Fish
  • Hot Dog
  • Munchies
  • Nosh
  • Pork Chop
  • Porky
  • Pot Roast
  • Queso
  • Salmon
  • Sausage
  • Shrimp
  • Snacks
  • Soda Pop
  • Sous Chef
  • Spam
  • Spicy
  • Spork
  • Spud
  • Stir Fry
  • Waiter

Food Names for Black Cats

If you have a little panther who's always lurking in your kitchen, one of these names might be the puurrrfect fit.

  • Beans
  • Blackberry
  • Brownie
  • Caviar
  • Clove
  • Coffee
  • Coco
  • Cola
  • Decaf
  • Espresso
  • Fig
  • Fudge
  • Hershey
  • Licorice
  • Mocha
  • Mushroom
  • Oreo
  • Reeses
  • Sesame
  • Squid
  • Stout
  • Toast

Food Names for Orange Cats

Not all of these fiery redheads have a spicy personality—some are sweet as pie! But a name for your orange cat based on one of these red hot foods is a cute way to honor her good looks.

  • Cheeto
  • Cheddar
  • Cayenne
  • Chili
  • Cherry
  • Strawberry
  • Watermelon
  • Rhubarb
  • Radish
  • Tomato
  • Peach
  • Pumpkin
  • Apricot
  • Squash
  • Papaya
  • Mango
  • Carrots
  • Ghost (Pepper)
  • Salmon
  • Yam
  • Butternut
  • Marmalade
  • Cider
  • Spice
  • Pringle
  • Dreamsicle
  • Cutie
  • Buffalo
  • Tabasco
  • Mirasol
