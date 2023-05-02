146 Fabulous Flower Names for Cats
Spring is in full bloom—and your new feline family member can blossom, too, with one of these flower names for cats. Flower names are tried-and-true classics, and with so many different kinds, you're sure to find the perfect match for your new family member.
You can honor your favorite buds with a plant-inspired name, but you may need to steer clear of their namesakes. Some flowers, like lilies and daisies, are toxic to cats, so keep them away from your cat-friendly home.
Maybe you want to name your new kitten after your favorite flower, or you want a cute botanical name to match their charming personality. No matter the reason, a floral name will always be in style. With 146 names to choose from, this bountiful list has all the inspiration you need to find the flower cat name perfectly suited for your newest addition.
Female Flower Names for Cats
Your girl deserves a beautiful name to match her dazzling demeanor.
- Peony
- Lily
- Dahlia
- Orchid
- Marigold
- Cassia
- Ivy
- Flora
- Heather
- Pansy
- Rosa
- Veronica
- Cynthia
- Freesia
- Susan
- Blossom
- Daphne
- Brier
- Hazel
- Juniper
Male Flower Names for Cats
Let your sweet boy blossom with one of these handsome flower names.
- William (Sweet William)
- Cedar
- Bud
- Indigo
- Mallow
- Crisanto
- Heath
- Ren
- Zephyr
- Billy
- Cypress
- Yarrow
- Senna
- Betony
- Birch
- Periwinkle
- Moss
- Hawthorn
- Elm
- Calix
- Fern
- Tiger (Tigerlily)
Cute Flower Names for Cats
These names are as cute as your new kitty.
- Chrysanthemum
- Azalea
- Petunia
- Canterbury
- Zinnia
- Candy (Candytuft)
- Tulip
- Buttercup
- Oleander
- Lotus
- Petal
- Myrtle
- Thistle
- Bluebell
- Tigerlily
- Rosie
- Sweet Pea
- Clover
- Honeysuckle
- Posey
White Flower Names For Cats
If your new kitty is a white cat, consider naming them after one of these beautiful white flowers.
- Daisy
- Magnolia
- Camellia
- Hydrangea
- Snowdrop
- Alyssum (Sweet Alyssum)
- Carnation
- Chamomile
- Angelonia
- Jasmine
- Guava
- Snapdragon
- Gardenia
- Bacopa
- Yucca
- Angel (Angel's Trumpet)
- Cosmos
- Wisteria
Purple Flower Names For Cats
If purple is your passion, check out these names inspired by violet blooms.
- Lavender
- Iris
- Lilac
- Aster
- Fuchsia
- Liatris
- Verbena
- Honesty
- Allium
- Fox (Foxglove)
- Salvia
- Clematis
- Comfrey
- Lupine
- Star (Blazing Star)
Red Flower Names For Cats
From Rose to Holly, these red flower-inspired names are classics.
- Rose
- Amaryllis
- Poppy
- Hibiscus
- Scarlet
- Royal (Royal Poinciana)
- Holly
- Poinsettia
- Cardinal
- Geranium
- Sage (Scarlet Sage)
- Avens
- Bergamot
- Canna
- Pentas
- Pear (Prickly Pear)
- Valerian
Yellow Flower Names For Cats
These yellow flower names will certainly exemplify your cat's golden personality.
- Daffodil
- Sunflower
- Dandelion
- Lantana
- Primrose
- Axil (Axilflower)
- Craspedia
- Ginger (Ginger Lily)
- Marguerite
- Nemesia
- Scotch (Scotch Broom)
Spring Cat Names
Jump into the new season with one of these spring-inspired cat names.
- Meadow
- Olive
- May
- Freya
- Thunder
- Arbor
- Bee
- Stormy
- Persephone
- Laurel
- Robin
- Sunny
- Leaf
- Aurora
- Cedar
- Aries
- April
- Sprout
- Willow
- Sunshine
- Bunny
- Rain
- Birdie