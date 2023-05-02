Make it spring all year long by giving your new feline family member a flower-inspired name.

a white kitten with blue eyes stands in a field or red and yellow flowers

Spring is in full bloom—and your new feline family member can blossom, too, with one of these flower names for cats. Flower names are tried-and-true classics, and with so many different kinds, you're sure to find the perfect match for your new family member.

You can honor your favorite buds with a plant-inspired name, but you may need to steer clear of their namesakes. Some flowers, like lilies and daisies, are toxic to cats, so keep them away from your cat-friendly home.

Maybe you want to name your new kitten after your favorite flower, or you want a cute botanical name to match their charming personality. No matter the reason, a floral name will always be in style. With 146 names to choose from, this bountiful list has all the inspiration you need to find the flower cat name perfectly suited for your newest addition.

Female Flower Names for Cats

Your girl deserves a beautiful name to match her dazzling demeanor.

Peony

Lily

Dahlia

Orchid

Marigold

Cassia

Ivy

Flora

Heather

Pansy

Rosa

Veronica

Cynthia

Freesia

Susan

Blossom

Daphne

Brier

Hazel

Juniper

Male Flower Names for Cats

Let your sweet boy blossom with one of these handsome flower names.

William (Sweet William)

Cedar

Bud

Indigo

Mallow

Crisanto

Heath

Ren

Zephyr

Billy

Cypress

Yarrow

Senna

Betony

Birch

Periwinkle

Moss

Hawthorn

Elm

Calix

Fern

Tiger (Tigerlily)

Cute Flower Names for Cats

These names are as cute as your new kitty.

Chrysanthemum

Azalea

Petunia

Canterbury

Zinnia

Candy (Candytuft)

Tulip

Buttercup

Oleander

Lotus

Petal

Myrtle

Thistle

Bluebell

Tigerlily

Rosie

Sweet Pea

Clover

Honeysuckle

Posey

White Flower Names For Cats

If your new kitty is a white cat, consider naming them after one of these beautiful white flowers.

Daisy

Magnolia

Camellia

Hydrangea

Snowdrop

Alyssum (Sweet Alyssum)

Carnation

Chamomile

Angelonia

Jasmine

Guava

Snapdragon

Gardenia

Bacopa

Yucca

Angel (Angel's Trumpet)

Cosmos

Wisteria

Purple Flower Names For Cats

If purple is your passion, check out these names inspired by violet blooms.

Lavender

Iris

Lilac

Aster

Fuchsia

Liatris

Verbena

Honesty

Allium

Fox (Foxglove)

Salvia

Clematis

Comfrey

Lupine

Star (Blazing Star)

Red Flower Names For Cats

From Rose to Holly, these red flower-inspired names are classics.

Rose

Amaryllis

Poppy

Hibiscus

Scarlet

Royal (Royal Poinciana)

Holly

Poinsettia

Cardinal

Geranium

Sage (Scarlet Sage)

Avens

Bergamot

Canna

Pentas

Pear (Prickly Pear)

Valerian

Yellow Flower Names For Cats

These yellow flower names will certainly exemplify your cat's golden personality.

Daffodil

Sunflower

Dandelion

Lantana

Primrose

Axil (Axilflower)

Craspedia

Ginger (Ginger Lily)

Marguerite

Nemesia

Scotch (Scotch Broom)

Spring Cat Names

Jump into the new season with one of these spring-inspired cat names.