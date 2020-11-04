140+ Famous Cat Names for Your Star-Studded Feline
If your cat is a diva (regardless of gender—all cats can be equally fond of the spotlight), naming your kitty after someone famous is the least you can do to please. If her name will be up in lights some day (or up on the gram), it had better be something magnificent.
Encourage your kitty to be the independent woman she is, solidifying her identity with a name borrowed from one of these strong women from the past and present: Maya Angelou, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Kwan, or Simone Biles.
If you're a Disney movie buff, borrow from your favorite characters to give your cat a lovable name like Oliver, Duchess, Simba, or Mochi. Or, if you prefer your Saturday morning cartoons, a name like Gary, Tom, or Garfield might be a better fit.
Whether your new kitty is long-haired or short-haired, friendly or independent, there's a noteworthy name for her. Check out these ideas to pick the perfect name for your cat.
Famous Female Cat Names
- Hoda (Kotb)
- Jennifer (Lopez)
- Tina (Fey)
- Regina (King)
- Selena (Gomez)
- Viola (Davis)
- Simone (Biles)
- Sofía (Vergara)
- Shakira
- Whoopi (Goldberg)
- Margot (Robbie)
- Beyoncé
- Michelle (Obama)
- Angelina (Jolie)
- Lindsey (Vonn)
- Nicole (Kidman)
Famous Male Cat Names
- Justin (Bieber)
- Will (Smith)
- Brad (Pitt)
- Dwayne (Johnson)
- David (Beckham)
- Bill (Gates)
- Elvis (Presley)
- Cristiano (Ronaldo)
- LeBron (James)
- Peyton (Manning)
- Russell (Wilson)
- Leonardo (DiCaprio)
- Bruno (Mars)
- Guillermo (del Toro)
Famous Cat Names from History
- Marilyn (Monroe)
- Eleanor (Roosevelt)
- Abraham (Lincoln)
- Thomas (Jefferson)
- Queen Elizabeth
- Rosa (Parks)
- Nelson (Mandela)
- Benazir (Bhutto)
- Michelle (Kwan)
- Charles (Darwin)
- Winston (Churchill)
- Malala (Yousafzai)
- Marie (Curie)
- Greta (Thunberg)
- William (Shakespeare)
- Plato
- Neil (Armstrong)
- Susan (B. Anthony)
- Isaac (Newton)
- Martin (Luther King Jr.)
- Ruth (Bader Ginsberg)
- Harriet (Tubman)
- Albert (Einstein)
- Maya (Angelou)
- Cleopatra
Famous Black Cat Names
- Salem (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)
- Binx (Hocus Pocus)
- Felix (Felix the Cat)
- Sylvester (Looney Tunes)
- T'Challa (Black Panther)
- Lucifer (Cinderella)
- Patience (Catwoman)
Famous People's Cat's Names
- Socks (Bill and Hilary Clinton's pet cat during their time in the White House)
- Olivia or Meredith (Taylor Swift's Scottish fold cats)
- Graham (Ed Sheeran)
- Moke (Ian Somerhalder)
- Keke, Lilo, or Shanti Om BB (Miley Cyrus)
- Sheila (Lea Michele)
- Kitty Purry (sadly, Katy Perry's beloved cat passed away earlier in 2020)
- Princess Peony or Empress Tang (Martha Stewart)
Famous Cat Names from Cartoons
- Gary (Spongebob Squarepants)
- Tom (Tom and Jerry)
- Garfield
- Tigger (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh)
- Hobbes (Calvin and Hobbes)
- Pink (Pink Panther)
- Kitty (Hello Kitty)
- Benny (Top Cat)
- Chowder (Chowder)
Famous Cat Names Inspired by Disney Movies
- Duchess (The Aristocats)
- Simba or Mufasa (The Lion King)
- Oliver (Oliver and Company)
- Bagheera or Shere Khan (The Jungle Book)
- Figaro (Pinocchio)
- Sassy (Homeward Bound)
- Rufus (The Rescuers)
- Pepita (Coco)
- Mochi (Big Hero 6)
Famous Cat Names from Books
- Pete (Pete the Cat books)
- Cat (Breakfast at Tiffany's)
- Sagwa (Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat)
- Cheshire or Dinah (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
- Crookshanks or Mrs. Norris (Harry Potter series)
Famous Couple Names for Your Sibling Cats
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Jessie and James
- Julianne and Derek (Hough)
- Tia and Tamera
- Mary Kate and Ashley
- Burt and Ernie
- Sonny and Cher
- Luke and Leia
- Han and Chewy
- Mario and Luigi
- Snoopy and Woodstock
- Mike and Sully
- Penn and Teller
- Jaden and Willow
- Wayne and Garth