120+ Fabulous Fall Cat Names for Your New Feline

Pack everything you love about autumn into a snazzy name.
By Tracey L. Kelley September 13, 2022
Credit: qunamax / Getty

There's nothing cozier than curling up by the fire with a warm cuppa and a purring kitty. So if you're adopting a new furry companion during this time of year (or if you just love autumn in general), find inspiration from this list of fall cat names.

Once you find the perfect name, you'll soon be making fab fall memories with your cat. For example, create a grass box for your indoor kitty to nibble on, and spice it up with some freshly fallen leaves (she won't eat them, but will be intrigued by a new scent!). Or train your cat to walk on a leash and harness when the autumn air is cool and crisp. There's even still time to construct an awesome catio for your kitty to enjoy before cold weather sets in. Just don't let her dip a nose into your pumpkin spice latte, as it often contains allspice and clove, which are toxic to cats.  

Now, what fall-themed cat name is the perfect fit for your furball? Let's find out!

Autumn Names for Female Cats

Is your new lil' girl sugar and spice and everything nice? Well, maybe!

  • Amber
  • Trixie
  • Libra
  • Goldie
  • Aspen
  • Sienna
  • Willow
  • Akina or Aki 
  • Tawny
  • Sabrina
  • Laurel
  • Aster
  • Briar
  • Linden
  • Topaz 
  • Autumn
  • Luna
  • Jora

Fall Male Cat Names

Hale and hearty, your autumnal boy will be truly special with one of these monikers.

  • Gordo
  • Pine
  • Hunter
  • Fox
  • Cedar
  • Blaze
  • Hawk
  • Archer
  • Scorpio
  • Hazen 
  • Rusty
  • Ember
  • Mica
  • Forrest
  • Woodrow
  • Harvest
  • Sarth

Cute Fall Cat Names

Just what might your precious cat come running to? Maybe one of these!

  • Twig
  • Copper
  • Flannel
  • Padfoot
  • Twilight
  • Hayride
  • Pinecone
  • Bonfire
  • Fleece
  • Mrs. Norris
  • Tum Tum
  • Wooly
  • Cosmos
  • Boots
  • Moonlight
  • Crookshanks
  • Flame
  • Leaf

Halloween Names for Cats 

If you're intrigued by All Hallow's Eve, then your unique kitty deserves an aptly descriptive name. 

  • Grimalkin
  • Boo
  • Pyewacket
  • October
  • Mummy
  • Fang
  • Spooky
  • Ichabod
  • Treat
  • Trick
  • Ghost
  • Draco
  • Vlad
  • Broomstick
  • Scarecrow
  • Reaper
  • Tarot
  • Graveyard
  • Phantom
  • Gargamel
  • Nightshade
  • Igor
  • Zombie
  • Spirit
  • Vamp
  • Bones
  • Gremlin
  • Casper
  • Abracadabra

Fall Names for Black Cats

Black cats are awesome. 'Nuff said. One of these autumn-inspired cat names should help reflect this.

  • Inky
  • Cinder
  • Shadow
  • Onyx
  • Crow
  • Midnight
  • Jiji
  • Ebony
  • Pepper
  • Ash or Asher
  • Equinox
  • Raven
  • Binx
  • Nightshade
  • Soot

Autumn Names for Cats Inspired by Food and Drink

When you just can't get enough of your little num num!

  • Acorn
  • Cider
  • Russet
  • Saffron
  • Maize
  • Candy Corn
  • Butternut
  • Nutmeg
  • Toffee
  • Marshmallow
  • Brandy
  • Caramel
  • Pumpkin
  • Pumpkin Spice
  • Maple
  • S'more
  • Apple
  • Clove
  • Sage
  • Whiskey
  • Chestnut
  • Squash
  • Ginger
  • Cinnamon
  • Hazelnut
  • Cocoa

