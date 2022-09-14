120+ Fabulous Fall Cat Names for Your New Feline
There's nothing cozier than curling up by the fire with a warm cuppa and a purring kitty. So if you're adopting a new furry companion during this time of year (or if you just love autumn in general), find inspiration from this list of fall cat names.
Once you find the perfect name, you'll soon be making fab fall memories with your cat. For example, create a grass box for your indoor kitty to nibble on, and spice it up with some freshly fallen leaves (she won't eat them, but will be intrigued by a new scent!). Or train your cat to walk on a leash and harness when the autumn air is cool and crisp. There's even still time to construct an awesome catio for your kitty to enjoy before cold weather sets in. Just don't let her dip a nose into your pumpkin spice latte, as it often contains allspice and clove, which are toxic to cats.
Now, what fall-themed cat name is the perfect fit for your furball? Let's find out!
Autumn Names for Female Cats
Is your new lil' girl sugar and spice and everything nice? Well, maybe!
- Amber
- Trixie
- Libra
- Goldie
- Aspen
- Sienna
- Willow
- Akina or Aki
- Tawny
- Sabrina
- Laurel
- Aster
- Briar
- Linden
- Topaz
- Autumn
- Luna
- Jora
Fall Male Cat Names
Hale and hearty, your autumnal boy will be truly special with one of these monikers.
- Gordo
- Pine
- Hunter
- Fox
- Cedar
- Blaze
- Hawk
- Archer
- Scorpio
- Hazen
- Rusty
- Ember
- Mica
- Forrest
- Woodrow
- Harvest
- Sarth
Cute Fall Cat Names
Just what might your precious cat come running to? Maybe one of these!
- Twig
- Copper
- Flannel
- Padfoot
- Twilight
- Hayride
- Pinecone
- Bonfire
- Fleece
- Mrs. Norris
- Tum Tum
- Wooly
- Cosmos
- Boots
- Moonlight
- Crookshanks
- Flame
- Leaf
Halloween Names for Cats
If you're intrigued by All Hallow's Eve, then your unique kitty deserves an aptly descriptive name.
- Grimalkin
- Boo
- Pyewacket
- October
- Mummy
- Fang
- Spooky
- Ichabod
- Treat
- Trick
- Ghost
- Draco
- Vlad
- Broomstick
- Scarecrow
- Reaper
- Tarot
- Graveyard
- Phantom
- Gargamel
- Nightshade
- Igor
- Zombie
- Spirit
- Vamp
- Bones
- Gremlin
- Casper
- Abracadabra
Fall Names for Black Cats
Black cats are awesome. 'Nuff said. One of these autumn-inspired cat names should help reflect this.
- Inky
- Cinder
- Shadow
- Onyx
- Crow
- Midnight
- Jiji
- Ebony
- Pepper
- Ash or Asher
- Equinox
- Raven
- Binx
- Nightshade
- Soot
Autumn Names for Cats Inspired by Food and Drink
When you just can't get enough of your little num num!
- Acorn
- Cider
- Russet
- Saffron
- Maize
- Candy Corn
- Butternut
- Nutmeg
- Toffee
- Marshmallow
- Brandy
- Caramel
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkin Spice
- Maple
- S'more
- Apple
- Clove
- Sage
- Whiskey
- Chestnut
- Squash
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Hazelnut
- Cocoa