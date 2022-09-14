There's nothing cozier than curling up by the fire with a warm cuppa and a purring kitty. So if you're adopting a new furry companion during this time of year (or if you just love autumn in general), find inspiration from this list of fall cat names .

Once you find the perfect name, you'll soon be making fab fall memories with your cat. For example, create a grass box for your indoor kitty to nibble on, and spice it up with some freshly fallen leaves (she won't eat them, but will be intrigued by a new scent!). Or train your cat to walk on a leash and harness when the autumn air is cool and crisp. There's even still time to construct an awesome catio for your kitty to enjoy before cold weather sets in. Just don't let her dip a nose into your pumpkin spice latte, as it often contains allspice and clove, which are toxic to cats.