150 Disney-Inspired Cat Names for Your Adorable New Kitty

From princess to Prince Charming, hero to the adorable sidekick, these Disney cat names and names inspired by our favorite Disney characters would perfectly suit your new kitten or cat.

One of Walt Disney's first-ever characters was a cat named Julius, who graced the silver screen in 1924 before Mickey Mouse made his debut. So it's no surprise that in the near-century since, Disney has given us plenty of feline characters to fall in love with. From adorable kittens such as Pinocchio's Figaro to the deliciously evil duo of Si and Am in Lady and the Tramp, we've long been enthralled with the many cats of Disney.

When it comes to Disney names for pets, we don't have to stick with the names for the actual species given, and looking at the most popular names given it is clear that princesses have inspired Disney girl cat names, and plenty of male cats have been given names from Disney villains.

artistocats movie still The Aristocats: Thomas O'Malley, Duchess, Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse | Credit: Courtesy Disney / IMDB

Now that Disney has folded both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises into its offerings, we have an even bigger pool of Disney cat names to choose from (and Goose from Captain Marvel might just be the coolest name around). We've rounded up 150 names inspired by Disney to help you choose the perfect name for your kitty.

10 Cute Cat Names Inspired by Disney

Mr. Whiskers (Frankenweenie) Spunky (Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers) Mr. Fluffypants (Phineas and Ferb) Figaro (Pinocchio) Iggy (Doc McStuffins) Sergeant Tibbs (101 Dalmatians) Mr. Twitches (Tinkerbell and the Great Fairy Rescue) Tigger (The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh) Flower (Bambi) Miss Mittens (Air Bud)

10 Creepiest Black Cat Names from Disney Movies

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty) Oogie-boogie (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Jafar (Aladdin) Lady Tremaine (Cinderella) Chernabog (Fantasia) Scar (The Lion King) Lucifer (Cinderella) Shere Khan (The Jungle Book) Maltese de Sade (Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers) Mr. Dark (Something Wicked This Way Comes)

10 Funny Cat Names Inspired by Disney Characters

Sassy (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey) Goose (Avengers: Endgame) D. C. (That Darn Cat) Piglet (Winnie the Pooh) Dug (Up) Dopey (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) Mad Madam Mim (The Sword and the Stone) Fat Cat (Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers) Bonkers D. Bobcat (Raw Toonage) Milk Bandit (Sheriff Callie's Wild West)

10 Unique Cat Names from Disney Films and TV

Mochi (Big Hero 6) Cosmic Creepers (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) Ubasti (Treasure Buddies) Kismet (Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers) Haru (The Cat Returns) Rajah (Aladdin) Thackery Binx (Hocus Pocus) Bagheera (The Jungle Book) Cagney (Gargoyles) Lampwick (Pinocchio)

disney aristocats movie cats Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse, kitten stars of The Aristocats | Credit: Disney

10 Cat Names from The Aristocats

Duchess Thomas O'Malley Berlioz Toulouse Marie Peppo Billy Boss Napoleon Scat Cat Lafayette

10 Awesome Pixar-Inspired Cat Names

Boo (Monsters Inc) Nemo (Finding Nemo) Squirt (Finding Nemo) Woody (Toy Story) Jack Jack (The Incredibles) Ham (Toy Story) Dusty (Planes) Coco (Coco) Buzz (Toy Story) Arlo (The Good Dinosaur)

10 Female Disney Cat Characters

Nala (Lion King) Dinah (Alice in Wonderland) Mittens (Bolt) Felicia (The Great Mouse Detective) Captain Amelia (Treasure Planet) Mirage (Aladdin TV series) Lucybelle (The Cat from Outer Space) Zelda (The Fox and the Hound 2) Tallulah (Teacher's Pet) Debutante (Kim Possible)

10 Male Disney Cat Characters

Rufus (The Rescuers) Oliver (Oliver and Company) Gideon (Pinocchio) Pete (A Goofy Movie) Simba (The Lion King) Sultan (Beauty and the Beast) Ambrose (The Robber Kitten) Milton (Plutopia) Pistol Pete (Goof Troop) Ivan (Peter and the Wolf)

still from Lady and the Tramp movie Credit: Disney

10 Retro Disney Characters to Name Your Cat After

Faline (Bambi) Minnie (as in Minnie Mouse) Darling (Lady and the Tramp) Tildy (So Dear to My Heart) Anastasia (Cinderella) Pike (Treasure Island) Wendy (Peter Pan) Alice (Alice in Wonderland) Daisy (as in Daisy Duck) Pluto

10 Evil Disney Character Cat Names

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) Hades (Hercules) Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove) Hans (Frozen) Sid (Toy Story) Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians) Captain Hook (Peter Pan) Stromboli (Pinocchio) Diablo (Sleeping Beauty)

10 Empowering Disney Princess Names for Your Cat

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog) Belle (Beauty and the Beast) Moana (Moana) Merida (Brave) Mulan (Mulan) Kida (Atlantis: The Lost Empire) Eilowny (The Black Cauldron) Neytiri (Avatar) Pocahontas (Pocahontas) Rapunzel (Tangled)

10 Sweet Disney Sidekicks to Name Your Cat After

Thumper (Bambi) Lumier (Beauty and the Beast) Flounder (The Little Mermaid) Mushu (Mulan) Pumba (The Lion King) Olaf (Frozen) Dory (Finding Nemo) Pua (Moana) Meeko (Pocahontas) Gus (Cinderella)

10 Dashing Men of Disney to Name Your Cat After

Prince Charming (Cinderella) Flynn Rider (Tangled) Li Shang (Mulan) Prince Naveen (The Princess and the Frog) Kristoff (Frozen) Sully (Monsters Inc) Maui (Moana) Milo (Atlantis: The Lost Empire) Tarzan (Tarzan) Basil (The Great Mouse Detective)

Alice in Wonderland movie still Credit: Disney

10 Coolest Star Wars Character Names for Your Cat

Yoda Rey Han Solo Luke Skywalker Jabba the Hutt Jar Jar Binks Chewie/ Chewbacca Boba Fett Finn Leia

10 Disney Marvel Hero Names for Your Cat