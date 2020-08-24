145 Creative Name Ideas for Black-and-White Cats
Your new black-and-white kitty needs a name. We’ve got plenty creative names to choose from!
So you’ve just picked out the cutest black-and-white kitten you’ve ever seen. Congrats! Now it’s time to pick out a name that fits your new furry companion to a T.
One of the best things about getting a pet is choosing a name for the newest member of your family. Is your girl kitten playful or aloof? Is your male cat a hunter or a lover? If you're having a tough time picking a name for your black-and-white cat, we're here to help.
We've compiled some creative monikers inspired by famous black-and-white cats, entertainers, food, games, movies . . . we've even got some ironic ideas. We'll also throw in some names for your tuxedo cat that will be great conversation starters.
Now, let's find a puuuurfect name for your new black-and-white feline companion.
Obvious Black-and-White Cat Names
- Ash
- Bandit
- Barcode
- Butler
- Charcoal
- Dottie
- Inky
- Inkblot
- Jeeves
- Mischief
- Polkadot
- Rorschach
- Speck
- Speckle
- Splatter
- Spot
- Spots
- Spuds
- Stripe
- Stripes
- Stripey
- Swirl
- Twilight
- Yin-Yang
Game-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Ace
- Checkers
- Chess
- Domino
- Joker
- Magic
- Marble
- Ref
- Soccer
Clothing-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Boots
- Bowtie
- Chuck Taylor
- Fedora
- Harley Davison
- Mittens
- Oxford
- Patch
- Patches
- Retro
- Socks
- Sneakers
- Vintage
Uniform-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Constable
- Deputy
- Garcon
- Officer
Tuxedo-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Fred Astaire
- Bow tie
- Cary Grant
- Cummerbund
- Fedora
- Marlene Dietrich
- Pinstripe
- Spats
- Tails
- Tuxedo
- Vintage
Movie-Inspired Black-and-white Cat Names
- Bogey
- Bucky Barnes
- Charlie Chaplin
- Citizen Kane
- Darth
- Humphrey Bogart
- Igor
- Ilsa
- James Bond
- Jolly Roger
- Maltese
- Matrix
- Maul
- Neo
- Norman Bates
- Poe
- Raymond Chandler
- Rosebud
- Sam Spade
- Severus
- Shamu
- Sirius
- Sith
- Snape
- Vader
- Venom
- Willie
- Zorro
Animation-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Betty Boop
- Chilly Willy
- Cruella
- Felix
- Flower
- Goofy
- Heckle
- Jeckle
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Pepe le Pew
- Perdita
- Pongo
- Snoopy
- Sylvester
Music and Art-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Jazzy
- Maestro
- Piano
- Steinway
- Ansel Adams
- Pixel
- Smudge
- Speck
Food-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Babka
- Chip
- Cookie
- Cupcake
- Espresso
- Jack Daniel
- Java
- Mallomar
- Milkshake
- Oreo
- Patty
- Pepper
- Peppermint
- Sundae
- Sushi
Animal-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names
- Badger
- Cow
- Dalmation
- Holstein
- Ladybug
- Lemur
- Leopard
- Moo
- MooMoo
- Orca
- Osprey
- Panda
- Panther
- Penguin
- Pinto
- Puffin
- Tapir
- Zebra