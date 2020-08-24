145 Creative Name Ideas for Black-and-White Cats

Your new black-and-white kitty needs a name. We’ve got plenty creative names to choose from!

By Michael Truelsen
August 24, 2020
So you’ve just picked out the cutest black-and-white kitten you’ve ever seen. Congrats! Now it’s time to pick out a name that fits your new furry companion to a T.

One of the best things about getting a pet is choosing a name for the newest member of your family. Is your girl kitten playful or aloof? Is your male cat a hunter or a lover? If you're having a tough time picking a name for your black-and-white cat, we're here to help. 

We've compiled some creative monikers inspired by famous black-and-white cats, entertainers, food, games, movies . . . we've even got some ironic ideas. We'll also throw in some names for your tuxedo cat that will be great conversation starters.

Now, let's find a puuuurfect name for your new black-and-white feline companion.

Obvious Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Ash
  • Bandit
  • Barcode
  • Butler
  • Charcoal
  • Dottie
  • Inky
  • Inkblot
  • Jeeves
  • Mischief
  • Polkadot
  • Rorschach
  • Speck
  • Speckle
  • Splatter
  • Spot
  • Spots
  • Spuds
  • Stripe
  • Stripes
  • Stripey
  • Swirl
  • Twilight
  • Yin-Yang
Game-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Ace
  • Checkers
  • Chess
  • Domino
  • Joker
  • Magic
  • Marble
  • Ref
  • Soccer

Clothing-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Boots
  • Bowtie
  • Chuck Taylor
  • Fedora
  • Harley Davison
  • Mittens
  • Oxford
  • Patch
  • Patches
  • Retro
  • Socks
  • Sneakers
  • Vintage

Uniform-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Constable 
  • Deputy
  • Garcon
  • Officer
Black cats with white patches on the neck, belly and paws are often called tuxedo cats since they look like they're dressed up for a formal event.
Tuxedo-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Fred Astaire
  • Bow tie
  • Cary Grant
  • Cummerbund
  • Fedora
  • Marlene Dietrich
  • Pinstripe
  • Spats
  • Tails
  • Tuxedo 
  • Vintage

Movie-Inspired Black-and-white Cat Names

  • Bogey
  • Bucky Barnes
  • Charlie Chaplin
  • Citizen Kane
  • Darth
  • Humphrey Bogart
  • Igor
  • Ilsa
  • James Bond
  • Jolly Roger
  • Maltese
  • Matrix
  • Maul
  • Neo
  • Norman Bates
  • Poe
  • Raymond Chandler
  • Rosebud
  • Sam Spade
  • Severus
  • Shamu
  • Sirius
  • Sith
  • Snape
  • Vader
  • Venom
  • Willie
  • Zorro

Animation-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Betty Boop
  • Chilly Willy
  • Cruella
  • Felix
  • Flower
  • Goofy
  • Heckle 
  • Jeckle
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Pepe le Pew
  • Perdita
  • Pongo
  • Snoopy
  • Sylvester

Music and Art-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Jazzy
  • Maestro
  • Piano
  • Steinway
  • Ansel Adams
  • Pixel
  • Smudge
  • Speck

Food-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Babka
  • Chip
  • Cookie
  • Cupcake
  • Espresso
  • Jack Daniel
  • Java
  • Mallomar
  • Milkshake
  • Oreo
  • Patty
  • Pepper
  • Peppermint 
  • Sundae
  • Sushi

Animal-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

  • Badger
  • Cow
  • Dalmation
  • Holstein
  • Ladybug
  • Lemur
  • Leopard
  • Moo
  • MooMoo
  • Orca
  • Osprey
  • Panda
  • Panther
  • Penguin
  • Pinto
  • Puffin
  • Tapir
  • Zebra
