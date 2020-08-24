145 Creative Name Ideas for Black-and-White Cats

Your new black-and-white kitty needs a name. We’ve got plenty creative names to choose from!

So you’ve just picked out the cutest black-and-white kitten you’ve ever seen. Congrats! Now it’s time to pick out a name that fits your new furry companion to a T.

One of the best things about getting a pet is choosing a name for the newest member of your family. Is your girl kitten playful or aloof? Is your male cat a hunter or a lover? If you're having a tough time picking a name for your black-and-white cat, we're here to help.

We've compiled some creative monikers inspired by famous black-and-white cats, entertainers, food, games, movies . . . we've even got some ironic ideas. We'll also throw in some names for your tuxedo cat that will be great conversation starters.

Now, let's find a puuuurfect name for your new black-and-white feline companion.

Obvious Black-and-White Cat Names

Ash

Bandit

Barcode

Butler

Charcoal

Dottie

Inky

Inkblot

Jeeves

Mischief

Polkadot

Rorschach

Speck

Speckle

Splatter

Spot

Spots

Spuds

Stripe

Stripes

Stripey

Swirl

Twilight

Yin-Yang

Image zoom Credit: Getty

Game-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Ace

Checkers

Chess

Domino

Joker

Magic

Marble

Ref

Soccer

Clothing-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Boots

Bowtie

Chuck Taylor

Fedora

Harley Davison

Mittens

Oxford

Patch

Patches

Retro

Socks

Sneakers

Vintage

Uniform-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Constable

Deputy

Garcon

Officer

Image zoom Black cats with white patches on the neck, belly and paws are often called tuxedo cats since they look like they're dressed up for a formal event. | Credit: Getty

Tuxedo-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Fred Astaire

Bow tie

Cary Grant

Cummerbund

Fedora

Marlene Dietrich

Pinstripe

Spats

Tails

Tuxedo

Vintage

Movie-Inspired Black-and-white Cat Names

Bogey

Bucky Barnes

Charlie Chaplin

Citizen Kane

Darth

Humphrey Bogart

Igor

Ilsa

James Bond

Jolly Roger

Maltese

Matrix

Maul

Neo

Norman Bates

Poe

Raymond Chandler

Rosebud

Sam Spade

Severus

Shamu

Sirius

Sith

Snape

Vader

Venom

Willie

Zorro

Animation-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Betty Boop

Chilly Willy

Cruella

Felix

Flower

Goofy

Heckle

Jeckle

Mickey

Minnie

Pepe le Pew

Perdita

Pongo

Snoopy

Sylvester

Music and Art-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Jazzy

Maestro

Piano

Steinway

Ansel Adams

Pixel

Smudge

Speck

Food-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names

Babka

Chip

Cookie

Cupcake

Espresso

Jack Daniel

Java

Mallomar

Milkshake

Oreo

Patty

Pepper

Peppermint

Sundae

Sushi

Animal-Inspired Black-and-White Cat Names