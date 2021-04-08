150+ Cool Cat Names for Your Fine Feline
Cats are the epitome of cool (at least we think so!) so here are some ideas for names with attitude and panache.
There's really no one definition for 'cool': it's more of an attitude, a type of behavior, the ability to be independent, or a display of confidence.
Wait—did we just purrfectly describe cats?
From jazz musicians and beatnik poets to Lady Gaga and TikTok virals, the perception of cool continues to evolve. So if you're wondering what are some cool cat names for your new kitten or cat, watch him for a few days. See how he plays, if he approaches you or if you need to coax him, and any other interesting characteristics. His breed might influence you, too—for example, a talkative Siamese or a mellow calico could encourage even more creative naming.
Then, spring a few of the following! Maybe he'll give you a whisker twitch of approval.
Cool Boy Cat Names
If you have a cool male cat (and honestly, who doesn't?) imagine his reaction when you bellow out one of these names to call him.
- Frick
- Phoenix
- Ace
- Fox
- Iggy
- Bane
- Sahar
- Finn
- Taz
- Mochi
- Ranger
- Wizard
- Kazi
- Bowie
- Rex
Cool Girl Cat Names
Imagine all the sass, flair, and independence of your cool female cat coming to life with a name worthy of her tail swish.
- Kamala
- Aspen
- Suki
- Jinx
- Cleo
- Zarina
- Sheba
- Lyric
- Zelda
- Sable
- Blanca
- Skye
- Akira
- Luna
- Shiva
Sleek and Cool Black Cat Names
He sits in the shadows (Hey! That's a good one!) waiting for the treat cabinet to open, but trying to appear unimpressed when it does.
- Le Chat Noir (‘the black cat’ in French)
- Raven
- Binx
- Kona
- Pitch
- Vader
- Onyx
- Nova
- Cash (as in Johnny, a.k.a. The Man in Black)
- Batcat
- Yin
- Nyx
- Ebony
Cool Warrior Cat Names
If your new kitty is full of fire and spunk, has the leonine face of a Maine coon, or seems to slink about like a skilled ninja, they might need a most honorable moniker.
- Rocky
- Alha
- Miya or Miyamoto
- Bastet or Bast
- Raja
- Achilles
- Yaa
- Goku
- Thor
- Ahau
Cool Names for Grey Cats
Often a sophisticated design color, it often evokes calm and a sense of balance. Do you have a zen-like grey cat, like a Russian blue? Here are some good options.
- Ash
- Baloo
- Mika
- Steel
- Grayson
- Cinder
- Reva (‘rain’ in Hindi)
- Smokey
- Mercury
- Slate
- Grijis (‘gray’ in Dutch)
- Ivan
- Silver
Cool Names for White Cats
Your snowy white furball might like to be beckoned with a name that reflects her pearlesque finery.
- Mallow
- Noodle
- Lamb
- Q-Tip
- Opaline
- Alabaster
- Moscato
- Pearl
- Birch
- Ivory
- Yeti
- Moon
- Branco (white in Portuguese)
Cool Orange Cat Names for Your Ginger
Okay, Pumpkin might not be a hip moniker, but Kin slips in with a little spunk. (Only you know the true cute meaning behind it!)
- Autumn
- Tang
- Bronze
- Ember
- Curry
- Rusty
- Topaz
- Saffron
- Titian
- Cheyenne
Cool Cat Names from Movies, Sports, Cartoons, and Books
Whether you're a Disney buff, a comics aficionado, or a sports fan, inspiration for cool pops up in all types of media.
- Loki (The Avengers series)
- Hobbes (Calvin and Hobbes comic strip)
- Kobe (basketball player once with the Los Angeles Lakers)
- Berlioz and Toulouse (Aristocats)
- Katniss (The Hunger Games)
- Yuske (anime hero)
- Puck (A Midsummer Night’s Dream)
- Tiger and Woods (American pro golfer)
- Orion (Men in Black)
- Marko and Alana (The Saga graphic novel series)
- Zuri and Kion (The Lion Guard)
- Cersei (Game of Thrones)
- Messi (Argentinian pro soccer player)
- Cheshire (Alice in Wonderland)
- Serena and Venus (American pro tennis players)
Chill, Man! Seriously Cool Cat Names
While your furry feline has a lot of protection from cold temps, she'll probably still love a cozy heated nestle spot. But this creature of comfort can still have a winter-like name!
- Frosty
- Blizz
- Ice
- Glacier
- Arc
- Polar
- Crisp
- Storm
- Nip
- Crackle
- Snowflake
Badass and Cool Unisex Cat Names
No explanation necessary— just some badass name choices!
- Tattoo and Tat
- Rowan
- Fang
- Java
- Indigo
- Zoom
- Lennon
- River
- Paris
- Kit
- Rebel
- Blaze
- Ali
- Comet
- Dragon
- Harper
- Copper
- Shiloh
- Jazz
- Echo
- Puma
Popular Cool Cat Names
Whether they're from Instagram, TikTok, or some of the most popular cat breeds, there's a reason why these hip cats and hooman influencers attract attention.
- Zoe and brother Zeke (@chattybengals)
- Nala (@nala_cat)
- Shuba (@TikTokBrownChick)
- Archer (@archer_the_catcher)
- Maverick (@maverickbaker)
- Oname (@oname_munchkin)
- Cierra or Sprite (@cierra_mistt)
- Juno (@junotheangrycat)
- Boss (@bo_man_co)