150+ Cool Cat Names for Your Fine Feline

Cats are the epitome of cool (at least we think so!) so here are some ideas for names with attitude and panache.

There's really no one definition for 'cool': it's more of an attitude, a type of behavior, the ability to be independent, or a display of confidence.

Wait—did we just purrfectly describe cats?

From jazz musicians and beatnik poets to Lady Gaga and TikTok virals, the perception of cool continues to evolve. So if you're wondering what are some cool cat names for your new kitten or cat, watch him for a few days. See how he plays, if he approaches you or if you need to coax him, and any other interesting characteristics. His breed might influence you, too—for example, a talkative Siamese or a mellow calico could encourage even more creative naming.

Then, spring a few of the following! Maybe he'll give you a whisker twitch of approval.

Cool Boy Cat Names

If you have a cool male cat (and honestly, who doesn't?) imagine his reaction when you bellow out one of these names to call him.

Frick

Phoenix

Ace

Fox

Iggy

Bane

Sahar

Finn

Taz

Mochi

Ranger

Wizard

Kazi

Bowie

Rex

Cool Girl Cat Names

Imagine all the sass, flair, and independence of your cool female cat coming to life with a name worthy of her tail swish.

Kamala

Aspen

Suki

Jinx

Cleo

Zarina

Sheba

Lyric

Zelda

Sable

Blanca

Skye

Akira

Luna

Shiva

Sleek and Cool Black Cat Names

He sits in the shadows (Hey! That's a good one!) waiting for the treat cabinet to open, but trying to appear unimpressed when it does.

Le Chat Noir (‘the black cat’ in French)

Raven

Binx

Kona

Pitch

Vader

Onyx

Nova

Cash (as in Johnny, a.k.a. The Man in Black)

Batcat

Yin

Nyx

Ebony

Cool Warrior Cat Names

If your new kitty is full of fire and spunk, has the leonine face of a Maine coon, or seems to slink about like a skilled ninja, they might need a most honorable moniker.

Rocky

Alha

Miya or Miyamoto

Bastet or Bast

Raja

Achilles

Yaa

Goku

Thor

Ahau

Cool Names for Grey Cats

Often a sophisticated design color, it often evokes calm and a sense of balance. Do you have a zen-like grey cat, like a Russian blue? Here are some good options.

Ash

Baloo

Mika

Steel

Grayson

Cinder

Reva (‘rain’ in Hindi)

Smokey

Mercury

Slate

Grijis (‘gray’ in Dutch)

Ivan

Silver

Cool Names for White Cats

Your snowy white furball might like to be beckoned with a name that reflects her pearlesque finery.

Mallow

Noodle

Lamb

Q-Tip

Opaline

Alabaster

Moscato

Pearl

Birch

Ivory

Yeti

Moon

Branco (white in Portuguese)

Cool Orange Cat Names for Your Ginger

Okay, Pumpkin might not be a hip moniker, but Kin slips in with a little spunk. (Only you know the true cute meaning behind it!)

Autumn

Tang

Bronze

Ember

Curry

Rusty

Topaz

Saffron

Titian

Cheyenne

Cool Cat Names from Movies, Sports, Cartoons, and Books

Whether you're a Disney buff, a comics aficionado, or a sports fan, inspiration for cool pops up in all types of media.

Loki (The Avengers series)

Hobbes (Calvin and Hobbes comic strip)

Kobe (basketball player once with the Los Angeles Lakers)

Berlioz and Toulouse (Aristocats)

Katniss (The Hunger Games)

Yuske (anime hero)

Puck (A Midsummer Night’s Dream)

Tiger and Woods (American pro golfer)

Orion (Men in Black)

Marko and Alana (The Saga graphic novel series)

Zuri and Kion (The Lion Guard)

Cersei (Game of Thrones)

Messi (Argentinian pro soccer player)

Cheshire (Alice in Wonderland)

Serena and Venus (American pro tennis players)

Chill, Man! Seriously Cool Cat Names

While your furry feline has a lot of protection from cold temps, she'll probably still love a cozy heated nestle spot. But this creature of comfort can still have a winter-like name!

Frosty

Blizz

Ice

Glacier

Arc

Polar

Crisp

Storm

Nip

Crackle

Snowflake

Badass and Cool Unisex Cat Names

No explanation necessary— just some badass name choices!

Tattoo and Tat

Rowan

Fang

Java

Indigo

Zoom

Lennon

River

Paris

Kit

Rebel

Blaze

Ali

Comet

Dragon

Harper

Copper

Shiloh

Jazz

Echo

Puma

Popular Cool Cat Names

Whether they're from Instagram, TikTok, or some of the most popular cat breeds, there's a reason why these hip cats and hooman influencers attract attention.