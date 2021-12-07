115 Christmas Cat Names for Your Festive Feline

Is your kitty as dazzling as the Christmas holiday? These festive cat names will have her feeling merry and bright.

boy lying on a white fluffy rug with a cat on his chest next to a christmas tree

It's the most wonderful time of the year—to introduce a new four-legged furball to the family! If Santa Paws left a new kitty under the tree or if you're simply as obsessed with the holidays as we are, consider choosing a Christmas cat name that is sure to keep spirits high all year round! Choose the perfect name for your new cat from this holiday list inspired by classic Christmas movies, holiday foods, winter wonderland favorites, and more.

Here's a list of 115 unique names to fit your new kitty's personality, and make every day with your feline as special as the Christmas holiday.

Best Christmas Themed Names for Cats

You won't find another present as unique as your new kitty. Give them a Christmas-themed name that lets their personality shine.

Star

Elfie

Love

Spirit

Holiday

Santa

Tinsel

Dove

Baby

Gumdrop

Bow (Beau)

Twinkle

Male Christmas Cat Names

The most famous Christmas boy names of them all: Prancer, Dasher, Rudolf, Dancer, Vixen, Cupid, Blitzen, Comet, and Donner. But wait, are Santa's reindeer boys? As reported by People, Edinburgh University professors Gerald Lincoln and David Baird say that because Santa's reindeer don't shed their antlers, they're actually all girls! It's okay, you can still name your new boy kitty after Santa's reindeer, or consider one of these Christmas cat names for boys.

Claus

Nicholas

Jack Frost

Kris Kringle

Emmanuel

Krampus

Christian

Blue (Christmas by Elvis)

Female Christmas Cat Names

These Christmas-inspired girl names will make your kitty feel fa-la-la fabulous.

Holly

Joy

Merry

Carol

Grace

Hope

Bell(e)

Bella

Gloria

Gabriel

Gale

Berry

Beth

Emmanuelle

Christmas Names for Black Cats

These names for black kitties will make your Christmas cat feel jolly and bright. Looking for an ironic black cat name? Keep reading for cat names inspired by winter, like Snowball or Blizzard!

Coal

Soot

Jack (Skellington)

Licorice

Midnight

Smokey

Truffle

Fig

Felix (Felix the Cat Saves Christmas)

Eve

Cat Names Inspired by Christmas Movies

Your new kitty should have a name that brings as much joy as your favorite classic Christmas movie.

Cindy Lou Who (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Max (Grinch's dog, How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Marv (Home Alone)

Ralphie (A Christmas Story)

Buddy (Elf)

Clark (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)

Griswold (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)

Scrooge (A Christmas Carol)

Tiny Tim (A Christmas Carol)

Frosty (Frosty the Snowman)

Charlie Brown (A Charlie Brown Christmas)

Lucy (A Charlie Brown Christmas)

Oogie Boogie (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Cat in the Hat)

Yeti (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)

Grinch (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Clarence (It's a Wonderful Life)

Muffles (The cat from Christmas with the Kranks)

Cat Names Inspired by Our Favorite Holiday Foods

Is your new kitty so cute you could just eat them up? Then maybe one of these names inspired by our favorite holiday foods is purrfect for your cat.

Figgy Pudding

Cocoa

Chestnut

Nutmeg

Peppermint Pattie

Cookie

Ginger

Clove

Eggnog

Fudge

Tater

Sweet Potato

Turkey

Hammy

Goose

Casserole

Candy

Snickerdoodle

Poppy

Plum

Graham

Sugar

Sage

Brie

Ambrosia

Gouda

Gravy

Toffee

Cat Names Inspired by Winter

Does your new cat's personality sparkle like the snow outside? Find inspiration with these winter wonderland-inspired names.

Boots

Snowball

Snow

Snowflake

Mittens

Blizzard

Arctic

Storm

Crystal

Icy

Shiver

Doug (Fir)

Spruce (Blue)

Olaf (Frozen)

Cute Names for Cats Born on Christmas

If your bundle of fur was born on Christmas, this list of names will inspire you to choose a name as special as your Christmas miracle.

Natasha (meaning born on Christmas Day)

Tosha

Angelica

Angel

Noelle

Noel

Mary

Miracle

Zircon (December birthstone)

Gaspar / Jasper (One of the three wise men)

Magi (The three wise men)