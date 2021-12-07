115 Christmas Cat Names for Your Festive Feline
Is your kitty as dazzling as the Christmas holiday? These festive cat names will have her feeling merry and bright.
It's the most wonderful time of the year—to introduce a new four-legged furball to the family! If Santa Paws left a new kitty under the tree or if you're simply as obsessed with the holidays as we are, consider choosing a Christmas cat name that is sure to keep spirits high all year round! Choose the perfect name for your new cat from this holiday list inspired by classic Christmas movies, holiday foods, winter wonderland favorites, and more.
Wondering if your little Christmas miracle will appreciate and respond to her festive name? Haylee Bergeland, KPA-CTP, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA says they do! "While there isn't as much research about cat behavior as there is about dog behavior, recent studies have demonstrated that cats do indeed listen for their names," Bergeland says.
Here's a list of 115 unique names to fit your new kitty's personality, and make every day with your feline as special as the Christmas holiday.
Best Christmas Themed Names for Cats
You won't find another present as unique as your new kitty. Give them a Christmas-themed name that lets their personality shine.
- Star
- Elfie
- Love
- Spirit
- Holiday
- Santa
- Tinsel
- Dove
- Baby
- Gumdrop
- Bow (Beau)
- Twinkle
Male Christmas Cat Names
The most famous Christmas boy names of them all: Prancer, Dasher, Rudolf, Dancer, Vixen, Cupid, Blitzen, Comet, and Donner. But wait, are Santa's reindeer boys? As reported by People, Edinburgh University professors Gerald Lincoln and David Baird say that because Santa's reindeer don't shed their antlers, they're actually all girls! It's okay, you can still name your new boy kitty after Santa's reindeer, or consider one of these Christmas cat names for boys.
- Claus
- Nicholas
- Jack Frost
- Kris Kringle
- Emmanuel
- Krampus
- Christian
- Blue (Christmas by Elvis)
Female Christmas Cat Names
These Christmas-inspired girl names will make your kitty feel fa-la-la fabulous.
- Holly
- Joy
- Merry
- Carol
- Grace
- Hope
- Bell(e)
- Bella
- Gloria
- Gabriel
- Gale
- Berry
- Beth
- Emmanuelle
Christmas Names for Black Cats
These names for black kitties will make your Christmas cat feel jolly and bright. Looking for an ironic black cat name? Keep reading for cat names inspired by winter, like Snowball or Blizzard!
- Coal
- Soot
- Jack (Skellington)
- Licorice
- Midnight
- Smokey
- Truffle
- Fig
- Felix (Felix the Cat Saves Christmas)
- Eve
Cat Names Inspired by Christmas Movies
Your new kitty should have a name that brings as much joy as your favorite classic Christmas movie.
- Cindy Lou Who (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
- Max (Grinch's dog, How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
- Marv (Home Alone)
- Ralphie (A Christmas Story)
- Buddy (Elf)
- Clark (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)
- Griswold (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)
- Scrooge (A Christmas Carol)
- Tiny Tim (A Christmas Carol)
- Frosty (Frosty the Snowman)
- Charlie Brown (A Charlie Brown Christmas)
- Lucy (A Charlie Brown Christmas)
- Oogie Boogie (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Cat in the Hat)
- Yeti (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)
- Grinch (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
- Clarence (It's a Wonderful Life)
- Muffles (The cat from Christmas with the Kranks)
Cat Names Inspired by Our Favorite Holiday Foods
Is your new kitty so cute you could just eat them up? Then maybe one of these names inspired by our favorite holiday foods is purrfect for your cat.
- Figgy Pudding
- Cocoa
- Chestnut
- Nutmeg
- Peppermint Pattie
- Cookie
- Ginger
- Clove
- Eggnog
- Fudge
- Tater
- Sweet Potato
- Turkey
- Hammy
- Goose
- Casserole
- Candy
- Snickerdoodle
- Poppy
- Plum
- Graham
- Sugar
- Sage
- Brie
- Ambrosia
- Gouda
- Gravy
- Toffee
Cat Names Inspired by Winter
Does your new cat's personality sparkle like the snow outside? Find inspiration with these winter wonderland-inspired names.
- Boots
- Snowball
- Snow
- Snowflake
- Mittens
- Blizzard
- Arctic
- Storm
- Crystal
- Icy
- Shiver
- Doug (Fir)
- Spruce (Blue)
- Olaf (Frozen)
Cute Names for Cats Born on Christmas
If your bundle of fur was born on Christmas, this list of names will inspire you to choose a name as special as your Christmas miracle.
- Natasha (meaning born on Christmas Day)
- Tosha
- Angelica
- Angel
- Noelle
- Noel
- Mary
- Miracle
- Zircon (December birthstone)
- Gaspar / Jasper (One of the three wise men)
- Magi (The three wise men)