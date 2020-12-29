104 ‘Punny’ Cat Names for Your Purrfect Feline
Hopefully you find these (punny) cat names a-mewsing.
If your cat is full of purrsonality, her name should reflect that. And what better way to honor your funny feline, the queen of cat jokes with a punny name that suits her?
Whether you’re in need of a name for your newly adopted cat or just here for a giggle, these claw-ver cat pun names are litter-ally the best.
Historical Cat Pun Names
Some of our favorite hiss-torical figures from the tails of our forefathers and foremothers top this list of cat names.
- John Catams
- William Howard Cat
- Sir Isaac Mewton
- Martin Luther Kitten Jr.
- Amewlia Earhart
- Catpurrnicus
- Mewoses
- Cleocatra
- Hisston Churchill
- Oedipuss
- William Shakespaw
- Mewlius Caesar
- Genghis Kat
- Marie Purrie
- Furrdinand Marcos
Harry Potter Cat Pun Names
We’re sure Mrs. Norris and Crookshanks would give these names inspired by J.K. Rowling's litter-ature two paws up.
- Hairy Pawter (Harry Potter)
- Triwhiskers (Triwizard)
- Lord Voldecat (Lord Voldemort)
- Rubeus Catgrid (Rubeus Hagrid)
- Pansy Purrkinson (Pansy Parkinson)
- Peter Pettigrew
- Dudley Purrsley (Dudley Dursley)
- Pawtunia (Petunia)
- Sturgis Pawdmore (Sturgis Podmore)
- Ravenpaw (Ravenclaw)
- Hufflepurr (Hufflepuff)
- Cho Fang (Cho Chang)
- Pawdma Patil (Padma Patil)
- Parvati Petil (Parvati Patil)
- Poppy Pawmfrey (Poppy Pomfrey)
Punny Star Wars Cat Names
May the Furrce be with you.
- Luke Skywalkpurr (Luke Skywalker)
- Pawdmé (Padmé)
- Obi-Wan Catnobi (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Lando Catrissian (Lando Calrissian)
- Kat Fisto (Kit Fisto)
- Purrincess Leia
- Nabmew (Naboo)
- Chew-paw-cca (Chewbacca)
- Paw Dameron (Poe Dameron)
Cat Pun Names for Boy Cats
These names for male cats pull from the fur-miliar and the not so fur-miliar.
- Catrick (Patrick)
- Clawsome (Awesome)
- Pawmer (Palmer)
- Meowchael (Michael)
- Furnando (Fernando)
- Pawl (Paul)
- Kit
- Claws (Claus)
- Hisston (Heston)
- Lucat (Lucas)
- Mattmew (Matthew)
- Cato
- Wycat (Wyatt)
- Leo
- Catleb (Caleb)
Cat Pun Names for Girl Cats
These pun names for female cats are some of the cutest we could think of—and we’re not kitten around.
- Abitail (Abigail)
- Catmila (Camila)
- Jessicat (Jessica)
- Padison (Madison)
- Pawbrey (Aubrey)
- Savannah Cat (Savannah)
- Catie
- Catherine
- Furances (Frances)
- Pawla (Paula)
- Tabbytha (Tabbitha)
- Catalina
- Clawdia (Claudia)
- Alley (Ally)
- Meowgaret (Margaret)
Cat Pun Names Inspired by Celebrities
For the cat that is notably paw-pular.
- Kitty Purry
- Cat Zeta-Jones
- Grace Pawter
- Ben Catleck
- Drew Hairymore
- Harrison Furred
- Catti B
- Clare Clawley
- Kitty Washington
- Matthew Purry
- Jennifer Catiston
- Fleas Witherspoon
- RuPaw
- Colin Furrth
- Catti LaBelle
- Jimmy Feline
- Nelly Furtado
- Will Furrell
- Hairy Styles
- Meowly Cyrus
- Cindy Clawford
- Dolly Purrton
- Florence and the Meowchine
Cat Pun Names Inspired by Food and Drinks
"Let me just paw-lish off that lasagna you left out on the counter." —Love, your chonky cat
- Furritter
- Meowtini
- Clawiflower
- Cattage
- Furruitcake
- Mewlon
- Furrosting
- Catalope
- Purrune
- Clawm Chowder
- Catamari
- Catifornia Roll
If you still aren’t set on the perfect name for your cat, there are some other ways to come up with a name that will fit your feline’s personality.
- Think about some of your own favorite things: movies, books, TV shows, music, etc. Reference a favorite character, celebrity, movie, or song title when coming up with a good pun name for your individual cat. Love Disney? Name your cat Simba.
- Though puns can be so much fun, make sure you still pick a name that is easy to say or give your cat a nickname that you use to train her. Cats don’t come when called as easily as dogs, so a shorter, easy-to-pronounce name makes her more likely to react to you (Example: If her name is Kitty Purry, maybe use Kitty for short).
- Clearly if you’re reading this you enjoy humor. Think about what makes you laugh, or what qualities make your furball hilarious and come up with a funny cat name that will bring a smile to your face every time you see your feline companion (Nugget, Tater, or Gandalf are a few of our favorites).
Whatever name you choose for your cat, we hope this list has sparked some inge-mewity!