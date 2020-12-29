104 ‘Punny’ Cat Names for Your Purrfect Feline

If your cat is full of purrsonality, her name should reflect that. And what better way to honor your funny feline, the queen of cat jokes with a punny name that suits her?

Whether you’re in need of a name for your newly adopted cat or just here for a giggle, these claw-ver cat pun names are litter-ally the best.

Historical Cat Pun Names

Some of our favorite hiss-torical figures from the tails of our forefathers and foremothers top this list of cat names.

John Catams

William Howard Cat

Sir Isaac Mewton

Martin Luther Kitten Jr.

Amewlia Earhart

Catpurrnicus

Mewoses

Cleocatra

Hisston Churchill

Oedipuss

William Shakespaw

Mewlius Caesar

Genghis Kat

Marie Purrie

Furrdinand Marcos

Harry Potter Cat Pun Names

We’re sure Mrs. Norris and Crookshanks would give these names inspired by J.K. Rowling's litter-ature two paws up.

Hairy Pawter (Harry Potter)

Triwhiskers (Triwizard)

Lord Voldecat (Lord Voldemort)

Rubeus Catgrid (Rubeus Hagrid)

Pansy Purrkinson (Pansy Parkinson)

Peter Pettigrew

Dudley Purrsley (Dudley Dursley)

Pawtunia (Petunia)

Sturgis Pawdmore (Sturgis Podmore)

Ravenpaw (Ravenclaw)

Hufflepurr (Hufflepuff)

Cho Fang (Cho Chang)

Pawdma Patil (Padma Patil)

Parvati Petil (Parvati Patil)

Poppy Pawmfrey (Poppy Pomfrey)

Punny Star Wars Cat Names

May the Furrce be with you.

Luke Skywalkpurr (Luke Skywalker)

Pawdmé (Padmé)

Obi-Wan Catnobi (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Lando Catrissian (Lando Calrissian)

Kat Fisto (Kit Fisto)

Purrincess Leia

Nabmew (Naboo)

Chew-paw-cca (Chewbacca)

Paw Dameron (Poe Dameron)

Cat Pun Names for Boy Cats

These names for male cats pull from the fur-miliar and the not so fur-miliar.

Catrick (Patrick)

Clawsome (Awesome)

Pawmer (Palmer)

Meowchael (Michael)

Furnando (Fernando)

Pawl (Paul)

Kit

Claws (Claus)

Hisston (Heston)

Lucat (Lucas)

Mattmew (Matthew)

Cato

Wycat (Wyatt)

Leo

Catleb (Caleb)

Cat Pun Names for Girl Cats

These pun names for female cats are some of the cutest we could think of—and we’re not kitten around.

Abitail (Abigail)

Catmila (Camila)

Jessicat (Jessica)

Padison (Madison)

Pawbrey (Aubrey)

Savannah Cat (Savannah)

Catie

Catherine

Furances (Frances)

Pawla (Paula)

Tabbytha (Tabbitha)

Catalina

Clawdia (Claudia)

Alley (Ally)

Meowgaret (Margaret)

Cat Pun Names Inspired by Celebrities

For the cat that is notably paw-pular.

Kitty Purry

Cat Zeta-Jones

Grace Pawter

Ben Catleck

Drew Hairymore

Harrison Furred

Catti B

Clare Clawley

Kitty Washington

Matthew Purry

Jennifer Catiston

Fleas Witherspoon

RuPaw

Colin Furrth

Catti LaBelle

Jimmy Feline

Nelly Furtado

Will Furrell

Hairy Styles

Meowly Cyrus

Cindy Clawford

Dolly Purrton

Florence and the Meowchine

Cat Pun Names Inspired by Food and Drinks

"Let me just paw-lish off that lasagna you left out on the counter." —Love, your chonky cat

Furritter

Meowtini

Clawiflower

Cattage

Furruitcake

Mewlon

Furrosting

Catalope

Purrune

Clawm Chowder

Catamari

Catifornia Roll

If you still aren’t set on the perfect name for your cat, there are some other ways to come up with a name that will fit your feline’s personality.

Think about some of your own favorite things: movies, books, TV shows, music, etc. Reference a favorite character, celebrity, movie, or song title when coming up with a good pun name for your individual cat. Love Disney? Name your cat Simba.

Though puns can be so much fun, make sure you still pick a name that is easy to say or give your cat a nickname that you use to train her. Cats don’t come when called as easily as dogs, so a shorter, easy-to-pronounce name makes her more likely to react to you (Example: If her name is Kitty Purry, maybe use Kitty for short).

Clearly if you’re reading this you enjoy humor. Think about what makes you laugh, or what qualities make your furball hilarious and come up with a funny cat name that will bring a smile to your face every time you see your feline companion (Nugget, Tater, or Gandalf are a few of our favorites).