Just as Ash and Pikachu became best friends, you and your new kitty will, too!

Pokémon have captivated people for decades. Nearly 30 years after the world was introduced to mischievous Pocket Monsters in 1997, there are more than 1,000 episodes of the hit TV show, over 100 games, and 24 movies featuring the adorable critters.

Naturally, fans who are also feline fanciers search for cat Pokémon names to bring their favorite characters to life. And while there are 898 Pokémon to name your new furry BFF after, we've narrowed down the list to our favorites.

Here are the best cat Pokémon names spanning multiple generations of the games, anime, and movies so you can build your very own feline Pokémon team.

Female Cat Pokémon Names

Whether your new girl kitty is a sweet fairy, a fierce dragon, or something in-between, one of these names should fit perfectly.

Chansey

Kangaskhan

Jynx

Miltank

Petilil

Latias

Blissey

Alcremie

Floette

Happiny

Mandibuzz

Cresselia

Enamorus

Bounsweet

Nidoqueen

Steenee

Illumise

Flabébé

Kirlia

Tsareena

Hatterene

Florges

Milcery

Hattrem

Vespiquen

Lilligant

Froslass

Chikorita

Bayleef

Vullaby

Hatenna

Male Cat Pokémon Names

These monikers aptly describe your spirited tomcat.

Hitmonlee

Braviary

Throh

Mothim

Gallade

Nidoking

Impidimp

Tyrogue

Snorlax

Tauros

Rufflet

Volbeat

Gyarados

Mewtwo

Latios

Sawk

Charzard

Hitmontop

Machop

Lucario

Venusaur

Arbok

Diglett

Alakazam

Cat-Like Pokémon Names

Naturally, feline Pokémon are irresistible, just like your real-life furball!

Skitty

Purrloin

Meowth

Liepard

Persian

Mienfoo

Delcatty

Glameow

Pyroar

Espurr

Meowstic

Torracat

Incineroar

Shinx

Perrserker

Litten

Litleo

Purugly

Espeon

Vaporeon

Flareon

Glaceon

Jolteon

Leafeon

Sprigatito

Cute Pokémon Names for Cats

They could be a psychic sprite or water ghost, a fluffruit-eating beaver creature or Gen IV lizard. But no matter what, the cuteness prevails.

Pikachu

Cosmog

Swablu

Jigglypuff

Charmander

Sylveon

Eevee

Pumpkaboo

Weedle

Munchlax

Squirtle

Clefairy

Pichu

Smoochum

Helioptile

Pidgey

Phanpy

Shaymin

Furret

Oddish

Chimchar

Mimikyu

Piplup

Bidoof

Togedemaru

Pachirisu

Igglybuff

Cubchoo

Teddiursa

Plusle

Deerling

Minccino

Celebi

Lillipup

Oshawott

Butterfree

Sobble

Mudkip

Psyduck

Chikorita

Luxio

Spoink

Mew

Raltz

Roselia

Vulpix

Pokémon Names for White Cats

Pokémon come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—just like cats. If you have a white kitty at home, one of these names could be the purrfect fit.

Absol

Snover

Togepi

Frosmoth

Swanna

Reshiram

Nihilego

Abomasnow

Glastrier

Vanillish

Vanillite

Vanillux

Shelgon

Dewgong

Beartic

Arceus

Silcoon

Tynamo

Furfrou

Swirlix

Wooloo

Togekiss

Amaura

Cursola

Snom

Seel

Pokémon Names for Black Cats

Make these names your go-to if you're into ghost Pokémon, dark Pokémon, or Pokémon with black fur or feathers.

Umbreon

Duskull

Greninja

Murkrow

Zekrom

Carkol

Gothitelle

Darkrai

Haunter

Gastly

Gengar

Necrozma

Sneasel

Banette

Rattata

Coalossal

Scatterbug

Dusknoir

Haxorus

Houndour

Houndoom

Sableye

Misdreavus

Dusclops

Drifloon

Human Names From the Pokémon Universe

Flip the script on good Pokémon names for cats and name your kitty after one of the franchise's trainers.

Ash

Ketcham

Professor Oak

Misty

Brock

Gary

Elesa

Lance

Cynthia

May

Dome Ace Tucker

Skyla

Jessie

James

Bonnie

Madame Muchmoney

Dawn

Cilan

Iris

Sir Aaron

Lorelei

Flannery

Anabel

Max

Serena

Lucy

Steven

Professor Aurea Juniper