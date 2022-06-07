205 Cat Pokémon Names That Are a Bolt of Brilliance

Just as Ash and Pikachu became best friends, you and your new kitty will, too!
By Tracey L. Kelley June 07, 2022
Credit: Mediterranean / Getty

Pokémon have captivated people for decades. Nearly 30 years after the world was introduced to mischievous Pocket Monsters in 1997, there are more than 1,000 episodes of the hit TV show, over 100 games, and 24 movies featuring the adorable critters.

Naturally, fans who are also feline fanciers search for cat Pokémon names to bring their favorite characters to life. And while there are 898 Pokémon to name your new furry BFF after, we've narrowed down the list to our favorites.

Here are the best cat Pokémon names spanning multiple generations of the games, anime, and movies so you can build your very own feline Pokémon team.

Female Cat Pokémon Names

Whether your new girl kitty is a sweet fairy, a fierce dragon, or something in-between, one of these names should fit perfectly.

  • Chansey
  • Kangaskhan
  • Jynx
  • Miltank
  • Petilil 
  • Latias 
  • Blissey 
  • Alcremie 
  • Floette 
  • Happiny
  • Mandibuzz 
  • Cresselia 
  • Enamorus 
  • Bounsweet 
  • Nidoqueen 
  • Steenee 
  • Illumise 
  • Flabébé 
  • Kirlia 
  • Tsareena 
  • Hatterene 
  • Florges 
  • Milcery 
  • Hattrem 
  • Vespiquen 
  • Lilligant 
  • Froslass 
  • Chikorita 
  • Bayleef 
  • Vullaby 
  • Hatenna 

Male Cat Pokémon Names

These monikers aptly describe your spirited tomcat.

  • Hitmonlee
  • Braviary 
  • Throh
  • Mothim
  • Gallade 
  • Nidoking 
  • Impidimp
  • Tyrogue 
  • Snorlax
  • Tauros
  • Rufflet 
  • Volbeat 
  • Gyarados 
  • Mewtwo  
  • Latios 
  • Sawk 
  • Charzard
  • Hitmontop 
  • Machop
  • Lucario
  • Venusaur
  • Arbok
  • Diglett
  • Alakazam

Cat-Like Pokémon Names

Naturally, feline Pokémon are irresistible, just like your real-life furball!

  • Skitty
  • Purrloin
  • Meowth
  • Liepard
  • Persian
  • Mienfoo
  • Delcatty
  • Glameow
  • Pyroar
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Shinx
  • Perrserker
  • Litten
  • Litleo
  • Purugly 
  • Espeon
  • Vaporeon
  • Flareon
  • Glaceon
  • Jolteon
  • Leafeon
  • Sprigatito

Cute Pokémon Names for Cats

They could be a psychic sprite or water ghost, a fluffruit-eating beaver creature or Gen IV lizard. But no matter what, the cuteness prevails.

  • Pikachu
  • Cosmog
  • Swablu
  • Jigglypuff
  • Charmander
  • Sylveon
  • Eevee
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Weedle
  • Munchlax
  • Squirtle
  • Clefairy
  • Pichu
  • Smoochum
  • Helioptile
  • Pidgey
  • Phanpy
  • Shaymin
  • Furret
  • Oddish
  • Chimchar
  • Mimikyu
  • Piplup
  • Bidoof
  • Togedemaru
  • Pachirisu
  • Igglybuff
  • Cubchoo
  • Teddiursa
  • Plusle
  • Deerling
  • Minccino
  • Celebi
  • Lillipup
  • Oshawott
  • Butterfree
  • Sobble
  • Mudkip
  • Psyduck
  • Chikorita 
  • Luxio 
  • Spoink
  • Mew 
  • Raltz
  • Roselia
  • Vulpix

Pokémon Names for White Cats

Pokémon come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—just like cats. If you have a white kitty at home, one of these names could be the purrfect fit.

  • Absol
  • Snover
  • Togepi
  • Frosmoth
  • Swanna
  • Reshiram
  • Nihilego
  • Abomasnow
  • Glastrier
  • Vanillish
  • Vanillite
  • Vanillux
  • Shelgon
  • Dewgong
  • Beartic
  • Arceus
  • Silcoon
  • Tynamo
  • Furfrou
  • Swirlix
  • Wooloo
  • Togekiss
  • Amaura
  • Cursola
  • Snom 
  • Seel

Pokémon Names for Black Cats

Make these names your go-to if you're into ghost Pokémon, dark Pokémon, or Pokémon with black fur or feathers.

  • Umbreon
  • Duskull
  • Greninja
  • Murkrow
  • Zekrom
  • Carkol
  • Gothitelle
  • Darkrai
  • Haunter
  • Gastly
  • Gengar
  • Necrozma
  • Sneasel
  • Banette
  • Rattata
  • Coalossal
  • Scatterbug
  • Dusknoir
  • Haxorus 
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Sableye
  • Misdreavus
  • Dusclops
  • Drifloon

Human Names From the Pokémon Universe

Flip the script on good Pokémon names for cats and name your kitty after one of the franchise's trainers. 

  • Ash
  • Ketcham
  • Professor Oak
  • Misty
  • Brock
  • Gary
  • Elesa
  • Lance
  • Cynthia
  • May
  • Dome Ace Tucker
  • Skyla
  • Jessie
  • James
  • Bonnie
  • Madame Muchmoney
  • Dawn
  • Cilan
  • Iris
  • Sir Aaron
  • Lorelei
  • Flannery
  • Anabel
  • Max
  • Serena
  • Lucy
  • Steven
  • Professor Aurea Juniper 

