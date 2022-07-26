150+ Superb Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S
It's not uncommon for pet owners to name their pets according to a theme. If you're a Pokémon fan, for example, all your furry monsters might have a name from that franchise. Or if pets rule the house (of course they do!) taking inspiration from gods and goddesses seems appropriate.
If you pick a single letter at random—say, cat names that begin with the letter S—you can be certain that each one of your fur babies would be aptly described. So, we've compiled just such a list that demonstrates how you can tie together interests, themes, and even your family into the perfect name with a matching letter.
Female Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S
Whether she's a total snugglebug or more sassy, adorn your girl with S names suitable for such a distinctive kitty.
- Sabrina
- Scarlett
- Sylvie
- Selena
- Sasha
- Skylar
- Sadie
- Salma
- Sophie
- Sloane
- Sutton
- Selda
- Sable
- Sydney
- Sandy
- Sienna
- Stevie
- Serena
- Shelby
- Seraphina
- Sherlyn
- Suzy
- Star
- Stormie
- Stella
- Sierra
- Simi
- Sabine
- Sharlynn
- Sally
Male Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S
Is your boy cat the strong silent type or full of shameless bravado? Give him a moniker worthy of his stupendous qualities.
- Sylvester
- Sammy
- Sullivan
- Silas
- Sean
- Sheppard
- Smitty
- Storm
- Spencer
- Simon
- Seymour
- Sonny
- Stedman
- Sergio
- Sal
- Sebastian
- Sterling
- Seamus
- Scotty
- Stefano
- Sam
- Sven
- Skipper
- Seger
- Sly
- Sherwood
- Salvio
Unique Cat Names That Start With S
Although the popularity of some things might wax and wain, make sure your special kitty always stands out from the crowd.
- Santiago
- Suki
- Stallone
- Saint
- Salem
- Sinatra
- Sultan
- Saanvi
- Scout
- Shiloh
- Santana
- Struan
- Sonnet
- Sphinx
- Suranne
- Shay
- Sergei
- Sabah
- Sevyn
- Sundance
- Sapphire
- Sinbad
- Saoirse
- Skyla
- Seren
- Saxon
- Sarahi
Cat Names Starting With S Inspired by Food and Drink
Who's saucy, spicy, or sprinkles of goodness? These food-inspired cat names offer just a little more oomph to your fine feline.
- Sage
- Sorbet
- Strudle
- Sunkist
- S'mores
- Sangria
- Sweet Potato
- Samosa
- Soba
- Scotch
- Saffron
- Sausage
- Squash
- Schnitzel
- Sultana
- Snickers
- Soybean
- Shrimp
- Strawberry
- Salty
- Sherbet
- Squid
- Schnapps
- Sorrell
- Spam
- Scone
- Salsa
- Sesame
- Spumoni
- Scallop
Silly Cat Names That Start with S
Once the zoomies take over, you'll know you named your spunky, zippy cat well!
- Sparky
- Scamp
- Shooter
- Snoopy
- Skunk
- Sox
- Stinky
- Squeegee
- Sand Cat
- Spunky
- Slug
- Sasquatch
- Stiletto
- Salamander
- Stink Bug
- Squirt
- Slinky
Super Sweet Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S
Is your new kitty full of sparkle and light? One of these names should be simply purrfect.
- Sugar
- Sunshine
- Schmoopie
- Sweetpea
- Shorty
- Snowball
- Socks
- Spry
- Snookie
- Snugglepuss
- Snowflake
- Sugarpie
- Snookum
- Sweetcheeks
Cat Names That Start With S Inspired by Movies and Television
Pay homage to your favorite show or movie by naming your kitty after a character.
- Severus (Harry Potter)
- Sirius (Harry Potter)
- Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Simba (The Lion King)
- Scar (The Lion King)
- Samwise (Lord of the Rings)
- Sven (Frozen)
- Spock (Star Trek)
- Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)
- Sansa (Game of Thrones)
- Sherlock (Sherlock Holmes)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Scully (X-Files)
- Shrek (Shrek)
- Sheldon (The Big Bang Theory)
- Schmidt (New Girl)
- Sully (Monster's Inc)
- Saphira (Eragon)
Additional reporting by Jennifer Aldrich.