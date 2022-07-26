Decide what to call your sweet (or sassy!) kitty with the help of these stupendous ideas.

It's not uncommon for pet owners to name their pets according to a theme. If you're a Pokémon fan, for example, all your furry monsters might have a name from that franchise. Or if pets rule the house (of course they do!) taking inspiration from gods and goddesses seems appropriate.

If you pick a single letter at random—say, cat names that begin with the letter S—you can be certain that each one of your fur babies would be aptly described. So, we've compiled just such a list that demonstrates how you can tie together interests, themes, and even your family into the perfect name with a matching letter.

Female Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S

Whether she's a total snugglebug or more sassy, adorn your girl with S names suitable for such a distinctive kitty.

Sabrina

Scarlett

Sylvie

Selena

Sasha

Skylar

Sadie

Salma

Sophie

Sloane

Sutton

Selda

Sable

Sydney

Sandy

Sienna

Stevie

Serena

Shelby

Seraphina

Sherlyn

Suzy

Star

Stormie

Stella

Sierra

Simi

Sabine

Sharlynn

Sally

Male Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S

Is your boy cat the strong silent type or full of shameless bravado? Give him a moniker worthy of his stupendous qualities.

Sylvester

Sammy

Sullivan

Silas

Sean

Sheppard

Smitty

Storm

Spencer

Simon

Seymour

Sonny

Stedman

Sergio

Sal

Sebastian

Sterling

Seamus

Scotty

Stefano

Sam

Sven

Skipper

Seger

Sly

Sherwood

Salvio

Unique Cat Names That Start With S

Although the popularity of some things might wax and wain, make sure your special kitty always stands out from the crowd.

Santiago

Suki

Stallone

Saint

Salem

Sinatra

Sultan

Saanvi

Scout

Shiloh

Santana

Struan

Sonnet

Sphinx

Suranne

Shay

Sergei

Sabah

Sevyn

Sundance

Sapphire

Sinbad

Saoirse

Skyla

Seren

Saxon

Sarahi

Cat Names Starting With S Inspired by Food and Drink

Who's saucy, spicy, or sprinkles of goodness? These food-inspired cat names offer just a little more oomph to your fine feline.

Sage

Sorbet

Strudle

Sunkist

S'mores

Sangria

Sweet Potato

Samosa

Soba

Scotch

Saffron

Sausage

Squash

Schnitzel

Sultana

Snickers

Soybean

Shrimp

Strawberry

Salty

Sherbet

Squid

Schnapps

Sorrell

Spam

Scone

Salsa

Sesame

Spumoni

Scallop

Silly Cat Names That Start with S

Once the zoomies take over, you'll know you named your spunky, zippy cat well!

Sparky

Scamp

Shooter

Snoopy

Skunk

Sox

Stinky

Squeegee

Sand Cat

Spunky

Slug

Sasquatch

Stiletto

Salamander

Stink Bug

Squirt

Slinky

Super Sweet Cat Names That Begin With the Letter S

Is your new kitty full of sparkle and light? One of these names should be simply purrfect.

Sugar

Sunshine

Schmoopie

Sweetpea

Shorty

Snowball

Socks

Spry

Snookie

Snugglepuss

Snowflake

Sugarpie

Snookum

Sweetcheeks

Cat Names That Start With S Inspired by Movies and Television

Pay homage to your favorite show or movie by naming your kitty after a character.