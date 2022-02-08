185 Cat Names From Movies for Your Feline Superstar
It never fails. You're watching a cool flick and spot a kitty with an awesome name and think, "Ah! That's the one I should have used!" Well, now that you have a new puddytat (which is what cartoon bird Tweety called stealthy Sylvester from Looney Tunes animated film fame) at home, we'll help spark your imagination with famous cat names from movies that are probably already favorites—as well as a few surprises!
Girl Cat Names from Movies
Want the purrfect designation for your favorite furball? Try these inspired by female characters and cinema cats.
- Katniss (The Hunger Games)
- Rue (The Hunger Games)
- Primrose (The Hunger Games)
- Buttercup (The Hunger Games)
- Jasmine (Secondhand Lions)
- Meowthra (Meowthra—The Lego NINJAGO Movie)
- Snowbell (Stuart Little)
- Ripley (Aliens)
- Bella (Twilight)
- Elsa (Born Free)
- Kitty Galore (Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore)
- Ivana Clawyu (Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore)
- Duchess (Babe)
- Okoye (Black Panther)
- Nakia (Black Panther)
- Ramonda (Black Panther)
- Ayo (Black Panther)
- Shuri (Back Panther)
- Kitty (Sailor Moon)
- Cat (Coraline)
- Miyo (A Whisker Away)
- Chloe (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Rey (Star Wars franchise)
- Leia Organa (Star Wars franchise)
- Anamaria (Pirates of the Caribbean)
- Letty (The Fast and the Furious franchise)
- Nyah (Mission Impossible)
- Kitty Softpaws (Puss in Boots)
- Yuki (The Cat Returns)
- Leeloo (The Fifth Element)
Boy Cat Names from Movies
Pounce on snazzy monikers from strong male characters and fierce felines.
- Jonesy (Aliens)
- Richard Parker (Life of Pi)
- Diego (Ice Age)
- Bob (A Street Cat Named Bob)
- Catbus (My Neighbor Tortoro)
- Tai Lung (Kung Fu Panda)
- Master Tigress (Kung Fu Panda)
- Jersey (Can You Ever Forgive Me)
- Alex (Madagascar)
- Felix (Felix the Cat: The Movie)
- Fred (Gifted)
- Peeta (The Hunger Games)
- Cato (The Hunger Games)
- Cinna (The Hunger Games)
- Goose (Captain Marvel)
- Angus Scattergood (Rock Dog)
- Orion (Men in Black)
- Puss in Boots (Shrek 2)
- Tom (Tom and Jerry)
- Butch (Tom and Jerry)
- T'Challa (Black Panther)
- Mr. Cat (A Cat in Paris)
- Dino (A Cat in Paris)
- T'Chaka (Black Panther)
- Floyd (Ghost)
- Mr. Tinkles (Cats & Dogs)
- Tao (The Incredible Journey)
- Ozone (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Nitro (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Shang-Chi (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Mr. Jinx (Meet the Parents)
- Garfield (Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties)
- Chunky (The Croods)
- Ulysses (Inside Lleywn Davis)
- Pig (Home)
- Carlos (Marmaduke)
- Mr. Bigglesworth (Austin Powers franchise)
- Smokey (Stuart Little)
- Muta (The Cat Returns)
Black Cat Names from Movies
Is your black cat a 'house panther'? Here are names to call to his wild side.
- Church (Pet Sematary)
- Binx (Hocus Pocus)
- Déjà vu Cat (The Matrix)
- Ruh (The Beastmaster)
- Luna (Sailor Moon)
- Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)
- Pyewacket (Bell, Book, and Candle)
- Salem (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)
Cat Names from Disney Movies
From Tigger (many Winnie the Pooh movies) to Berlioz (Aristocats), your highly-animated feline deserves to be the star of their own show!
- Nala (The Lion King)
- Simba (The Lion King)
- Scar (The Lion King)
- Mufasa (The Lion King)
- Sarabi (The Lion King)
- Mochi (Big Hero 6)
- Mittens (Bolt)
- Winkie (Escape to Witch Mountain)
- Scat Cat (Aristocats)
- Marie (Aristocats)
- Felicia (The Great Mouse Detective)
- Zelda (The Fox and the Hound 2)
- Bagheera (The Jungle Book)
- Shere Khan (The Jungle Book)
- Figaro (Pinocchio)
- Gideon (Pinocchio)
- D.C. (That Darn Cat)
- Lucifer (Cinderella)
- Sassy (Homeward Bound 1 & 2)
- Cheshire (Alice in Wonderland)
- Dinah (Alice in Wonderland)
- Rufus (The Rescuers)
- Mayor Leodore Lionheart (Zootopia)
- Clawhauser (Zootopia)
- Rajah (Aladdin)
- Sabor (Tarzan)
- Jake (The Cat from Outer Space)
- Lucybelle (The Cat from Outer Space)
- Oliver (Oliver and Company)
- Sergeant Tibbs (101 Dalmatians)
- Aslan (The Chronicles of Narnia)
- Whiskers (Toy Story)
- Dragon (Toy Story 4)
- Sultan (Beauty and the Beast)
- Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove)
- Thomasina (The Three Lives of Thomasina)
Cat Names Inspired by Harry Potter
Whether a kitty cat is your patronus or you simply can't get enough of those magical, uh, tails, your cat is a fine character.
- Crookshank
- Mrs. Norris
- Mr. Tibbles
- Mr. Paws
- Tufty
- Kneazle
- Snowy
- Scabbers
- Hedwig
- Nagini
- Buckbeak
- Fluffy
- Padfoot
- Norbert
- Fawkes
- Aragog
- Harry
- Hermoine
- Ron
- Albus
- Dumbledore
- Severus
- Snape
- Draco
- Malfoy
- Luna
- Minerva
- Hagrid
- Dobby
- Bellatrix
- Nymphadora
- Tonks
- Neville
- Longbottom
- Cedric
- Diggory
- Cho
- Fleur
- Sirius
- Newt
- Weasley
- Remus
- Victor
Cat Names Inspired by Cats
Although, if we're honest, we'll take the Broadway production—staged for 18 years and winner of seven Tony Awards—over the movie any day. Watch out! Claws out!
- Rum Tum Tugger
- Grizabella
- Bombalarina
- Demeter
- Victoria
- Skimbleshanks
- Mr. Mistoffelees
- Jennyanydots
- Bustopher Jones
- Macavity
- Gus
- Rumpleteazer
- Jellyorum
- Tantonmile
- Syllabub
- Pouncival
- Admetus
- Growltiger
- Munkustrap
- Rumpus Cat
- Jemima
- Griddlebone
- Coricopat
- Tumblebrutus
- Mungojerrie
- Carbuckett