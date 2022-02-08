185 Cat Names From Movies for Your Feline Superstar

It never fails. You're watching a cool flick and spot a kitty with an awesome name and think, "Ah! That's the one I should have used!" Well, now that you have a new puddytat (which is what cartoon bird Tweety called stealthy Sylvester from Looney Tunes animated film fame) at home, we'll help spark your imagination with famous cat names from movies that are probably already favorites—as well as a few surprises!