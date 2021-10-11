101 Cat God and Goddess Names for Your Divine Feline
From the Egyptian cat goddess Bastet to the Olympic king Zeus, there's a mythological name for every kitty.
Let's be honest: If you're a cat parent, part of the job is worshipping your four-legged fur baby. So why not give your kitty a name that's as regal as she is? These cat god and goddess names rooted in a variety of different cultures will capture your unending feline devotion.
Greek Goddess Cat Names
Is your cat affectionate like Aphrodite, or more of a fearsome, pouncing warrior reminiscent of Athena? There's a Greek goddess name for every feline personality.
- Aphrodite
- Artemis
- Athena
- Calliope
- Circe
- Demeter
- Eos
- Hecate
- Hera
- Hestia
- Iris
- Nike
- Nyx
- Persephone
- Selene
Greek God Names for Boy Cats
Whether your cat is orange, gray, or white, these Greek god names are go-tos.
- Apollo
- Ares
- Dionysus
- Hades
- Helios
- Hephaestus
- Hermes
- Poseidon
- Zeus
Egyptian Goddess Names for Female Cats
Cats were symbols of divinity and protection in ancient Egypt. They served as pest control, acted as beloved companions, and even came to depict the goddess Bastet.
- Amentet
- Anuket
- Bastet
- Hathor
- Heqet
- Hesat
- Isis
- Ma'at
- Menhit
- Neith
- Nut
- Sekhmet
Egyptian God Names for Male Cats
Don't forget the boys! From the sun god Ra to the lotus flower Nefertum, Egyptian mythology is rich with names for your tomcat.
- Amun
- Anhur
- Anubis
- Apep
- Geb
- Horus
- Kek
- Maahes
- Nefertum
- Nemty
- Osiris
- Ptah
- Ra
- Set
- Thoth
Mythological Names for Black Cats
There's a lot to love about black cats, from their almost otherworldly and mysterious looks to their long-held association with the supernatural.
- Apep
- Asteria
- Calypso
- Cerberus
- Delphi
- Erebus
- Freya
- Fury
- Hades
- Harpy
- Hypnos
- Juno
- Jupiter
- Kek
- Loki
- Luna
- Mars
- Mercury
- Minerva
- Odin
- Osiris
- Neptune
- Nox
- Somnus
- Styx
- Thanatos
- Venus
- Vulcan
Cat Names Inspired by Celtic Mythology
You don't need to have an Irish Manx for your cat to rock these Celtic god and goddess names.
- Abarta
- Aed
- Aengus
- Aoife
- Arawn
- Balor
- Belenus
- Brigid
- Cernunnos
- Cian
- Dagda
- Donn
- Eire
- Elatha
- Epona
- Grannus
- Lir
- Lugh
- Morrígan
- Neit
- Ogmios
- Taranis